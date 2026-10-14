Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Check GMC, Mumbai Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: The GMC (or GGMC) Mumbai Round 3 admission opened at 3100 closed at 9866 open category. The opening and closing ranks are minimum merit criteria and rank range that allows admission to Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai. The cutoff ranks are shared for admission to the state centralized counselling process conducted by the CET Cell. As one of the oldest and most esteemed medical colleges in Maharashtra, candidates have to experience extreme competition among many top scorers across both state and all-India quotas to take confirmation in Round 3 (Mop-Up/Cap Round 3). In the process of understanding the opening and closing ranks to be considered in Round 3, candidates can get all the relevant information to understand the availability of seats at this institution.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights While analysing the admission possibility at Grant Government Medical College, in Mumbai, candidates must also check the state-counselling and amdission details shared below. Particular Details Counselling Authority State CET Cell, Maharashtra Eligible Courses MBBS and BDS Academic Session 2026–2027 Rounds CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds Quota Structure State Quota (85%) and Institutional/Management Quotas Official Website medical2026.mahacet.org GMC Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Under the state quota seat, the admission for open category opened at 3100 and closed at 9866. Check the complete category-wise ranks distribution shared in the table below.

Quota Opening AIR Closing AIR OPEN 3100 9872 OBC 8852 10742 EWS 9220 20878 SC 27142 52038 ST 53818 153968 GMC Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The table is highlighting the category-wise ranks shared below for admission under state quoat seats. The open category admission opened at 1431 and closed at 6376. Quota Opening AIR Closing AIR OPEN 1431 6376 EWS 4212 18286 OBC 8852 10742 SC 27142 40708 ST 53818 127860 GMC Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement As per the official round-wise ranks, candidates can compare the rank movement between Round 1 and Round 3. The trends suggests, relaxation for open category candidates, while there is no change for OBC catgegory. EWS, SC and ST on the other hand experienced relaxation in opening and closing ranks. Check the comparative table shared below.