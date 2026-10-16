News

Gujarat Government has formed a six member committee to recommend a revised fee structure for Diploma in Elementary Education, DElEd, course admission fee for the self-financed institutions across the state.The panel has to submit the recommendations and revised annual fee structure (if applicable) within 30 days. Admission Fee Unchanged Since 2006 The two year Diploma prepares the candidates to teach primary level students. The move to change the annual fee structure comes after a long wait. The fee structure of the self financed institutes has not changed since 2006, which is about two decades. These institutes majorly depend on the fees from students to run their institutions and not government grants. But, over the years, there has been a considerable increase in salaries of training staff, maintenance costs, libraries, laboratories, electricity, etc. To upkeep the facilities the management has said that the old fee structure leaves little room to maintain quality.