CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Item Syllabus 2026-27: Download 10th SST Map Work PDF
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus: The CBSE has released the new syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2026-26. Get here the latest syllabus of Social Science Map Work for class 10th to know which topics need to cover for the upcoming 10th examination. Download FREE PDF.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map work is an important part of the CBSE Class 10th Social Science curriculum, by offering a practical way to understand the geographical, historical, and political concepts of Indian history, politics and geography. It will help students to connect classroom experience with practical knowledge. Doing map work, students gain essential skills in analysing and correctly representing theoretical information visually.
For the current academic year, 2026-27, CBSE has given particular map items listed from History and Geography for Class 10th students to focus on. This article provides a complete list of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work items that students must study for their final board examinations. Additionally, chapter-wise map items are available for direct PDF download via a link at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work 2026-27
We have provided the complete list of map work syllabus for the current academic year 2026-27, for your reference. Students can check and start practicing as the mid term exams are approaching. As map work is little scoring for your exam if you attempt correctly. Check the list below:
|
Subject
|
Name of the Chapter
|
List of areas to be located/ labeled/ identified on the map
|History
|Nationalism in India
|
I. Congress sessions:
II. 3 Satyagraha movements:
III. Jallianwala Bagh
|Geography
|
Resources and
|Identify Major Soil Types
|Water Resources
|
Locating and Labeling:
|Agriculture
|
Identify:
|
Minerals and
|
Identify:
Coal Mines
Oil Fields
Locate and label: Power Plants
Thermal
Nuclear
|
Manufacturing
|
Manufacturing Industries (Locating and labeling only)
|
Lifelines of National
|
Locating and Labeling
Prescribed Textbooks for Class 10 Social Science
- History India and the Contemporary World-II, NCERT
- Political Science Democratic Politics-II, NCERT
- Geography Contemporary India-II, NCERT
- Economics Understanding Economic Development, NCERT
- Disaster Management Together, towards a safer India- Part III, CBSE
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work carries 6.26% in the exam. Along with the core subjects for theory students should focus on map work too. We have provided the latest syllabus and map work details so, they can refer and study for their exams.
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