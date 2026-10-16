UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Extended for 12405 Posts Till 28 October
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: The UPESSC has extended the last date to apply online for the Assistant Teacher Primary recruitment to 28 October. The candidates who want to apply for this recruitment can check this article to get the application link, know the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other information.
Key Points
- The application deadline for UPESSC PRT 2026 has been extended to October 28, 2026.
- Candidates can make modifications to their submitted applications until October 31, 2026.
- A total of 12,405 Assistant Teacher vacancies are available in this recruitment drive.
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released a short notice mentioning the extension of the last date to apply for the Assistant Teacher Primary recruitment 2026. Previously the last date to apply was set to be 15 October, but now the last date to apply has been extended to 28 October 2026. With the extension in the last date of application, the last date to make modifications in the submitted applications is 31 October 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
The UPESSC has announced a total of 12405 vacancies which includes 11508 vacant posts of Assistant Teacher in primary schools of urban areas under U.P. Basic Education Council and 897 posts of Assistant Teacher Affiliated Primary, Boys/Girls (Non-Government Aided School).
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the UPESSC aims to fill a total of 12,405 vacancies in the government primary schools and affiliated non-government aided schools in the state. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant Teacher Primary (Urban) & Assistant Teacher (Attached Primary - Aided Schools)
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Advertisement No.
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05/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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12405
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Pay Scale
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Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 - Rs. 1,12,400/-)
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Notification Date
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15 September 2026
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Application Last Date
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28 October 2026 (Extended)
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Application Edit Last Date
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31 October 2026
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Written Exam Date
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03-04 December
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Official Website
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www.upessc.up.gov.in
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended
The candidates who wish to apply for the UP Primary Teacher recruitment 2026 should fill the application form as soon as possible without delay as the commission has extended the last date to 28 October instead of 15 October. This is a good opportunity as the number of vacancies are huge (12,405) and the candidates should grab this opportunity.
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UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates can use the direct link provided here to apply for the PRT recruitment 2026. The candidates are required to first register themselves on the portal before proceeding with the application.
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UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026
The candidates can apply for the UPESSC PRT recruitment 2026 by following the steps provided here:
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Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the homepage in the left corner, click on the Adv.5/2026 Assistant Teacher link.
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Click on the Candidates Sign In button.
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You can login by OTR ID, mobile number or email address and either password or OTP code.
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Fill the application form with all the information required.
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Upload the documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the application form and save it for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.