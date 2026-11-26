Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2026: As Himachal Pradesh have started experiencing cold season, students can anticipate winter breaks from coming months. As per the gazetted holiday schedule of Himachal Pradesh, there will be a closure of schools in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, 25th December 2026 for Christmas Day, along with selected holidays for Christmas Eve on December 24. Himachal Pradesh adopts dual-zone academic calendar as per the regional weather conditions. Therefore it observes different dates for holidays and winter vacations for plains and high-altitude districts of Himachal Pradesh. Check the complete school closure and winter break schedule shared below. Check| School Hlidays in December 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations and Other Updates

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2026 The table shares a detailed list of schools holidays in Himachal Pradesh falling in the month of December 2026. The official holiday notifications are released by the Department of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh which lists December 25, 2026 as official holiday for this month. Along with the confirmed holiday the table lists Sundays as weekly holidays. Date Day Closure Holiday Type December 6, 2026 Sunday Weekly Off All Schools (Statewide) December 13, 2026 Sunday Weekly Off All Schools (Statewide) December 20, 2026 Sunday Weekly Off All Schools (Statewide) December 24, 2026 Thursday Christmas Eve Restricted Holiday (Optional / Institution-specific) December 24 to 31, 2026 Thursday- Thursday Late-December Winter Break Lower-area / select schools (Winter-closing zone breaks run Jan 1 – Feb 9, 2027) December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas Day Gazetted Public Holiday (All Schools Closed) December 27, 2026 Sunday Weekly Off All Schools (Statewide)

Winter Closing Schools (Long Break) Himalayan districts of Himachal Pradesh, which are in areas of high altitude, tribals and snowy regions like Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, some zones of Chamba and Mandi, have a system of Winter-Closing. Unlike low altitude schools that have a long summer vacation, the winter-closing schools function throughout most of December (excluding their usual Sunday off and December 25, the gazetted holiday of the state for Christmas) to complete their annual exams and admission processes before the arrival of heavy snow that can isolate the places. Their main annual break is 42 days, starting from January 1 and ending on February 11, 2027, and classes start from February 12 onwards. Winter Break Official Dates Regular working month (25 working days). Schools are only closed on Sundays and December 25, 2026 (Christmas Day Gazetted Holiday).

The extended winter break will fall from January 1 to February 11, 2027 (42 days), as per the official notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Department of School Education Annual Academic Calendar.

Schools will reopen from February 12, 2027. This may change as per the Local Magistrate’s order due to snowfall.

Summer Closing Schools (Short Break) Those schools located in the lower altitudes of Himachal Pradesh where there is no snowfall in the plains and foothills such as Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, and the lower sections of Mandi and Chamba, are known as Summer-Closing schools. These districts have milder winters than the upper hills and cover lesser breaks in the summer months (in late June-July). They get very short break period in winters. During the month of December 2026, all summer-closing schools will have normal sessions except for Sundays and the state-wide Christmas holiday on December 25. This includes the holiday season from December 24-December 31, 2026 in some selected schools and primary boards). As per the state Directorate of School Education, the official Winter Vacation of 8 days for summer-closing schools will be from January 1 to January 8, 2027.