RPSC RAS Exam City and Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer, is all set to conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2026 (RAS Prelims) on December 06, 2026. Through the recruitment drive, the Commission is set to fill a total of 607 various posts out of which 192 are for State Services and 415 for Subordinate Services. The Commission is expected to release soon the RPSC RAS exam city intimation and admit card for the candidates successfully applied for this much awaited recruitment drive. Once released, candidate can download the City Intimation Slip and Hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC is set to conduct the written exam for the RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2026 on December 06, 2026 across the state. The RPSC RAS exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated, will be released much before the exam date, with respect to the release of the admit card for the same.

This RPSC RAS exam city intimation slip will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan earlier to their exam city location. But note that this city slip is not the admit card, as the RPSC RAS Admit Card 2026 will be released separately, probably 2 to 3 days prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights

Through the recruitment drive, a total of 607 various posts are to be filled out of which 192 are for State Services and 415 for Subordinate Services. You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-