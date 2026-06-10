The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session covers six units that students need to prepare for the 2027 board exams. The subject carries 100 marks, with 70 marks for the written exam and 30 marks for project work and viva. It includes topics such as business finance, company structures, communication, selling and retail trade. Students can check the complete syllabus, unit-wise marks distribution and project details below. They can also download the official syllabus PDF from the CBSE website. Scroll the article for more details. CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Overview The Elements of Business syllabus introduces students to different business activities, financial sources, communication methods and selling techniques. Here are the important details of the subject and its examination structure.

Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Subject Name Elements of Business Subject Code 154 Academic Session 2026-27 Board Examination 2027 Total Marks 100 Theory Examination 70 Marks Practical/Project Work 30 Marks Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students can access the complete Elements of Business syllabus through the official CBSE Academic website. The PDF contains the prescribed units, topics, marks distribution and guidelines for practical and project work. Students should refer to this document while preparing for their board examinations to ensure that they cover all the prescribed topics. Direct Link: CBSE Class 10th Elements of Business Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Marks Distribution 2026-27 The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business theory examination carries 70 marks. These marks are distributed across six units, with Communication in Business Organisations and Selling and Distribution receiving the highest weightage of 15 marks each. Students should prepare all six units rather than concentrating only on the two units with higher marks. Each unit contributes to the final theory score. The complete unit-wise marks distribution is given below. Unit Name of Unit Marks Unit I Joint Stock Company 10 Unit II Sources of Business Finance 10 Unit III Communication in Business Organisations 15 Unit IV Selling and Distribution 15 Unit V Large Scale Retail Trade 10 Unit VI Selling 10 Total Theory Marks 70 Practical/Project Work 30 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Topics Covered The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus is divided into six units covering different areas of business and trade. Students can refer to the table below to check the topics prescribed under each unit and understand what they need to study for the 2027 board examination. Unit Topics Covered Unit 1: Joint Stock Company Meaning and features of Private Company and Public Company Unit 2: Sources of Business Finance Sources of Business Finance, Owned Funds and Borrowed Funds Unit 3: Communication in Business Organisations Meaning of Business Communication; Letters, E-mails, Video Conferencing and Telephone Unit 4: Selling and Distribution Concept of Purchase and Sale; Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Instalment Payment System Unit 5: Large Scale Retail Trade Departmental Stores, Multiple Shops, Mail Order Business, Tele-shopping, Automated Vending Machines and Selling Through the Internet Unit 6: Selling Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Advertising, including their meaning, importance, techniques and media

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Practical and Project Work 2026-27 Apart from the theory examination, students have to complete practical or project work carrying 30 marks. According to the CBSE syllabus, students must prepare a chart or project on any one topic from the prescribed syllabus. The project should be brief and contain approximately 20 to 30 pages. CBSE recommends that students preferably prepare it by hand. The practical assessment is divided into two components: Assessment Component Marks Chart/Project Work 20 Viva 10 Total 30 Students should select a topic from the six prescribed units and prepare their project accordingly. They should also understand the subject matter properly, as the viva will assess their knowledge of the selected topic. How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Board Exam 2027?