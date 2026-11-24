RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Prelims Admit Card PDF Link soon
RPSC RAS Exam City and Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2026 (RAS Prelims). The prelims exam for the 607 various posts under Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services is scheduled to be held on December 06, 2026. Check city slip and admit card updates here.
Key Points
- The RPSC RAS Prelims 2026 exam is scheduled for December 06, 2026.
- A total of 607 posts will be filled, including 192 State and 415 Subordinate Services.
- Exam city intimation will be released soon; admit cards 2-3 days before Dec 06, 2026.
RPSC RAS Exam City and Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer, is all set to conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2026 (RAS Prelims) on December 06, 2026. Through the recruitment drive, the Commission is set to fill a total of 607 various posts out of which 192 are for State Services and 415 for Subordinate Services. The Commission is expected to release soon the RPSC RAS exam city intimation and admit card for the candidates successfully applied for this much awaited recruitment drive. Once released, candidate can download the City Intimation Slip and Hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC RAS Exam City and Admit Card 2026 Know The Difference
The RPSC is set to conduct the written exam for the RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2026 on December 06, 2026 across the state. The RPSC RAS exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated, will be released much before the exam date, with respect to the release of the admit card for the same.
This RPSC RAS exam city intimation slip will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan earlier to their exam city location. But note that this city slip is not the admit card, as the RPSC RAS Admit Card 2026 will be released separately, probably 2 to 3 days prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website.
RPSC RAS Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights
Through the recruitment drive, a total of 607 various posts are to be filled out of which 192 are for State Services and 415 for Subordinate Services. You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Recruitment Organization
|Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer
|Exam Name
|Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2026
|Advt. No.
|02/परीक्षा/RAS&RTS/RPSC/EP-I/2026-27
|Total Posts
|607
|Prelims Exam Date
|06 December 2026
|Exam Timing
|12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM
|Exam City Intimation Status
|Soon
|Admit Card Status
|Soon
|Job Location
|Rajasthan
|Official Website
|rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC RAS Prelims 2026: Know The Key Highlights & Instructions
The prelims exam will be of screening test only and the marks obtained will not be counted for the final merit list. Each question will be with 5 options i.e. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and if you are not attempting a question, you must darken option '5'. If none of the 5 options are darkened for a question, 1/3rd of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.
You should note that leaving more than 10% of questions completely un-attempted (no circle filled) will result in disqualification. An extra 10 minutes will be provided at the end of the exam to verify/darken un-attempted circles. You are advised to go through the detailed notification pdf before appearing in the written exam.
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