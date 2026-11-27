Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in December 2026: Check School Closure List and Winter Breaks
Uttar Pradesh schools will observe various holidays in December 2026, including restricted holidays and Christmas Day. The UP Basic Education Council has announced winter vacations from December 31, 2026, to January 14, 2027, with potential extensions due to cold waves.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays for December 2026: Uttar Pradesh is seeing the dip in the temperature and with the beginning of December students can expect long winter breaks. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council (UP Basic Shiksha Parishad) has released the winter vacation dates for state board schools while private colleges will release its schedule accordingly.
Students from Uttar Pradesh including cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur must check the Uttar Pradesh School holidays calendar for December 2026, especially the winter vacation dates. Apart from Sunday holidays and the Uttar Pradesh statewide gazetted holiday on Christmas Day falling on Friday, December 25, 2026, students can also check the scheduled winter breaks shared below. However, District Magistrates can also issue cold-wave related school closure orders in case of severe weather conditions.
Check| School Holidays in December 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations and Other Updates
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in December 2026
The table provides detailed school holiday list for December 2026. The state observes a total of three restricted and one gazetted holidays. Winter breaks are announced separately, which varies for government and private schools across all boards.
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No.
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Holiday Name
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Date
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Day
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Type
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1
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Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti*
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December 16, 2026
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Wednesday
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Restricted
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2
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Chaudhary Charan Singh Birth Anniversary
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December 23, 2026
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Wednesday
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Restricted
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3
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Christmas Eve
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December 24, 2026
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Thursday
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Restricted
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4
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Christmas Day
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December 25, 2026
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Friday
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Gazetted
Check| Bihar School Holidays in December 2026: Check Dates When Schools Will Remain Closed
Uttar Pradesh Winter Vacation Schedule
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council (UP Basic Shiksha Parishad) has announced the official dates for winter breaks for schools across the state. However the dates decided by the council is recognised for state board schools across the state. Different boards like CBSE, CISCE and International boards determine their own winter breaks, before or around Christmas Holidays.
Check the official winter vacation which is scheduled from December 31, 2026 to January 15, 2027. This offers a 15-16 days break for students of all classes. While these are official winter holidays, the dates are subject to change as per the District Magistrate’s order. The changes may be in effect due to cold wave across different schools, no matter the board.
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State
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Winter Vacation Dates (2026-27)
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School Reopening Dates
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Uttar Pradesh
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December 31, 2026 to January 14, 2027
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January 15, 2027
Important Advisory on Cold Wave Extensions
The winter vacation dates may extend due to weather changes for both state and private schools. Therefore it is advisable for students and parents to rely on official notification, school notices and notices from District Magistrate.
Parents and Students Must Check:
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Official Notices Released by the State Government/ Office of District Magistrate.
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Regional Newspapers for school closure dates announcement.
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School Notices, social groups to stay updated on the school closure announcement.
Also Check|
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Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in December 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Winter Breaks
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Jharkhand School Holiday in December 2026: Check Christmas and Winter Vacation Dates
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Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2026: Closure Due to Festivals, Winter Break and Christmas
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Karnataka School Holiday in December 2026: Check School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations, and Other Updates
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.