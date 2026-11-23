The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued a warning about the potential misuse of authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions. As per NCTAU, there is a possibility of gaining unauthorized access to their accounts using an active WhatsApp Web session in certain cases.

This can lead to the reading of private messages, sending of messages pretending to be the users and also the access of their contacts and group conversations.

Users have been asked to be extra cautious while accessing the WhatsApp Web session from office computers, public computers, shared systems and any other device that can be accessed by others.

How Can Your WhatsApp Web Session Be Misused?

According to I4C, there is a possibility of unauthorized access to a user's WhatsApp account using an authenticated WhatsApp Web session.