Gujarat DElEd Fee May Be Revised; Remained Unchanged Since 2006
Gujarat government may revised the DElEd admissions fee for the upcoming academic session. Read the article below to know more.
Gujarat Government has formed a six member committee to recommend a revised fee structure for Diploma in Elementary Education, DElEd, course admission fee for the self-financed institutions across the state.The panel has to submit the recommendations and revised annual fee structure (if applicable) within 30 days.
Admission Fee Unchanged Since 2006
The two year Diploma prepares the candidates to teach primary level students. The move to change the annual fee structure comes after a long wait. The fee structure of the self financed institutes has not changed since 2006, which is about two decades. These institutes majorly depend on the fees from students to run their institutions and not government grants. But, over the years, there has been a considerable increase in salaries of training staff, maintenance costs, libraries, laboratories, electricity, etc. To upkeep the facilities the management has said that the old fee structure leaves little room to maintain quality.
So the six member committee has been set up to come up with a revised structure. The committee will be reviewing which fee structure would be adequate for the DElEd institutes. The committee will check if there is a requirement for fee change.Colleges need enough income to stay afloat and meet the standards expected of teacher education, but the course also has to remain within reach of students. Many people who sign up for DElEd come from families of modest means, since the diploma is a direct and relatively affordable route into primary school teaching.
A fee set too low can weaken training and squeeze the institutes and on the other hand if the fee is set too high, it can keep out candidates which the state needs as teachers.
The annual fee for self-financed DElEd institutions in Gujarat was fixed at INR 20,000 based on the recommendations of the committee head, retired Justice RJ Shah. But, after the proposal from the Director of Primary Education, the state government has decided to form a new committee. The committee has been formed under the National Council for Teacher Education Regulations 2002.
Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Milind Towane will head the committee and the members will include Rajeshkumar Modi, Finance Adviser (education), Director of Primary Education, Prakash Trivedi, institutional finance and cost accountancy expert, Tarak Shah, Economy Expert and Arjunsinh Chavda, representative of private DElEd college managements.
The committee’s tenure will be limited to three academic years and will also assess the possible expenditure in these years.
Read More:
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.
In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.