Indian Stock Market Today: It has been a roller-coaster ride for stock market enthusiasts today. The investor community was watching the Indian stock market very closely, with traders on edge about what was about to happen.

Indian stock markets witnessed a dramatic change in sentiment on Monday, November 23, 2026. The Sensex and Nifty 50 erased their recent gains to close nearly 2% lower, and that is where the game changed. While until Friday, Dalal Street was painted green, today it turned deep red for traders.

Although this has not been the worst part of being in the stock market. What began as an optimistic trading session quickly turned into a selling spree, leaving investors poorer by more than ₹6.39 lakh crore in a single day.

The decline came amid mounting concerns over global technology stocks, fears of a US Federal Reserve rate hike and continued weakness in the Indian rupee.