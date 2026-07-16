CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Item Syllabus 2026-27: Download 10th SST Map Work PDF

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map work is an important part of the CBSE Class 10th Social Science curriculum, by offering a practical way to understand the geographical, historical, and political concepts of Indian history, politics and geography. It will help students to connect classroom experience with practical knowledge. Doing map work, students gain essential skills in analysing and correctly representing theoretical information visually.

For the current academic year, 2026-27, CBSE has given particular map items listed from History and Geography for Class 10th students to focus on. This article provides a complete list of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work items that students must study for their final board examinations. Additionally, chapter-wise map items are available for direct PDF download via a link at the end of this article.