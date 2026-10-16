Seth GS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Maharashtra state cell has released the round-wise opening and closing ranks. Candidates appearing for the state quota MBBA seats. During Round 3 admission opened at 974 and closed at 4246 (open category). To understand seat availability and rank movement, check the complete analysis shared below.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: During Round 3 admission to Seth GS Medical College in Mumbai, the seat allocation opened at 974 and closed at 4246 (open category) under state quota. The seat quota provides 85% reservation for permanent residents and students who have completed their 12th in the state to take admission to medical colleges across the state. While the third round admission is ongoing, candidates can check the complete round-wise analysis to understand how ranks are moving across different rounds. This will be helpful in estimating the seat options and upgradation during upcoming rounds.
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Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights
The admission to state quota is done through NEET UG 2026 results, based on the scores, candidates can determine seat possibilities at state quota. Check the admission and counselling details for Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai shared below.
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Particular
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Details
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Counselling Authority
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State CET Cell, Maharashtra
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Eligible Courses
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MBBS and BDS
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Academic Session
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2026–2027
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Round-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
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Rounds
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CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds
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Total Medical Seats
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250
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Quota Structure
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State Quota (85%) and Institutional or Management Quotas
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Official Website
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medical2026.mahacet.org
Seth GS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
During Round 3 admission opened at 974 and closed at 4246 for open category. Candidates can check the category-wise rank distribution for admission to Seth GS Medical college shared below.
|
Quota
|
Opening
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Closing AIR (All India Ranking)
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OPEN
|
974
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4246
|
OBC
|
2833
|
6321
|
EWS
|
3023
|
10117
|
SC
|
11790
|
38676
|
ST
|
20899
|
99789
Seth GS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks share below. The admission for open category under state quota opened at 14 showing tough competition while the seats closed at 1796.
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Quota
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Opening Air
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Closing Air
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OPEN
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14
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1796
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OBC
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2502
|
4281
|
EWS
|
2762
|
5685
|
SC
|
5214
|
27059
|
ST
|
3657
|
64550
Seth GS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round-Wise Rank Movement
As per the round-wise closing ranks, admission to Seth GS Medical College’s evolution from the Round 1 to Round 3 shows the downward trend in cutoffs for each category.
Although categories such as OPEN and EWS face some degree of expansion (with movements of 2,450 and 4,432 ranks accordingly), the reserved categories witness substantial developments in cutoffs which ultimately turn into a considerable reduction in cutoffs for the ST category (their cutoffs move by more than 35,000 ranks). This downward trend establishes the claim that initial stop in seats is gradually releasing which leads to bigger opportunities for candidates who are ranked lower in the merit list.
|
Quota
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R1 Closing Rank
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R3 Closing Rank
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R1→R3 Movement
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Trend
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OPEN
|
1796
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4246
|
2450
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Moderate Expansion
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OBC
|
4281
|
6321
|
2040
|
Steady Shift
|
EWS
|
5685
|
10117
|
4432
|
High Expansion
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SC
|
27059
|
38676
|
11617
|
Steady Relaxation
|
ST
|
64550
|
99789
|
35239
|
Massive Relaxation
Read More| HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.