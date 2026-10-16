Seth GS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: During Round 3 admission to Seth GS Medical College in Mumbai, the seat allocation opened at 974 and closed at 4246 (open category) under state quota. The seat quota provides 85% reservation for permanent residents and students who have completed their 12th in the state to take admission to medical colleges across the state. While the third round admission is ongoing, candidates can check the complete round-wise analysis to understand how ranks are moving across different rounds. This will be helpful in estimating the seat options and upgradation during upcoming rounds. Check| GMC, Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights The admission to state quota is done through NEET UG 2026 results, based on the scores, candidates can determine seat possibilities at state quota. Check the admission and counselling details for Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai shared below.

Particular Details Counselling Authority State CET Cell, Maharashtra Eligible Courses MBBS and BDS Academic Session 2026–2027 Round-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks Round 3- 974-4246 (open category)

Round 1- 14-1796 (open category)







Rounds CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds Total Medical Seats 250 Quota Structure State Quota (85%) and Institutional or Management Quotas Official Website medical2026.mahacet.org Seth GS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks During Round 3 admission opened at 974 and closed at 4246 for open category. Candidates can check the category-wise rank distribution for admission to Seth GS Medical college shared below. Quota Opening Closing AIR (All India Ranking) OPEN 974 4246 OBC 2833 6321 EWS 3023 10117 SC 11790 38676 ST 20899 99789

Seth GS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks share below. The admission for open category under state quota opened at 14 showing tough competition while the seats closed at 1796. Quota Opening Air Closing Air OPEN 14 1796 OBC 2502 4281 EWS 2762 5685 SC 5214 27059 ST 3657 64550 Seth GS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round-Wise Rank Movement As per the round-wise closing ranks, admission to Seth GS Medical College’s evolution from the Round 1 to Round 3 shows the downward trend in cutoffs for each category. Although categories such as OPEN and EWS face some degree of expansion (with movements of 2,450 and 4,432 ranks accordingly), the reserved categories witness substantial developments in cutoffs which ultimately turn into a considerable reduction in cutoffs for the ST category (their cutoffs move by more than 35,000 ranks). This downward trend establishes the claim that initial stop in seats is gradually releasing which leads to bigger opportunities for candidates who are ranked lower in the merit list.