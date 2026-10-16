Allahabad HC Orders Inquiry Into Dummy School Enrollment in Uttar Pradesh
The Allahabad High Court has ordered an inquiry into the operation of dummy schools in Uttar Pradesh after a complaint was filed by a student who was allegedly shown as a registered Class 11 student under the CBSE system despite his claim of never taking admission there.
According to reports, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh State Government to inspect the functioning of a school in Azamgarh and a coaching academy operating under the same management were allegedly showing students as enrolled in a dummy school without their knowledge.
Allahabad HC Justice Siddharth Nandan has also directed the government to submit a report on its alleged link with Shahana International School, Jaunpur, where the petitioner Abu Huzaifa was shown as a registered Class 11 student under the CBSE system despite his claim of never taking admission there. The HC has asked the concerned authority to submit the inquiry report and a personal affidavit by November 2, 2026, while the principal and manager of the institution have also been asked to remain present at the next hearing.
The directions were given during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Huzaifa against the State of UP and other respondents. The petitioner has also submitted that Huzaifa has never been a student of Shahana International School. In the affidavit submitted, he has stated that he had neither applied for admission to the school nor attended classes or paid any fee. The petitioner has also challenged the CBSE registration record relied upon by the respondents, as it did not include an admission application, fee receipt, identity card, attendance record or signature.
According to the petitioner, he was staying at a hostel in Phadgudia and appeared for assessments at another institution from July 5, 2025 to March 2026. The petitioner has further argued that Shahana International School recorded his admission date as August 12, 2025, when he was already attending tests and paying fees at a different institution.
The court, after reviewing the records, in an order dated October 7, 2026, has noted that the material suggested that students preparing for competitive tests might receive coaching at one institution while being shown as ‘admitted’ to another without any intimation.
The matter will now be heard next on November 2, 2026, when the inquiry report and personal affidavit are filed, and the institution's principal and manager are required to appear before the court.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.