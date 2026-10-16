Allahabad HC Orders Inquiry Into Dummy School Enrollment in Uttar Pradesh

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According to reports, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh State Government to inspect the functioning of a school in Azamgarh and a coaching academy operating under the same management were allegedly showing students as enrolled in a dummy school without their knowledge. Allahabad HC Justice Siddharth Nandan has also directed the government to submit a report on its alleged link with Shahana International School, Jaunpur, where the petitioner Abu Huzaifa was shown as a registered Class 11 student under the CBSE system despite his claim of never taking admission there. The HC has asked the concerned authority to submit the inquiry report and a personal affidavit by November 2, 2026, while the principal and manager of the institution have also been asked to remain present at the next hearing.

The directions were given during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Huzaifa against the State of UP and other respondents. The petitioner has also submitted that Huzaifa has never been a student of Shahana International School. In the affidavit submitted, he has stated that he had neither applied for admission to the school nor attended classes or paid any fee. The petitioner has also challenged the CBSE registration record relied upon by the respondents, as it did not include an admission application, fee receipt, identity card, attendance record or signature. According to the petitioner, he was staying at a hostel in Phadgudia and appeared for assessments at another institution from July 5, 2025 to March 2026. The petitioner has further argued that Shahana International School recorded his admission date as August 12, 2025, when he was already attending tests and paying fees at a different institution.