CBSE Class 10 Science Subject covers the following three subjects- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, which help students develop a good base in scientific concepts and thinking. The presence of full CBSE Class 10 Science Study Material 2026–27 is very useful for students because it helps them understand NCERT concepts, study chemistry formulae and reactions, and competency-based questions prior to taking the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027. Possession of latest syllabus, exam pattern, official CBSE sample questions, past year's CBSE Class 10 Board Question Papers, and Chapter-wise MCQ Questions is highly crucial for those students who wish to secure high scores in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027. 80-mark theory paper checks the students' ability to solve step-by-step Physics numericals, balance chemical equations, make neat Biology diagrams, state scientific laws, and answer practical life based case-based questions.

CBSE Class 10 Science Study Material 2026-27: Key Highlights Below are the key highlights related to the CBSE Class 10 Science Study Material 2026-27: Particular Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class & Subject Class 10 Science (Subject Code: 086) Academic Session 2026-2027 (For Board Exam 2027) Subject Disciplines Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (5 Thematic Units / 13 Chapters) Prescribed Books NCERT Science Textbook for Class X, NCERT Exemplar Problems, CBSE Lab Manual Total Marks 100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment) Exam Duration 3 Hours (plus 15 minutes reading time) Theory Paper Sections Section A: 20 Objective MCQs & Assertion-Reasoning (20 Marks)

Section B: 6 Very Short Answer Questions (12 Marks)

Section C: 7 Short Answer Questions (21 Marks)

Section D: 3 Long Answer Questions (15 Marks)

Section E: 3 Case/Source-Based Questions (12 Marks) Competency Weightage 50% Knowledge & Understanding, 30% Application of Concepts, 20% Analysis & Evaluation Passing Criteria Minimum 33% marks overall (Theory + Internal Assessment combined) Study Material Included Updated Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Sample Papers, Previous Year Papers, and Chapter-wise MCQs Official Website cbseacademic.nic.in / cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 Syllabus CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2026-27 (Code No 086) includes topics related to Physics, Chemistry, and Biology which have been divided into 5 theme-based units and awarded 80 marks in the board theory examination. The themes include Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour (25 marks), World of Living (25 marks), Natural Phenomena (12 marks), Effects of Current (13 marks), and Natural Resources (5 marks), apart from 20 marks being reserved for internal assessment. Studying the syllabus in advance allows students to give proper attention to important topics and prepare their own study schedule. Click here to download The CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 Syllabus CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 Exam Pattern CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2027 examines the students for 100 marks, out of which 80 marks are allotted to a theory paper of three hours' duration and 20 marks to internal assessment. The theory paper comprises five sections. In Section A, there are 20 objective type questions, including 16 multiple-choice questions and four assertion-reason type questions of one mark each; Section B includes six very short answer questions of two marks each; Section C consists of seven short answer questions of three marks each; Section D has three long answer questions of five marks each; and Section E has three case-based questions of four marks each.

Click to check the CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 Exam Pattern CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 MCQs CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 MCQs Practice is considered one of the simplest methods to score rapidly in the board examination. According to the new pattern of the board examination, section A consists of 20 marks for MCQs and assertion and reasoning types questions of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Working on chapter-wise MCQs will aid students to memorize colors of chemical reactions, sign convention of mirrors and lenses, formula of electrical circuits, and various biological functions. Click to download the CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 MCQs CBSE Class 10 Science 2027: Previous Year Question Paper The best way to score high in your board exam in 2027 is by solving the CBSE class 10 science previous year question papers. By solving past years' board papers, you will be able to know the real difficulty level, numerical problems that appear frequently from the chapter Electricity and Light, chemistry equations that carry importance, as well as diagrams in biology such as the human heart, nephron, and reflex arc. Solving previous year papers in a three-hour span and referring to the marking scheme of the CBSE will help students become confident about the exam.