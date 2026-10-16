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UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Extended for 12405 Posts Till 28 October

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 10:28 IST

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: The UPESSC has extended the last date to apply online for the Assistant Teacher Primary recruitment to 28 October. The candidates who want to apply for this recruitment can check this article to get the application link, know the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other information.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Extended for 12405 Posts Till 28 October
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Extended for 12405 Posts Till 28 October

Key Points

  • The application deadline for UPESSC PRT 2026 has been extended to October 28, 2026.
  • Candidates can make modifications to their submitted applications until October 31, 2026.
  • A total of 12,405 Assistant Teacher vacancies are available in this recruitment drive.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released a short notice mentioning the extension of the last date to apply for the Assistant Teacher Primary recruitment 2026. Previously the last date to apply was set to be 15 October, but now the last date to apply has been extended to 28 October 2026. With the extension in the last date of application, the last date to make modifications in the submitted applications is 31 October 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

The UPESSC has announced a total of 12405 vacancies which includes 11508 vacant posts of Assistant Teacher in primary schools of urban areas under U.P. Basic Education Council and 897 posts of Assistant Teacher Affiliated Primary, Boys/Girls (Non-Government Aided School).

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the UPESSC aims to fill a total of 12,405 vacancies in the government primary schools and affiliated non-government aided schools in the state. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC)

Post Name

Assistant Teacher Primary (Urban) & Assistant Teacher (Attached Primary - Aided Schools)

Advertisement No.

05/2026

No. of Vacancies

12405

Pay Scale

Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 - Rs. 1,12,400/-)

Notification Date

15 September 2026

Application Last Date

28 October 2026 (Extended)

Application Edit Last Date

31 October 2026

Written Exam Date

03-04 December

Official Website

www.upessc.up.gov.in

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended

The candidates who wish to apply for the UP Primary Teacher recruitment 2026 should fill the application form as soon as possible without delay as the commission has extended the last date to 28 October instead of 15 October. This is a good opportunity as the number of vacancies are huge (12,405) and the candidates should grab this opportunity.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended

Check Notice

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The candidates can use the direct link provided here to apply for the PRT recruitment 2026. The candidates are required to first register themselves on the portal before proceeding with the application.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026

Apply Link

How to Apply for UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026

The candidates can apply for the UPESSC PRT recruitment 2026 by following the steps provided here:

  • Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

  • On the homepage in the left corner, click on the Adv.5/2026 Assistant Teacher link.

  • Click on the Candidates Sign In button.

  • You can login by OTR ID, mobile number or email address and either password or OTP code.

  • Fill the application form with all the information required.

  • Upload the documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee as applicable.

  • Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 10:28 IST
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