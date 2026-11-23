NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Surgery Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks
The NEET PG 2026 Round 2 results for M.D. General Surgery have been released, detailing opening and closing ranks for various medical colleges. Candidates can check these ranks, ranging from 157 to 15964, to finalize admissions or consider upgradation options.
NEET PG Cutoff 2026: After the release of NEET PG Round 2 results on November 20, 2026, candidates can check opening and closing ranks across different specialities. However, from here candidates aiming for M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) in General Surgery can find Round 2 closing ranks which ranged from 157 to 15964 for different medical colleges in India.
Seat allocation for Round 2 is ongoing and is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee of India. Before locking your seat for admission and for upgradation, it is advisable to check the opening and closing ranks for a total of 202 medical institutions across India, to weigh down your options.
Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks
NEET PG Round 2 2026: Overview
The NEET PG Round 2 counselling result was out on November 20, 2026, candidates can check counselling details from the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Counselling Authority
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate
|
Courses Offered
|
MD, MS, DNB, and PG Diploma
|
Counselling Round
|
Round 2 (All India Quota)
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Online
|
Round 2 Registration
|
November 7 to November 14, 2026
|
Round 2 Choice Filling & Locking
|
November 10 to November 15, 2026
|
Final Allotment Result
|
November 20 to November 22, 2026 (Out)
|
Official Website
|
mcc.nic.in
Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Radiology, General Medicine, and Surgery Opening and Closing Ranks
General Surgery Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks Under 6000+
As per the Round 2 opening and closing ranks, the table highlights top 50 medical colleges offering seats under All India M.S. General Surgery (General Category). Seats are allocatted between the range 157 till Rank 7304.
-
The maximum cut-off in terms of ranking was registered by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi (Rank 157), followed by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi (526-625) and Grant Medical College, Mumbai (626-914).
-
From 45 colleges the ranks ranged from 6000 till Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh closed at Rank 5765 and maximum ranges of ranks were found in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal (3747-7304) and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh (2390-5765).
-
The remaining 6 colleges closed above Rank 6000, ranging from Rank 6265 (Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College, Kolhapur) to Rank 7304 (Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal).
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi
|
157
|
157
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi
|
526
|
625
|
Grant Medical College, Mumbai
|
626
|
914
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
778
|
1220
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|
803
|
1029
|
Government Medical College, Kolkata
|
809
|
3062
|
Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai
|
997
|
1477
|
SMS Medical College, Jaipur
|
1021
|
2506
|
Government Medical College, Kottayam
|
1083
|
1687
|
B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
1125
|
3326
|
Madras Medical College, Chennai
|
1175
|
1901
|
Government Medical College, Kozhikode
|
1211
|
2005
|
University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, New Delhi
|
1323
|
1323
|
Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
1337
|
1337
|
Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai
|
1417
|
1697
|
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
|
1453
|
4711
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
1701
|
1993
|
Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata
|
1761
|
1881
|
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|
1797
|
1797
|
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
|
1799
|
3112
|
Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore
|
1936
|
4887
|
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
2121
|
2618
|
HBT Medical College and Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai
|
2377
|
2421
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
|
2390
|
5765
|
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
|
2497
|
2756
|
B. J. Government Medical College, Pune
|
2509
|
2595
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
2535
|
4517
|
Pt. B. D. Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
|
2547
|
3347
|
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
|
2696
|
3239
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|
2807
|
4612
|
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Thane
|
2948
|
5329
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Postgraduate Institute, Pimpri
|
2969
|
4870
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
3000
|
4026
|
Goa Medical College, Panaji
|
3128
|
5309
|
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi
|
3221
|
3943
|
Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
3404
|
3404
|
SCB Medical College, Cuttack
|
3555
|
4388
|
Government Medical College, Nagpur
|
3607
|
4473
|
MGM Medical College, Indore
|
3703
|
5502
|
Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
|
3747
|
7304
|
Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal
|
4075
|
6650
|
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
|
4094
|
4720
|
RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata
|
4252
|
4252
|
Government Medical College, Thrissur
|
4323
|
5375
|
LLRM Medical College, Meerut
|
4420
|
7248
|
Medical College, Baroda
|
4479
|
5037
|
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur
|
4650
|
4998
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
4651
|
5573
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur
|
4743
|
7069
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
|
4861
|
6549
|
Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College, Kolhapur
|
4946
|
6265
General Surgery Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks Under 9000+
The table highlights Round 2 opening and closing ranks under 9000+ ranks provided below.
Admission to M.S. General Surgery (All India Quota General Category) Round 2, seats in all the 51 government medical colleges started at Rank 4988 and ended up to Rank 12436.
