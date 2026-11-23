AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended Till November 29, Apply Online for 254 Vacancies at aees.gov.in
AEES Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society has extended the last date of the application forms till November 29, 2026 Through this recruitment a total of 254 posts would be filled across various posts. Check all details here.
Key Points
- AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 application deadline extended to November 29, 2026.
- A total of 254 vacancies for various teaching and administrative posts will be filled.
- Online application process started on November 2, 2026, with an initial deadline of Nov 22.
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has extended the last date for the online submission of the application forms till November 29, 2026. This recruitment is for various vacancies such as PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher, Balvatika Teacher, Librarian, Principal and Vice-Principal. The online application process was started from November 2, 2026 and initial date to submit the form was November 22, 2026. Further the date was extended in order to provide additional opportunity to those candidates who could not apply. Under this recruitment drive a total of 254 vacancies would be filled. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal.
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The registration process for the AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 is conducted through the official recruitment portal. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete and submit the application forms online on or before November 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification once. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.
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AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Link
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AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES)
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Advt No
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01/2026
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Post Name
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PGT, TGT, PRT, Balvatika Teacher and Others
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Number of Vacancies
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254
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Application Mode
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Online
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Job Location
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Across India
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Application Starting Date
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November 2, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Application
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November 29, 2026 (Extended)
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PGT Pay Level
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Level 8
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TGT Pay Level
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Level 7
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PRT Pay Level
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Level 6
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Official Website
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aees.gov.in
What is the Eligibility Criteria for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 ?
Before applying candidates must ensure that they fulfill the post specific eligibility requirements. Check details below.
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Post
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Educational Qualification
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Upper Age Limit
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PGT
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Candidates must have a master degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.Ed. or equivalent qualification
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40 years
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TGT
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Candidates must have relevant subject with at least 50% marks, B.Ed. or equivalent and CTET Paper-II
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35 years
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Primary Teacher
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Candidates must have at least at least 50% marks in Class 12 th, D.El.Ed./B.El.Ed. or equivalent and CTET Paper-I
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30 years
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Balvatika Teacher
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Class 12 with minimum 50% marks and a recognised nursery/early childhood education diploma or B.Ed. (Nursery)
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30 years
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Librarian
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Candidates must have a Bachelor Library Science or Library and Information Science with 50% marks
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35 years
How to Apply Online for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official recruitment portal at aees.onlineregistrationforms.com.
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Now you have to register with valid email ID and mobile number.
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Now select the post you want to apply for.
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Fill the application form with personal and other details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and other documents .
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Pay the application fees as per your category.
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Submit the application form and save for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.