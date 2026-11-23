AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has extended the last date for the online submission of the application forms till November 29, 2026. This recruitment is for various vacancies such as PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher, Balvatika Teacher, Librarian, Principal and Vice-Principal. The online application process was started from November 2, 2026 and initial date to submit the form was November 22, 2026. Further the date was extended in order to provide additional opportunity to those candidates who could not apply. Under this recruitment drive a total of 254 vacancies would be filled. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal.

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

The registration process for the AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 is conducted through the official recruitment portal. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete and submit the application forms online on or before November 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification once. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.