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While atleast 41 institutes closed their seats at below 9000 rank range, such as ESIC Medical College, Bengaluru (open at 4988 and closed at 5885) and Guntur Medical College, Guntur (both open and closed at 5060) to K. A. P. Viswanathan Government Medical College, Tiruchirappalli (opened at 7514 and closed at 8948).
-
Remaining 10 colleges have closed their seats beyond 9000 rank range ranging from 9013 (Rank of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi) to 12436 (Rank of Government Medical College, Haldwani).
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
ESIC Medical College, Bengaluru
|
4988
|
5885
|
Government Medical College, Aurangabad
|
4991
|
6276
|
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
|
5060
|
5060
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
5167
|
5873
|
Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
|
5327
|
5327
|
Government Medical College, L. T. Marg, Mumbai
|
5346
|
5346
|
GSVM Medical College, Kanpur
|
5348
|
6194
|
Dr. S. N. Medical College, Jodhpur
|
5385
|
7152
|
Government Medical College, Kota
|
5387
|
7726
|
T. D. Medical College, Alappuzha
|
5413
|
5413
|
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
|
5560
|
5785
|
R. N. T. Medical College, Udaipur
|
5594
|
7731
|
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot
|
5603
|
7322
|
Government Medical College, Amritsar
|
5762
|
5961
|
Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
|
5843
|
8604
|
BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur
|
5844
|
7097
|
Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari
|
5871
|
7535
|
Patna Medical College, Patna
|
5880
|
5880
|
Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
6045
|
7449
|
Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Solapur
|
6219
|
7111
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer
|
6269
|
9108
|
Government Medical College, Miraj
|
6279
|
6582
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
6340
|
10048
|
Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
|
6376
|
8487
|
Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi
|
6494
|
8465
|
Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|
6562
|
7423
|
Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot
|
6762
|
8615
|
MKCG Medical College, Berhampur
|
6770
|
9079
|
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla
|
6803
|
9317
|
M. P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar
|
6826
|
8416
|
Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri
|
6889
|
6889
|
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda
|
7026
|
11705
|
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
|
7133
|
9390
|
S. N. Medical College, Agra
|
7153
|
8879
|
Government Medical College, Haldwani
|
7163
|
12436
|
Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
|
7187
|
7187
|
Government Medical College, Latur
|
7203
|
8474
|
S. V. Medical College, Tirupati
|
7222
|
8549
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
7399
|
7399
|
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
|
7412
|
9013
|
Pt. J. N. M. Medical College, Raipur
|
7490
|
9883
|
K. A. P. Viswanathan Government Medical College, Tiruchirappalli
|
7514
|
8948
|
Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
|
7668
|
7746
|
Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan
|
7729
|
8287
|
Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj
|
7804
|
7942
|
Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram
|
7908
|
7908
|
Nalanda Medical College, Patna
|
8116
|
8116
|
Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior
|
8157
|
8408
|
Government Medical College, Siddipet
|
8209
|
8209
|
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar
|
8355
|
9467
|
SRTR Medical College, Ambajogai
|
8412
|
9392
General Surgery Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks Under 11000+
The table below highlights the M.S. General Surgery (All India Quota General Category) in Round 2 opening and closing ranks under 11000+ ranks. For 51 government medical colleges opened at Rank 8503 and closed from Rank 8503 to 14358.
-
From a total of 33 colleges, seat allocations closed below Rank 11000, starting from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Navi Mumbai (open and close at 8529) and Government Medical College, Srinagar (8676 to 8696) and ending with Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar (10938).
-
The widest rank ranges have been noted in the colleges of Government Medical College, Pali (9608 to 13380) and Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar (11147 to 14358).
