Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2026: For students, parents, and teachers who are looking forward to holidays in December 2026 in Chhattisgarh, it will be easy to make the arrangements by referring to the Chhattisgarh School Holidays December 2026 List. As per the academic calendar of Chhattisgarh School Education Department and the official Chhattisgarh school holidays gazette notification of 2026 by General Administration Department (GAD), all schools in Chhattisgarh will have holidays for all regional, national holidays, as well as Winter Vacation towards the end of the month.

Be it a school run by the State Government, a school affiliated to CGBSE, or any private school following CBSE/ICSE board curriculum in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Korba, Rajnandgaon, etc., you will find several holiday dates in December 2026. Major holidays include Guru Ghasidas Jayanti on December 18, Christmas Day on December 25, and the Winter Vacation for 5 days starting from December 24, 2026. Here is the list of Chhattisgarh school holidays in December 2026 with opening dates after winter vacation and additional school holidays.