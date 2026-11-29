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CAT 2026 Slot Analysis: IIM Indore is conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT 20260 today, November 29, 2026. The examination is being conducted in three slots. CAT 2026 slot 1 commenced at 8:30 AM and will conclude at 10:30 AM. The exam is being held in three slots across all designated centres. Candidates appearing for the second slot are required to report to the exam centre at 11 AM. Those who have appeared for the first slot and those appearing for the later slots can check here the detailed analysis of the examination for each slot. IMS experts will provide candidates with a detailed analysis of each slot. The CAT 2026 Slot 1 analysis will include difficulty level, section-wise analysis, and good attempts. Expected percentile and other details. Candidates can keep refreshing this page after each slot to get the initial response and the complete analysis of the CAT 2026

Also Read: CAT 2026 Exam Analysis LIVE: Check Slot 1, 2, and 3 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts CAT 2026 Slot Timing and Reporting Time CAT 2026 is being conducted today, November 29, 2026, in three slots. Check the slot timing and reporting time for each slot below. CAT 2026 Slot Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Timing Slot 1 (Morning) 7:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Slot 2 (Afternoon) 11:00 AM 12:00 PM 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM Slot 3 (Evening) 3:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM CAT 2026 - Slot 1 Test Analysis (Sunday, November 29 - 8:30 to 10:30 am) The first slot of CAT 2026 was conducted from 8.30 am to 10:30 am. The paper comprised 68 questions across three sections: VARC, DILR and QA. The overall structure was similar to that of the 2025 CAT. Verbal Ability, however, saw a change in question format, with Cloze Test questions introduced in the TITA format in place of Odd Sentence questions.

Section-wise details: VARC ● Odd Sentence questions were eliminated. Instead, 3 Cloze Test questions (paragraphs) were introduced in the TITA format, increasing the total number of TITA questions from 4 to 6. ● Paragraph Jumbles increased from 2 to 3 questions, all in the TITA format.● Breakdown of non-RC questions: 2 Summary questions (MCQ), 3 Cloze Test questions (TITA), and 3 Paragraph Jumble questions (TITA). DILR ● Overall structure of the section remained unchanged: 2 sets with 5 questions each and 3 sets with 4 questions each. ● Total 11 TITA questions and 11 MCQ questions QA ● The number of questions remained unchanged at 22 ● Total 8 TITA questions and 14 MCQ questions Section No. Section Name Duration MCQs TITA Total I VARC 40 min 18 6 24 II DI and LR 40 min 11 11 22 III QA 40 min 14 8 22 Total 120 min 45 23 68

The marking scheme was +3 for every correct answer and -1 for incorrect. There was no negative marking for TITA Qs. Based on the feedback received from several candidates who have appeared in the first slot, our initial estimate of the percentiles and scores*** is as follows. These estimates will be suitably revised soon after the CAT releases the response sheets. CAT 2026 Slot 1 - Raw Score V/S Percentile Slot 1 VARC DILR QA Overall 99.9 56 37 44 126 99.5 48 31 35 103 99 44 28 31 87 98 39 24 27 77 95 32 20 21 63 90 26 16 16 52 85 23 14 13 44 80 20 12 11 39 Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension The VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. The passages on “Crisis - Corporate America and Higher Education’ and “Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon Rainforest” were easy to moderate. The passage on “The Unlived Life” was of moderate difficulty and required careful reading. The passage on “Natural Selection” was moderately tough to read and had some difficult questions. About 10 to 12 RC questions could be attempted with high accuracy. The VA section had 2 questions of Summary (MCQ), 3 Paragraph Jumbles (TITA), and a Cloze Paragraph (TITA). The new question type of cloze paragraph that was introduced consisted of a paragraph with 4 numbered blanks followed by 4 options, each containing a set of 4 words; the candidate had to choose the best combination of words. In VA, 4 to 6 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall, the VARC section was slightly easier than that of CAT 2025 Slot 1. The LOD of the VARC section, especially the RCs, was comparable to the VARC of several SimCATs.

Area / Questions No of Qs. Type LOD Reading Comprehension 16 MCQ Overall: Medium RC-1: Crisis - Corporate America and Higher Education 4 MCQ Easy to Medium RC-2: Natural Selection 4 MCQ Medium to Difficult RC-3: Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon Rainforest 4 MCQ Easy to Medium RC-4: The Unlived Life 4 MCQ Medium Verbal Ability 08 MCQ & TITA Overall: Medium Cloze Paragraph 3 TITA 1 Easy, 2 Medium Summary 2 MCQ 2 Medium Jumbled Paragraphs 3 TITA 1 Easy, 2 Medium An attempt of 14 or 15 questions with an accuracy of approximately 60% will fetch around an 85th percentile score in VARC. An attempt of 17 or 18 questions with an accuracy of approximately 70-75% will fetch 95+ percentiles in VARC.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning The overall structure of the section remained unchanged, with 22 questions spread across 5 sets: 2 sets of 5 questions each and 3 sets of 4 questions each. As in CAT 2025 Slot 1, there were 11 TITA questions in total. One of the sets comprising 5 questions consisted entirely of TITA questions. Overall, the difficulty level of the section ranged from medium to difficult and was almost at par with that of CAT 2025 Slot 1. Set No. Area Set Description No. of Questions Question Type LOD Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 22 MCQ and TITA Medium to Difficult 1 Data Interpretation 4 Consultants, 3 Departments 5 4 MCQs, 1 TITA Medium 2 Data Interpretation Averages 4 3 MCQs, 1 TITA Medium 3 Logical Reasoning Odd Even Pebbles 4 1 MCQ, 3 TITA Medium 4 Logical Reasoning Network Diagram 5 5 TITA Easy to Medium 5 Logical Reasoning Milk Distribution in 4 Towns 4 3 MCQs, 1 TITA Medium

An attempt of about 6-7 questions with an accuracy of approximately 80% will fetch around 85th percentile score in DILR. An attempt of about 9-10 questions with an accuracy of approximately 80- 85% will fetch 95 + percentiles in DILR. Quantitative Ability This section was slightly easier in terms of level of difficulty as compared to CAT-2025 and was dominated by Arithmetic (8 questions), followed by Algebra (5 questions), Geometry (4 questions) and Modern Math (4 questions). Only 1 question belonged to Numbers, and some consider it as part of the Modern Maths category. The questions on Arithmetic were relatively on the easier side. The questions on Algebra were somewhat complex. In Arithmetic, the questions were from different topics, such as SICI, Time and Work, Time-Speed-Distance, Ratio Proportion, Mixtures & Alligations, Averages, Percentages and Profit & Loss. In Algebra, the questions were dominated by Higher-order equations, Quadratic equations, Maxima-Minima, and Simultaneous equations. In Modern Maths, the questions were from Permutations and Combinations, Functions, Set Theory, and Logarithms. In Geometry, the questions were from Triangles, Rhombus, and Cubes.