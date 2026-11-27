The Telangana School Holiday 2026 in December can be planned beforehand for those students, parents, and teachers who are eagerly awaiting their annual vacations. As per the 2026-2027 Annual Academic Calendar and the 2026 Telangana Holidays Notification, all schools located in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, and all other Telangana districts will have 24 working days and 7 days of holidays (Sundays, Second Saturday, Christmas, and Boxing Day) in December 2026.

While most North Indian states give long winter vacations to deal with cold winters in December, the primary vacation months of Telangana include Summer, Dasara, and Sankranti vacation. But in 2026, December 25 and 26 come on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Thus, all students enjoy a 3-day weekend from 25th to 27th December, while Christian-minority and missionary schools enjoy a 5-day Christmas break from 23rd to 27th December 2026.