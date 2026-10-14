GMC, Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Government Medical College (GMC), Nagpur Round 3 under state quota, opened at 5880 and closed at 13652 (general category). Candidates can explore admission possibilities in MBBS program through NEET UG counselling. While also check a complete round-wise analysis to understand the seat options, upgradation, and rank movement in coming rounds.

The college is a popular choice among the medical candidates. An analysis of admission cut-off trends exposes the changing scenario of admissions from the early rounds to the final rounds under various categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS. The process of admissions in Government Medical College, Nagpur remains stiff competition in the cut-off of early rounds to gradual easing in later rounds.

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