The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the official exam dates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2027. As per the exam calendar issued by the UPSC on its official website, i.e., upsconline.nic.in, the detailed notification PDF will be released by the Commission on December 2, 2026, on the official website only. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates will be able to submit their applications until December 22, 2026. The UPSC NDA, NA 1 2027 written exam is scheduled to take place on April 11, 2027. The recruitment drive will fill cadet vacancies for the 159th NDA Course (Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings) and the 121st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), both set to start on January 1, 2028.

UPSC NDA 1 2027 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights of the UPSC NDA 1 2027, the registration process for which will start from December 2, 2026:-