UPSC NDA 1 2027 Notification: Registration starts on December 2 at upsconline.nic.in; Check Exam Date & Eligibility
UPSC NDA 1 2027 registration starts on December 2, 2026, at upsconline.nic.in. Check the last date for registration, exam date, eligibility criteria and other details in the article below.
Key Points
- UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2027 notification & registration start Dec 2, 2026.
- Last date to apply online for UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2027 is December 22, 2026.
- The UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2027 written exam will be held on April 11, 2027.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the official exam dates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2027. As per the exam calendar issued by the UPSC on its official website, i.e., upsconline.nic.in, the detailed notification PDF will be released by the Commission on December 2, 2026, on the official website only. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates will be able to submit their applications until December 22, 2026. The UPSC NDA, NA 1 2027 written exam is scheduled to take place on April 11, 2027. The recruitment drive will fill cadet vacancies for the 159th NDA Course (Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings) and the 121st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), both set to start on January 1, 2028.
UPSC NDA 1 2027 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the UPSC NDA 1 2027, the registration process for which will start from December 2, 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Detailed Notification Release
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December 2, 2026
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Online Registration Start Date
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December 2, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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December 22, 2026
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UPSC NDA1 Written Exam Date
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April 11, 2027
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Course Start
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January 1, 2028
UPSC NDA 1 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Below are the eligibility criteria for the UPSC National Defence Academy 1 (2027) for candidates who are interested in applying for this exam:-
- Marital Status:- Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply for this exam.
- Educational Qualification:- The educational qualification for the UPSC NDA 1 2027 is as follows:-
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Army Wing
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Passed or appearing in Class 12 (10 + 2) pattern) or equivalent from a recognised board.
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Air Force, Naval Wings, and INAC
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Passed or appearing in Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
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Age Limit:- Candidates who are born between July 2, 2008, and July 1, 2011, are expected to be eligible, subject to confirmation in the detailed December 2 notification.
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How to Apply Online for UPSC NDA 1 2027?
Interested candidates will have to apply strictly through online mode only. The online application submission link will be made available from December 2, 2026. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply online:-
- Go to the official UPSC application website at upsconline.nic.in
- Complete the registration profile and Common Application Form if the candidate is a new user.
- Click on the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I) 2027 apply link.
- Fill in the personal, academic, and service preference details very carefully.
- Upload the scanned photographs, signature, and required documents, pay the application fee (exempted for female, SC, ST category candidates) and submit the application form.
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.