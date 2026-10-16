SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for Junior Court Attendant Posts, Check Eligibility and Apply Online Dates
The Supreme Court of India has announced 130 Junior Court Attendant vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from November 4 to November 25, 2026. Check this article for detailed eligibility criteria, age limits, application fees, pay scale and selection process.
Key Points
- Notification for 130 Junior Court Attendant (JCA) posts released on Oct 15, 2026.
- Eligible candidates can apply online from November 4 to November 25, 2026.
- Eligibility: Min Class 10, Max Class 12; Age 18-27 (as of Oct 1, 2026); Exam & Interview.
Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026: The Supreme Court of India has released the notification for 130 Junior Court Attendant (JCA) posts. The notification was released on October 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online from November 4 to November 25, 2026 through the official website at sci.gov.in. The recruitment is being organized under the Advt F.3/2026-SC (RC). The JCA post is a Group C Non Clerical Post and it comes under Level 3 of the Pay Matrix with an initial basic pay of Rs 21, 700 plus applicable allowances. Candidates who have a minimum of Class 12 qualification and maximum of Class 12 qualification can apply. Along with the notification the exam centre state and city has also been released. The exam will be conducted in 131 test centres.
SCI Junior Court Attendant 2026 Notification PDF
The Supreme Court of India has published the detailed notice for Junior Court Attendant posts. The notification contains important information related to the vacancies, eligibility, age limit, application process, selection process and other details. Candidates can check and download the Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF from the official website. Also they can check the notification given in the table below.
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Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Notification
Supreme Court JCA Notification 2026 Highlights
The selection process of SCI JCA Recruitment consists of an Objective Type written exam followed by an Interview. Candidates can check important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Supreme Court of India
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Post Name
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Junior Court Assistant
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Advertisement No.
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F.3/2026-SC (RC)
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No of Vacancies
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130 (Tentative)
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Post Category
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Group-C Non-Clerical
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Pay Level
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Level 3
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Initial Basic Pay
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Rs 21,700 + Allowances
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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November 4, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 25, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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sci.gov.in
Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria as given in the official notification pdf. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have a minimum qualification of Class 10 from a recognised board or institute.
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Candidates must have a maximum qualification of Class 12 from a recognised board or institute.
2. Age Limit-(As on October 1, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 27 years.
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Age relaxation would be applicable to eligible reserved categories as per the rules and regulations mentioned in the official notification.
How to Apply for SCI JCA Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the Supreme Court JCA application form when its gets started-
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Go to the official website of the Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in.
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On the homepage you will find the recruitment section.
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Click on the link Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2026.
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Complete the online application process with relevant details.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the document such as photograph and signature..
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Pay the application fees online.
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Review details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save a copy for future reference.
Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the required application fees as per their category. Fees once paid will not be refunded at any cost. Check the detailed category wise fee distribution in the table below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/UR
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Rs. 1,500
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SC/ST
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Rs. 750
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OBC-NCL
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Rs. 750
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Ex- Servicemen/ PwBD
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Rs 750
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.