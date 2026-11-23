Stock Market Crash Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble Nearly 2%; Investors Lose Over ₹5 Lakh Crore – What Triggered The Massive Sell-Off?
Indian Stock Market Today: Dalal Street turned deep red on November 23 as the Sensex plunged 1,483 points and the Nifty 50 declined 450 points. Explore the five key reasons behind the market sell-off, closing highlights and last five trading sessions' performance.
Indian Stock Market Today: It has been a roller-coaster ride for stock market enthusiasts today. The investor community was watching the Indian stock market very closely, with traders on edge about what was about to happen.
Indian stock markets witnessed a dramatic change in sentiment on Monday, November 23, 2026. The Sensex and Nifty 50 erased their recent gains to close nearly 2% lower, and that is where the game changed. While until Friday, Dalal Street was painted green, today it turned deep red for traders.
Although this has not been the worst part of being in the stock market. What began as an optimistic trading session quickly turned into a selling spree, leaving investors poorer by more than ₹6.39 lakh crore in a single day.
The decline came amid mounting concerns over global technology stocks, fears of a US Federal Reserve rate hike and continued weakness in the Indian rupee.
This is when we say that nothing can change the stock market more than overwhelming investor sentiment.
With both benchmarks reversing sharply from their intraday highs, investors are now assessing whether this is a temporary correction or the beginning of a broader market slowdown.
Sensex And Nifty 50 Closing Highlights on November 23
BSE Sensex
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Closing Level: 82,435.99
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Points Declined: 1,483.72 points
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Percentage Decline: 1.77%
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Market Trend: The Sensex reversed its early gains as selling pressure intensified across major sectors.
NSE Nifty 50
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Closing Level: 25,349.65
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Points Declined: 450.95 points
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Percentage Decline: 1.75%
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Market Trend: The Nifty came within eight points of the 26,000 mark during the session before witnessing a sharp reversal.
Overall Market Impact: The sharp decline in both benchmark indices wiped out more than ₹6.39 lakh crore in investor wealth on Monday.
Why Did the Indian Stock Market Fall Today?
- Global AI and Technology Sell-Off: The global investor sentiment over stretched AI valuations and falling US technology stocks triggered a global sell-off. This also reminds investors that even market favourites are not immune to corrections.
- Profit Booking After a Strong Rally: After gaining over 12% in a month, Nifty investors appeared ready to cash in their profits. This turned recent market optimism into selling pressure.
- Banking and Metal Stocks Under Pressure: Banking and metal stocks took a beating, with Nifty Bank falling 3.17% and Tata Steel declining over 8%, dragging market sentiment lower.
- US Federal Reserve Rate Concerns: Expectations of a possible December rate hike by the US Federal Reserve unsettled investors, as higher interest rates could make equities less attractive.
- Rupee Weakness: The Indian rupee approached the ₹93-per-dollar mark, adding another concern for investors and keeping foreign institutional investors cautious about domestic equities.
Also Read: Indian Stock Market vs US Market: Why Is Dalal Street Rising While Wall Street Falls? Truth Behind the ₹72 Lakh Crore Addition and November Rally
Stock Market Sensex Performance Over the Last Five Trading Sessions
The Sensex experienced considerable volatility during the last five trading sessions, moving between gains and losses before Monday's sharp correction.
|
Date
|
Opening Level
|
Closing Level
|
Daily Change
|
November 23
|
84,421.97
|
82,435.99
|
-1,483.72 (-1.77%)
|
November 20
|
82,558.25
|
83,919.71
|
+897.96 (+1.08%)
|
November 19
|
82,074.16
|
83,021.75
|
+989.94 (+1.21%)
|
November 18
|
82,376.56
|
82,031.81
|
-500.38 (-0.61%)
|
November 17
|
82,150.62
|
82,532.19
|
+427.40 (+0.52%)
Stock Market Nifty 50 Performance Over the Last Five Trading Sessions
The Nifty 50 followed a similar pattern, with two sessions of decline interrupting three days of gains.
|
Date
|
Opening Level
|
Closing Level
|
Daily Change
|
November 23
|
25,929.15
|
25,349.65
|
-450.95 (-1.75%)
|
November 20
|
25,368.00
|
25,800.60
|
+286.30 (+1.12%)
|
November 19
|
25,186.80
|
25,514.30
|
+286.35 (+1.14%)
|
November 18
|
25,323.15
|
25,227.95
|
-159.45 (-0.63%)
|
November 17
|
25,277.30
|
25,387.40
|
+96.30 (+0.38%)
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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