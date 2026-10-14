Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Check GMC, Mumbai Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 admissions for GMC Mumbai saw open category ranks open at 3100 and close at 9866. These cutoffs are crucial for candidates seeking MBBS/BDS seats through the state centralized counselling process.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: The GMC (or GGMC) Mumbai Round 3 admission opened at 3100 closed at 9866 open category. The opening and closing ranks are minimum merit criteria and rank range that allows admission to Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai. The cutoff ranks are shared for admission to the state centralized counselling process conducted by the CET Cell.
As one of the oldest and most esteemed medical colleges in Maharashtra, candidates have to experience extreme competition among many top scorers across both state and all-India quotas to take confirmation in Round 3 (Mop-Up/Cap Round 3). In the process of understanding the opening and closing ranks to be considered in Round 3, candidates can get all the relevant information to understand the availability of seats at this institution.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights
While analysing the admission possibility at Grant Government Medical College, in Mumbai, candidates must also check the state-counselling and amdission details shared below.
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Particular
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Details
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Counselling Authority
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State CET Cell, Maharashtra
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Eligible Courses
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MBBS and BDS
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Academic Session
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2026–2027
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Rounds
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CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds
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Quota Structure
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State Quota (85%) and Institutional/Management Quotas
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Official Website
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medical2026.mahacet.org
GMC Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Under the state quota seat, the admission for open category opened at 3100 and closed at 9866. Check the complete category-wise ranks distribution shared in the table below.
|Quota
|Opening AIR
|Closing AIR
|OPEN
|3100
|9872
|OBC
|8852
|10742
|EWS
|9220
|20878
|SC
|27142
|52038
|ST
|53818
|153968
GMC Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The table is highlighting the category-wise ranks shared below for admission under state quoat seats. The open category admission opened at 1431 and closed at 6376.
|Quota
|Opening AIR
|Closing AIR
|OPEN
|1431
|6376
|EWS
|4212
|18286
|OBC
|8852
|10742
|SC
|27142
|40708
|ST
|53818
|127860
GMC Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
As per the official round-wise ranks, candidates can compare the rank movement between Round 1 and Round 3. The trends suggests, relaxation for open category candidates, while there is no change for OBC catgegory. EWS, SC and ST on the other hand experienced relaxation in opening and closing ranks. Check the comparative table shared below.
|Quota
|R1 Closing Rank
|R3 Closing Rank
|R1→R3 Movement
|Trend
|OPEN
|6376
|9872
|3496
|Relaxation
|OBC
|10742
|10742
|0
|No Change
|EWS
|18286
|20878
|2592
|Relaxation
|SC
|40708
|52038
|11330
|Relaxation
|ST
|127860
|153968
|26108
|Relaxation
What is Maharashtra State Quota?
The Maharashtra State Quota offers 85% reservation for MBBS and BDS seats in government and government-aided medical institutions. It contributes a good share of seats to private and minority institutions that are allocated for medical education through the process of centralized counselling.
In order to claim the seats under the Maharashtra State Quota, the candidates should fulfill stringent conditions of state nativity and must possess the state domicile certificate or must have studied their final schooling within Maharashtra, thus leaving no chance to the outsiders to compete for state-based medical seats.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.