Telangana School Holidays in December 2026: Check Official Christmas Vacation Dates & Full Holiday List
Telangana students, parents, and faculty members can refer to the entire list of school holidays in December 2026 through the academic calendar for Telangana School Education Department 2026-27, which includes the general administration department's (G.O. Rt. No. 1715) notifications. The general state schools have consecutive holidays during Christmas day (December 25), Boxing day (December 26), and Sunday (December 27), whereas Christian minority/missionary schools have five days of Christmas vacation from December 23 to December 27, 2026.
The Telangana School Holiday 2026 in December can be planned beforehand for those students, parents, and teachers who are eagerly awaiting their annual vacations. As per the 2026-2027 Annual Academic Calendar and the 2026 Telangana Holidays Notification, all schools located in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, and all other Telangana districts will have 24 working days and 7 days of holidays (Sundays, Second Saturday, Christmas, and Boxing Day) in December 2026.
While most North Indian states give long winter vacations to deal with cold winters in December, the primary vacation months of Telangana include Summer, Dasara, and Sankranti vacation. But in 2026, December 25 and 26 come on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Thus, all students enjoy a 3-day weekend from 25th to 27th December, while Christian-minority and missionary schools enjoy a 5-day Christmas break from 23rd to 27th December 2026.
Also Read: Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2026
Telangana School Christmas Vacation 2026: Official Dates & School-Wise Schedule
According to the academic calendar 2026-27 for the Telangana School Education Department, the end-of-year December vacation for state schools differs from that of missionary and private schools.
|
School Category
|
Christmas / December Break Dates
|
Total Days Off
|
School Reopening Date
|
Telangana Govt, ZPHS, Model & General Private Schools
|
December 25 – December 27, 2026
(Christmas Day + Boxing Day + Sunday)
|
3 Days
|
Monday, December 28, 2026
|
Christian-Minority / Missionary Schools in Telangana
|
December 23 – December 27, 2026
(Official 5-Day Christmas Break)
|
5 Days
|
Monday, December 28, 2026
|
Independent CBSE / ICSE International Schools
|
December 24/25, 2026 – January 1/3, 2027
(Subject to individual school management circular)
|
8 – 10 Days
|
January 2 or January 4, 2027
Telangana School Holidays in December 2026: Complete Date-Wise List
Including mandatory government holidays, Second Saturday, Sunday every week, restricted holiday and missionary school Christmas holiday, below is the comprehensive list of holidays that schools in Telangana will observe in December 2026:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion / Holiday Name
|
Holiday Category
|
December 6, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Regular Sunday Holiday
|
December 12, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
Monthly Govt & School Off
|
December 13, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Regular Sunday Holiday
|
December 20, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Regular Sunday Holiday
|
December 23, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Christmas Vacation Starts (Missionary Schools)
|
Christian-Minority School Holiday
|
December 24, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Eve / Missionary Break (Day 2)
|
Optional / Restricted Holiday(Mandatory for Missionary Schools)
|
December 25, 2026
|
Friday
|
Christmas Day
|
Mandatory Gazetted Public Holiday (All Schools)
|
December 26, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Following Day of Christmas (Boxing Day)
|
Mandatory Gazetted State Holiday (All Schools)
|
December 27, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off / End of Christmas Break
|
Regular Sunday Holiday
Important Notes for Telangana Students & Parents (December 2026)
-
Extended Three-Day Weekend for All Students: Since Christmas falls on Friday, 25th December, and the day after that, Boxing Day (declared as a general public holiday by the Telangana Government), falls on Saturday, 26th December, all government, aided, and private schools in Telangana will be closed from 25th December to 27th December 2026.
-
Coming Sankranti Holiday 2027: Right after the Christmas break, Telangana schools will prepare for their next big holiday break, which is Sankranti Holidays from 13th to 17th January 2027 (5 days).
-
Examine Almanack for Exam Schedule: As many schools in the state and CBSE systems of Telangana usually conduct their exams (FA-3 / Pre-Final or Term-II) in the 2nd and 3rd week of December before Christmas break starts, so parents must confirm the exact schedule from their child’s school diary.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.