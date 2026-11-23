NEET PG Cutoff 2026: After the release of NEET PG Round 2 results on November 20, 2026, candidates can check opening and closing ranks across different specialities. However, from here candidates aiming for M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) in General Surgery can find Round 2 closing ranks which ranged from 157 to 15964 for different medical colleges in India.

Seat allocation for Round 2 is ongoing and is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee of India. Before locking your seat for admission and for upgradation, it is advisable to check the opening and closing ranks for a total of 202 medical institutions across India, to weigh down your options.

Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks

NEET PG Round 2 2026: Overview

The NEET PG Round 2 counselling result was out on November 20, 2026, candidates can check counselling details from the table below.