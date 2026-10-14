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GMC, Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 18:22 IST

State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released Round 3 opening and closing ranks. With this, candidates can check a complete round-wise rank analysis provided in the article below. By analyzing the round-wise ranks candidates can estimate the admission possibilities during later rounds.

GMC, Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
GMC, Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Government Medical College (GMC), Nagpur Round 3 under state quota, opened at 5880 and closed at 13652 (general category). Candidates can explore admission possibilities in MBBS program through NEET UG counselling. While also check a complete round-wise analysis to understand the seat options, upgradation, and rank movement in coming rounds. 

The college is a popular choice among the medical candidates. An analysis of admission cut-off trends exposes the changing scenario of admissions from the early rounds to the final rounds under various categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS. The process of admissions in Government Medical College, Nagpur remains stiff competition in the cut-off of early rounds to gradual easing in later rounds.

Check| Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Check GMC, Mumbai Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the details for admission to Government Medical College, Nagpur shared in the table below. 

Particular

Details

Counselling Authority

State CET Cell, Maharashtra

Eligible Courses

MBBS and BDS

Academic Session

2026–2027

Round-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks 

  • Round 3- 5880-13652 (open category)

  • Round 1- 6558-10502 (open category)

Rounds

CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds

Total Medical Seats

250

Quota Structure

State Quota (85%) and Institutional or Management Quotas

Official Website

medical2026.mahacet.org

GMC, Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. The table highlights the category-wise ranks, in which the seats opened at 5880 and closed at 13652 for general category. 

Quota

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

OPEN

5880

13652

OBC

14503

18814

EWS

15861

33390

SC

42210

62927

ST

63734

168519

GMC, Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission for general category opened at 6558 and closed at 10502. 

Quota

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

OPEN

6558

10502

OBC

16363

18776

EWS

6558

33390

SC

12692

61206

ST

63734

168519

GMC, Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement 

The rank movement from Round 1 (R1) to Round 3 (R3) at Government Medical College (GMC), Nagpur reflects certain patterns in seat allocation and variations across different categories. 

  • The OPEN and SC categories show a remarkable score improvement of a total of 3,150 ranks (from 10,502 to 13,652) and 1,721 ranks respectively, indicating that seats were becoming available as the rounds progressed in the process. 

  • While the OBC category saw little movement, with only a shift of 38 ranks, the EWS and ST categories saw no movement at all with a score of 0 recorded, which means that their last closing rank was held steady at 33,390 and 168,519 respectively throughout both of the counselling processes.

Quota

R1 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R1→R3 Movement

Trend

OPEN

10502

13652

3150

Relaxation

OBC

18776

18814

38

Relaxation

EWS

33390

33390

0

No Change

SC

61206

62927

1721

Relaxation

ST

168519

168519

0

No Change

Read More| 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 18:22 IST
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