UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 OUT at upsssc.gov.in: Download Result PDF And PET Schedule Link Here
UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) Result 2026 on its official website. The physical measurement and physical efficiency test for shortlisted candidates is scheduled to commence on December 7, 2026. Check all details here.
UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) Result 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the main written exam for the Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) can check the result status after using their login credentials at the link at the official website- upsssc.gov.in. The physical measurement and physical efficiency test for shortlisted candidates is scheduled to commence on December 7, 2026.
UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Link
Candidates appeared in the mains exam for the UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 can check their result status through the link at the official website-upsssc.gov.in. Candidate can check their status for the next round which is physical measurement and physical efficiency test round. Candidates can now check their qualifying status from the direct link given below-
|UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026
|Download Link
UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: Key Highlights
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded the result download link for the regarding the Excise Constable (Abkari Sipahi) Main Examination 2025/09. You can check the overview of the Excise Constable (Abkari Sipahi) exam given below-
|Organization
|Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|Post Name
|Excise Constable (Abkari Sipahi)
|Advt No.
|08-Exam/2026
|Total Posts
|820
|Result Status
|Out
|PST / PET Date
|From 07.12.2026
|Job Location
|Uttar Pradesh
|Official Website
|upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Excise Constable PET 2026 Schedule
The physical measurement and physical efficiency test for shortlisted candidates will be conducted on December 7, 2026. Candidates qualified UPSSSC Excise Constable PET 2026 round should note that the physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be conducted in the Lucknow district. The exam authority will release the Admit Card and other details regarding the PET in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check the official website for all the latest updates in this regard.
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