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi
|
8503
|
9639
|
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Navi Mumbai
|
8529
|
8529
|
Government Medical College, Patiala
|
8569
|
10352
|
Government Medical College, Ongole
|
8641
|
8928
|
Government Medical College, Srinagar
|
8676
|
8696
|
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
|
8792
|
8901
|
Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College, Yavatmal
|
8838
|
8838
|
Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore
|
8850
|
10172
|
Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
|
8855
|
8855
|
Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida
|
8867
|
11515
|
Government Medical College, Nizamabad
|
8981
|
8981
|
Government Medical College, Jalgaon
|
9044
|
9044
|
Government Medical College, Anantapur
|
9085
|
9085
|
Maharashtra Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
|
9133
|
9497
|
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|
9233
|
10189
|
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|
9259
|
10580
|
Government Medical College, Baramulla
|
9269
|
11221
|
Government Medical College, Kadapa
|
9309
|
9309
|
ESIC Medical College, Kalaburagi
|
9364
|
9364
|
ESIC Medical College, Joka, Kolkata
|
9401
|
9401
|
Government Medical College, Jammu
|
9495
|
11202
|
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Etawah
|
9522
|
12428
|
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
|
9565
|
9565
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Baramati
|
9591
|
9591
|
Government Medical College, Pali
|
9608
|
13380
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
9634
|
11259
|
Government Medical College, Gondia
|
9843
|
9843
|
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad
|
9844
|
9844
|
Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi
|
10005
|
10005
|
K. H. Patil Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag
|
10018
|
11357
|
Government Medical College, Bhavnagar
|
10030
|
10030
|
Murshidabad Medical College and Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
10475
|
10770
|
Government Medical College, Nandyal
|
10527
|
10527
|
North Bengal Medical College, Darjeeling
|
10549
|
10585
|
Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada
|
10673
|
10941
|
Shri Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College, Dhule
|
10684
|
10843
|
Malda Medical College and Hospital, Malda
|
10818
|
10818
|
Government Medical College, Rajamahendravaram
|
10898
|
11014
|
Government Medical College, Nandurbar
|
10910
|
11739
|
Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar
|
10938
|
10938
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur
|
11021
|
12671
|
Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
|
11072
|
11838
|
Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Asaripallam
|
11127
|
11127
|
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar
|
11147
|
14358
|
Government Medical College, Kathua
|
11230
|
11802
|
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|
11258
|
11258
|
Deben Mahata Government Medical College and Hospital, Purulia
|
11263
|
11263
|
Thiruvarur Government Medical College, Thiruvarur
|
11271
|
11271
|
Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi
|
11302
|
12471
|
Government Medical College, Virudhunagar
|
11303
|
11303
|
Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, Barasat
|
11464
|
11464
General Surgery Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks Under 15000+
M.S. General Surgery (All India Quota General Category) Round 2, the seats in these 50 medical institutions started at Rank 11512 and ended at Rank 15964.
-
From the 40 institutions ended below Rank 15000, starting from the Government Medical College, Pudukkottai (11655 and 11655) and Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal (11666) up to the NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa (14526).
-
While the most ranks were observed in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (12755 to 15226) and Silchar Medical College, Silchar (11931 to 14136). The remaining 10 institutions closed above Rank 15000 between Rank 15011 (Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda) and Rank 15964 (Zoram Medical College, Mizoram).
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam
|
11512
|
12142
|
Government Medical College, Pudukkottai
|
11655
|
11655
|
Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal
|
11666
|
11666
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
11700
|
13469
|
Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir
|
11818
|
11818
|
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
|
11913
|
12290
|
Government Medical College, Thiruvallur
|
11930
|
11930
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
11931
|
14136
|
Government Medical College, Nalgonda
|
11942
|
11942
|
Government Medical College, Dindigul
|
11998
|
12444
|
Government Medical College, Machilipatnam
|
12038
|
12038
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Cuddalore
|
12096
|
12096
|
Government Medical College, Bhilwara
|
12153
|
12153
|
Government Medical College, Tiruppur
|
12450
|
12450
|
Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
|
12482
|
12482
|
Government Medical College, Hingoli
|
12492
|
12492
|
Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar
|
12566
|
12566
|
Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram
|
12643
|
12643
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|
12755
|
15226
|
Shaikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur
|
12789
|
12789
|
Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar
|
12977
|
12977
|
Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital, Diamond Harbour
|
13053
|
13053
|
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
|
13087
|
13087
|
Government Medical College, Ayodhya
|
13111
|
13111
|
Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur
|
13116
|
13116
|
Government Medical College, Kallakurichi
|
13132
|
13132
|
Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda
|
13228
|
15011
|
Government Medical College, Ramagundam
|
13588
|
13588
|
Government Medical College, Firozabad
|
13640
|
14463
|
Tamralipto Government Medical College and Hospital, Tamluk
|
13827
|
13827
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh
|
13935
|
13935
|
Government Medical College, Vidisha
|
13992
|
13992
|
Government Medical College, Karimnagar
|
13997
|
13997
|
Late Shri Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Government Medical College, Raigarh
|
14012
|
14012
|
Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya
|
14059
|
14059
|
Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, Tezpur
|
14178
|
14178
|
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Kodagu
|
14230
|
14230
|
Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Government Medical College, Kannauj
|
14231
|
14231
|
Government Medical College, Kamareddy
|
14247
|
14247
|
Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College, Ambedkar Nagar
|
14395
|
14395
|
Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat
|
14398
|
15077
|
NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa
|
14526
|
14526
|
Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, Dhanbad
|
15028
|
15028
|
Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Government Medical College, Shivpuri
|
15039
|
15039
|
Government Medical College, Datia
|
15105
|
15105
|
Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta
|
15284
|
15643
|
Rajmata Shrimati Devendra Kumari Singhdeo Government Medical College, Ambikapur
|
15316
|
15395
|
Government Medical College, Jangaon
|
15444
|
15444
|
Lakhimpur Medical College, Lakhimpur
|
15544
|
15544
|
Zoram Medical College, Mizoram
|
15964
|
15964
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.