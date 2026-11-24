UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) Result 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the main written exam for the Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) can check the result status after using their login credentials at the link at the official website- upsssc.gov.in. The physical measurement and physical efficiency test for shortlisted candidates is scheduled to commence on December 7, 2026.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Link

Candidates appeared in the mains exam for the UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 can check their result status through the link at the official website-upsssc.gov.in. Candidate can check their status for the next round which is physical measurement and physical efficiency test round. Candidates can now check their qualifying status from the direct link given below-