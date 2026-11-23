BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 415 Engineer & Supervisor Posts; Check Vacancy Here
BHEL Recruitment 2026: BHEL has announced 415 vacancies for Engineer/Executive Trainee (200) and Supervisor Trainee (215) posts across Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Civil, HR, Finance and IT/CS. Online applications run from 25 November to 28 December 2026 at careers.bhel.in.
Key Points
- BHEL has announced 415 trainee vacancies for Engineer/Executive and Supervisor roles.
- Online applications for these posts will be accepted from November 25 to December 28, 2026.
- Vacancies are across Mechanical, Electrical, HR, Finance, and other disciplines.
BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a new recruitment notification for 2027. Under this drive, BHEL will fill 415 posts, including 200 Engineer/Executive Trainee posts and 215 Supervisor Trainee posts. The posts are open in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Civil, HR, Finance and IT/CS disciplines. Candidates with an engineering degree, diploma, CA/CMA or other required qualification can apply. The online application starts on 25 November 2026 and ends on 28 December 2026. In this article, we share all key details such as vacancies, eligibility, selection process and steps to apply online for BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2027.
BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Here is a quick summary of the BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2027 notification. This table gives the key facts in one place, so candidates can check posts, vacancies, dates and the application mode at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) — Maharatna CPSU
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Recruitment Name
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BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2027 (2026–27 Cycle)
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Post Names
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Engineer Trainee, Executive Trainee, and Supervisor Trainee
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Total Vacancies
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415(Engineer/Executive Trainee: 200 | Supervisor Trainee: 215)
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Disciplines Covered
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• Engineer/Executive Trainee: Mechanical (80), Electrical (30), Electronics (25), Civil (15), HR (20), Finance (20), and IT/CS (10)
• Supervisor Trainee: Mechanical (103), Electrical (30), Electronics (11), Civil (26), HR, and Finance (IT/CS excluded)
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Educational Qualification
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• Engineer Trainee: Full-time B.E./B.Tech. or 5-year Integrated Master's/Dual Degree in relevant engineering branch
• Executive Trainee: Full-time MBA/PGDM (HR) or CA/CMA (Finance)
• Supervisor Trainee: Full-time regular Diploma in Engineering (relevant branch), BBA/BBM/BBS/BMS/Social Work (HR), or B.Com (Finance)
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Upper Age Limit
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• Engineer Trainee: 27 years (29 years with 2-year full-time PG in Engg./Management)
• Executive Trainee (HR / Finance): 29 years
• Supervisor Trainee: 27 years (as per detailed notification)
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Pay Scale (Post-Training)
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• Engineer/Executive Trainee (E1 Grade): ₹60,000 – ₹1,80,000 (Approx. ₹12 LPA CTC)
• Supervisor Trainee (S1 Grade): ₹33,500 – ₹1,20,000 (Approx. ₹7.5 LPA CTC)
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Application Mode
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Online only
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Detailed Notification Release
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25 November 2026(Short notice released on 23 November 2026)
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Online Application Starts
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25 November 2026 (from 10:00 AM)
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Last Date to Apply Online
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28 December 2026 (up to 11:45 PM)
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Selection Process
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• Engineer/Executive Trainee: Computer-Based Examination (CBT) (75% weightage) + Personal Interview (25% weightage)
• Supervisor Trainee: Computer-Based Examination (CBT) (100% merit) + Document Verification
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Official Website
BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
BHEL has released detailed notifications for both recruitments on its careers website, careers.bhel.in. The Engineer/Executive Trainee notification is Advt. 02/2026, and the Supervisor Trainee notification is Advt. 03/2026. Candidates should read the PDF for their post fully before applying, as it has the final rules on eligibility, posting and selection.
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BHEL Engineer Executive Trainee 2026 Notification
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BHEL Supervisor Trainee 2026 Notification
BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
BHEL has announced a total of 415 vacancies under this recruitment. Of these, 200 are for Engineer/Executive Trainee posts and 215 are for Supervisor Trainee posts. The tables below give the discipline-wise and category-wise breakup for both posts.
BHEL Engineer/Executive Trainee Vacancy 2026
There are 200 vacancies for Engineer/Executive Trainees across seven disciplines. Mechanical has the most posts (80), followed by Electrical (30) and Electronics (25). The HR vacancies will also fill the Welfare Officer position across BHEL units.
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Discipline
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UR
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EWS
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OBC
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SC
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ST
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Total
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Mechanical
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32
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8
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24
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12
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4
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80
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Electrical
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13
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3
|
8
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4
|
2
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30
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Electronics
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11
|
2
|
6
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4
|
2
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25
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Civil
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6
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
15
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HR
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8
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
2
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20
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Finance
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8
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2
|
5
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3
|
2
|
20
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IT/CS
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4
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
10
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Total
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82
|
20
|
55
|
29
|
14
|
200
BHEL Supervisor Trainee Vacancy 2027
There are 215 vacancies for Supervisor Trainees across six disciplines. Mechanical again has the highest number of posts (103). Check the table given below for category-wise vacancy details.
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Discipline
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UR
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EWS
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OBC
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SC
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ST
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Total
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Mechanical
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43
|
11
|
28
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16
|
5
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103
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Electrical
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16
|
2
|
5
|
5
|
2
|
30
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Electronics
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5
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
Civil
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12
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
26
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HR
|
13
|
0
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3
|
3
|
1
|
20
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Finance
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13
|
1
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
25
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Total
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102
|
16
|
54
|
33
|
10
|
215
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com