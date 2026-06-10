CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
Check the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27, including all six units, important topics, marks distribution and practical project details. Download the official syllabus PDF.
The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session covers six units that students need to prepare for the 2027 board exams. The subject carries 100 marks, with 70 marks for the written exam and 30 marks for project work and viva. It includes topics such as business finance, company structures, communication, selling and retail trade. Students can check the complete syllabus, unit-wise marks distribution and project details below. They can also download the official syllabus PDF from the CBSE website. Scroll the article for more details.
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
The Elements of Business syllabus introduces students to different business activities, financial sources, communication methods and selling techniques. Here are the important details of the subject and its examination structure.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education
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Class
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10
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Subject Name
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Elements of Business
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Subject Code
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154
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Board Examination
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2027
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Total Marks
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100
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Theory Examination
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70 Marks
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Practical/Project Work
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30 Marks
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Theory Exam Duration
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3 Hours
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can access the complete Elements of Business syllabus through the official CBSE Academic website. The PDF contains the prescribed units, topics, marks distribution and guidelines for practical and project work. Students should refer to this document while preparing for their board examinations to ensure that they cover all the prescribed topics.
Direct Link: CBSE Class 10th Elements of Business Syllabus PDF
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Marks Distribution 2026-27
The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business theory examination carries 70 marks. These marks are distributed across six units, with Communication in Business Organisations and Selling and Distribution receiving the highest weightage of 15 marks each. Students should prepare all six units rather than concentrating only on the two units with higher marks. Each unit contributes to the final theory score. The complete unit-wise marks distribution is given below.
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Unit
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Name of Unit
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Marks
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Unit I
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Joint Stock Company
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10
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Unit II
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Sources of Business Finance
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10
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Unit III
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Communication in Business Organisations
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15
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Unit IV
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Selling and Distribution
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15
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Unit V
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Large Scale Retail Trade
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10
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Unit VI
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Selling
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10
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Total Theory Marks
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70
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Practical/Project Work
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30
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Grand Total
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100
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Topics Covered
The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus is divided into six units covering different areas of business and trade. Students can refer to the table below to check the topics prescribed under each unit and understand what they need to study for the 2027 board examination.
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Unit
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Topics Covered
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Unit 1: Joint Stock Company
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Meaning and features of Private Company and Public Company
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Unit 2: Sources of Business Finance
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Sources of Business Finance, Owned Funds and Borrowed Funds
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Unit 3: Communication in Business Organisations
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Meaning of Business Communication; Letters, E-mails, Video Conferencing and Telephone
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Unit 4: Selling and Distribution
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Concept of Purchase and Sale; Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Instalment Payment System
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Unit 5: Large Scale Retail Trade
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Departmental Stores, Multiple Shops, Mail Order Business, Tele-shopping, Automated Vending Machines and Selling Through the Internet
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Unit 6: Selling
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Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Advertising, including their meaning, importance, techniques and media
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Practical and Project Work 2026-27
Apart from the theory examination, students have to complete practical or project work carrying 30 marks. According to the CBSE syllabus, students must prepare a chart or project on any one topic from the prescribed syllabus. The project should be brief and contain approximately 20 to 30 pages. CBSE recommends that students preferably prepare it by hand. The practical assessment is divided into two components:
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Assessment Component
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Marks
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Chart/Project Work
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20
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Viva
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10
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Total
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30
Students should select a topic from the six prescribed units and prepare their project accordingly. They should also understand the subject matter properly, as the viva will assess their knowledge of the selected topic.
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Board Exam 2027?
Scoring good marks in Elements of Business requires a clear understanding of the topics and regular revision. The subject includes definitions, features, business methods and practical examples. Students can follow these simple steps while preparing for the examination:
- Learn the meaning of important business terms before moving to longer answers.
- Pay attention to topics such as private and public companies, owned and borrowed funds, and cash and credit sales.
- Relate topics such as retail shops, online shopping, advertising and business communication to things you see in everyday life.
- Write answers in simple words and use points wherever possible. This makes it easier to organise your thoughts.
- Prepare short notes for each unit so that important topics are easy to find during revision.
- Choose a topic you understand well and prepare your project neatly, following the CBSE guidelines.
- Practise the official sample paper to become familiar with the question format and manage your time during the examination.
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