Key Points BHEL has announced 415 trainee vacancies for Engineer/Executive and Supervisor roles.

Online applications for these posts will be accepted from November 25 to December 28, 2026.

Vacancies are across Mechanical, Electrical, HR, Finance, and other disciplines.

BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a new recruitment notification for 2027. Under this drive, BHEL will fill 415 posts, including 200 Engineer/Executive Trainee posts and 215 Supervisor Trainee posts. The posts are open in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Civil, HR, Finance and IT/CS disciplines. Candidates with an engineering degree, diploma, CA/CMA or other required qualification can apply. The online application starts on 25 November 2026 and ends on 28 December 2026. In this article, we share all key details such as vacancies, eligibility, selection process and steps to apply online for BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2027. BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026 Highlights Here is a quick summary of the BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2027 notification. This table gives the key facts in one place, so candidates can check posts, vacancies, dates and the application mode at a glance.

Particulars Details Organisation Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) — Maharatna CPSU Recruitment Name BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2027 (2026–27 Cycle) Post Names Engineer Trainee, Executive Trainee, and Supervisor Trainee Total Vacancies 415(Engineer/Executive Trainee: 200 | Supervisor Trainee: 215) Disciplines Covered • Engineer/Executive Trainee: Mechanical (80), Electrical (30), Electronics (25), Civil (15), HR (20), Finance (20), and IT/CS (10)

• Supervisor Trainee: Mechanical (103), Electrical (30), Electronics (11), Civil (26), HR, and Finance (IT/CS excluded) Educational Qualification • Engineer Trainee: Full-time B.E./B.Tech. or 5-year Integrated Master's/Dual Degree in relevant engineering branch

• Executive Trainee: Full-time MBA/PGDM (HR) or CA/CMA (Finance)

• Supervisor Trainee: Full-time regular Diploma in Engineering (relevant branch), BBA/BBM/BBS/BMS/Social Work (HR), or B.Com (Finance) Upper Age Limit • Engineer Trainee: 27 years (29 years with 2-year full-time PG in Engg./Management)

• Executive Trainee (HR / Finance): 29 years

• Supervisor Trainee: 27 years (as per detailed notification) Pay Scale (Post-Training) • Engineer/Executive Trainee (E1 Grade): ₹60,000 – ₹1,80,000 (Approx. ₹12 LPA CTC)

• Supervisor Trainee (S1 Grade): ₹33,500 – ₹1,20,000 (Approx. ₹7.5 LPA CTC) Application Mode Online only Detailed Notification Release 25 November 2026(Short notice released on 23 November 2026) Online Application Starts 25 November 2026 (from 10:00 AM) Last Date to Apply Online 28 December 2026 (up to 11:45 PM) Selection Process • Engineer/Executive Trainee: Computer-Based Examination (CBT) (75% weightage) + Personal Interview (25% weightage)

• Supervisor Trainee: Computer-Based Examination (CBT) (100% merit) + Document Verification Official Website careers.bhel.in

BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF BHEL has released detailed notifications for both recruitments on its careers website, careers.bhel.in. The Engineer/Executive Trainee notification is Advt. 02/2026, and the Supervisor Trainee notification is Advt. 03/2026. Candidates should read the PDF for their post fully before applying, as it has the final rules on eligibility, posting and selection. BHEL Engineer Executive Trainee 2026 Notification Check Here BHEL Supervisor Trainee 2026 Notification Check Here BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details BHEL has announced a total of 415 vacancies under this recruitment. Of these, 200 are for Engineer/Executive Trainee posts and 215 are for Supervisor Trainee posts. The tables below give the discipline-wise and category-wise breakup for both posts.

BHEL Engineer/Executive Trainee Vacancy 2026 There are 200 vacancies for Engineer/Executive Trainees across seven disciplines. Mechanical has the most posts (80), followed by Electrical (30) and Electronics (25). The HR vacancies will also fill the Welfare Officer position across BHEL units. Discipline UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Mechanical 32 8 24 12 4 80 Electrical 13 3 8 4 2 30 Electronics 11 2 6 4 2 25 Civil 6 2 4 2 1 15 HR 8 2 5 3 2 20 Finance 8 2 5 3 2 20 IT/CS 4 1 3 1 1 10 Total 82 20 55 29 14 200 BHEL Supervisor Trainee Vacancy 2027 There are 215 vacancies for Supervisor Trainees across six disciplines. Mechanical again has the highest number of posts (103). Check the table given below for category-wise vacancy details.