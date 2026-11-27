Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2026: Check Official Winter Vacation Dates, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti & Full Holiday List
Students, parents, and teachers in Chhattisgarh can check the complete list of school holidays for December 2026 as per the Chhattisgarh School Education Department and General Administration Department (GAD) 2026 calendar. Key closures include Guru Ghasidas Jayanti on December 18, 2026, Christmas Day on December 25, 2026, and the official 5-day Winter Vacation from December 24 to December 28, 2026, with schools reopening on Tuesday, December 29, 2026.
Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2026: For students, parents, and teachers who are looking forward to holidays in December 2026 in Chhattisgarh, it will be easy to make the arrangements by referring to the Chhattisgarh School Holidays December 2026 List. As per the academic calendar of Chhattisgarh School Education Department and the official Chhattisgarh school holidays gazette notification of 2026 by General Administration Department (GAD), all schools in Chhattisgarh will have holidays for all regional, national holidays, as well as Winter Vacation towards the end of the month.
Be it a school run by the State Government, a school affiliated to CGBSE, or any private school following CBSE/ICSE board curriculum in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Korba, Rajnandgaon, etc., you will find several holiday dates in December 2026. Major holidays include Guru Ghasidas Jayanti on December 18, Christmas Day on December 25, and the Winter Vacation for 5 days starting from December 24, 2026. Here is the list of Chhattisgarh school holidays in December 2026 with opening dates after winter vacation and additional school holidays.
Also Read: Bihar School Holidays in December 2026
Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2026: Official Dates & Reopening Schedule
According to the Chhattisgarh School Education Department’s Calendar for the year 2026-27, all schools (Government/Aided/Private) have a 5-Day Winter Vacation in the last week of December (which also coincides with Christmas day falling on December 25 and Sunday falling on December 27):
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Vacation Particular
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Official Schedule (2026–27 Session)
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Winter Vacation Start Date
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Thursday, December 24, 2026
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Winter Vacation End Date
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Monday, December 28, 2026
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Total Duration of Winter Break
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5 Days (Includes Christmas Day & Sunday)
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School Reopening Date (Students & Teachers)
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Tuesday, December 29, 2026
Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2026: Complete List of
The following is the complete list of school holidays for the month of December 2026 by date-wise, after taking into consideration the government public holidays, Sundays, aichhik holidays, and winter vacation.
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Date
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Day
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Occasion / Holiday Name
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Holiday Category
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December 6, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Sunday Holiday
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December 10, 2026
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Thursday
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Martyr Veer Narayan Singh Balidan Diwas
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Restricted / Optional Holiday (School-specific)
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December 13, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Sunday Holiday
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December 14, 2026
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Monday
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Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas
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Restricted / Optional Holiday (School-specific)
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December 18, 2026
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Friday
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Guru Ghasidas Jayanti
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Mandatory Gazetted State Holiday
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December 20, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Sunday Holiday
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December 23, 2026
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Wednesday
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Dattatreya Jayanti
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Restricted / Optional Holiday (School-specific)
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December 24, 2026
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Thursday
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Winter Vacation (Day 1)
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Official School Winter Break
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December 25, 2026
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Friday
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Christmas Day / Winter Vacation (Day 2)
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Mandatory Gazetted National Holiday
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December 26, 2026
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Saturday
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Winter Vacation (Day 3)
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Official School Winter Break
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December 27, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off / Winter Vacation (Day 4)
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Regular Sunday & Winter Break
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December 28, 2026
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Monday
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Winter Vacation (Day 5)
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Official School Winter Break
Highlights of Major Holidays in December 2026
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Guru Ghasidas Jayanti (Friday, December 18, 2026): A holiday throughout Chhattisgarh in memory of Saint Guru Ghasidas, the founder of Satnami sect, who stressed upon truth, social harmony and equality. Since December 18 is Friday in 2026 and schools have Saturday holidays, it results in an extra long three-day weekend from December 18 to December 20.
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Christmas (Friday, December 25, 2026): A gazetted public holiday across India and all educational institutions of Chhattisgarh, coming on the fourth day of the five-day winter holidays in Chhattisgarh.
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District Collector Local Holidays: As per the Chhattisgarh GAD guidelines, each District Collector is empowered to declare a maximum of 3 local holidays annually in case of fairs/festivals. It would be advisable for parents to check the same in school diary or WhatsApp circular for any such closures or cold wave.
Also Read: Jharkhand School Holiday in December 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.