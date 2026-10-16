UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Extended for 12405 Posts Till 28 October

Key Points The application deadline for UPESSC PRT 2026 has been extended to October 28, 2026.

Candidates can make modifications to their submitted applications until October 31, 2026.

A total of 12,405 Assistant Teacher vacancies are available in this recruitment drive.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released a short notice mentioning the extension of the last date to apply for the Assistant Teacher Primary recruitment 2026. Previously the last date to apply was set to be 15 October, but now the last date to apply has been extended to 28 October 2026. With the extension in the last date of application, the last date to make modifications in the submitted applications is 31 October 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The UPESSC has announced a total of 12405 vacancies which includes 11508 vacant posts of Assistant Teacher in primary schools of urban areas under U.P. Basic Education Council and 897 posts of Assistant Teacher Affiliated Primary, Boys/Girls (Non-Government Aided School).

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Highlights Through this recruitment drive, the UPESSC aims to fill a total of 12,405 vacancies in the government primary schools and affiliated non-government aided schools in the state. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) Post Name Assistant Teacher Primary (Urban) & Assistant Teacher (Attached Primary - Aided Schools) Advertisement No. 05/2026 No. of Vacancies 12405 Pay Scale Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 - Rs. 1,12,400/-) Notification Date 15 September 2026 Application Last Date 28 October 2026 (Extended) Application Edit Last Date 31 October 2026 Written Exam Date 03-04 December Official Website www.upessc.up.gov.in

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended The candidates who wish to apply for the UP Primary Teacher recruitment 2026 should fill the application form as soon as possible without delay as the commission has extended the last date to 28 October instead of 15 October. This is a good opportunity as the number of vacancies are huge (12,405) and the candidates should grab this opportunity. UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended Check Notice UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The candidates can use the direct link provided here to apply for the PRT recruitment 2026. The candidates are required to first register themselves on the portal before proceeding with the application. UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link How to Apply for UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 The candidates can apply for the UPESSC PRT recruitment 2026 by following the steps provided here: