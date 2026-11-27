Uttar Pradesh School Holidays for December 2026: Uttar Pradesh is seeing the dip in the temperature and with the beginning of December students can expect long winter breaks. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council (UP Basic Shiksha Parishad) has released the winter vacation dates for state board schools while private colleges will release its schedule accordingly. Students from Uttar Pradesh including cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur must check the Uttar Pradesh School holidays calendar for December 2026, especially the winter vacation dates. Apart from Sunday holidays and the Uttar Pradesh statewide gazetted holiday on Christmas Day falling on Friday, December 25, 2026, students can also check the scheduled winter breaks shared below. However, District Magistrates can also issue cold-wave related school closure orders in case of severe weather conditions.

Check| School Holidays in December 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations and Other Updates Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in December 2026 The table provides detailed school holiday list for December 2026. The state observes a total of three restricted and one gazetted holidays. Winter breaks are announced separately, which varies for government and private schools across all boards. No. Holiday Name Date Day Type 1 Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti* December 16, 2026 Wednesday Restricted 2 Chaudhary Charan Singh Birth Anniversary December 23, 2026 Wednesday Restricted 3 Christmas Eve December 24, 2026 Thursday Restricted 4 Christmas Day December 25, 2026 Friday Gazetted Check| Bihar School Holidays in December 2026: Check Dates When Schools Will Remain Closed