RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF
Check RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27, including all 10 units, chapter-wise marks distribution, practical syllabus and exam pattern. Download PDF and start preparing for the exam.
RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 covers 10 units prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), for students appearing in the Class 12 Board Examination 2027. The syllabus includes topics from Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry, helping students understand the concepts and chapters they need to prepare for the examination.
The Chemistry subject carries 100 marks, comprising 70 marks for theory assessment and 30 marks for practical examination. The theory assessment includes a written question paper of 56 marks and 14 sessional marks. Students should go through the complete syllabus, chapter-wise marks distribution and practical requirements to plan their preparation effectively.
RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Chemistry annual exam can check the table given below for more details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|
Examination
|
RBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2027
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Subject
|
Chemistry
|
Subject Code
|
41
|
Total Units
|
10
|
Theory Assessment
|
70 Marks
|
Written Examination
|
56 Marks
|
Sessional Assessment
|
14 Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
30 Marks
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours 15 Minutes
|
Practical Exam Duration
|
4 Hours
|
Prescribed Books
|
NCERT Chemistry Part 1 and Part 2
RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination can download the Chemistry syllabus PDF to check the complete list of prescribed chapters and topics. The document also provides details about unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and examination requirements.
Download RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Marks Distribution 2026-27
The RBSE Class 12 Chemistry theory syllabus is divided into 10 units. Each unit carries a different weightage in the written examination, ranging from 4 to 7 marks. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids carry the highest weightage of 7 marks. The complete unit-wise marks distribution is given below.
|
Unit No
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Solutions
|
6
|
2
|
Electrochemistry
|
6
|
3
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
6
|
4
|
d- and f-Block Elements
|
5
|
5
|
Coordination Compounds
|
5
|
6
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
6
|
7
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|
6
|
8
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
|
7
|
9
|
Amines
|
5
|
10
|
Biomolecules
|
4
|
Total
|
56
RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board Chemistry syllabus includes numerical problems, chemical reactions, theoretical concepts and practical applications. Students should understand the topics covered in each unit and prepare accordingly for the board examination.
1. Solutions (6 Marks)
This chapter introduces different types of solutions, their concentration and properties. Students will learn about the behaviour of solutions and the factors affecting their physical properties. Important topics include:
- Types of solutions: Solid, liquid and gaseous solutions
- Methods of expressing the concentration of solutions
- Solubility of solids and gases in liquids
- Henry's Law
- Vapour pressure of liquid solutions
- Raoult's Law
- Ideal and non-ideal solutions
- Colligative properties
- Relative lowering of vapour pressure
- Elevation of boiling point and depression of freezing point
- Osmosis and osmotic pressure
- Reverse osmosis and water purification
- Abnormal molar masses and Van't Hoff factor
2. Electrochemistry (6 Marks)
Electrochemistry deals with the relationship between chemical reactions and electrical energy. The chapter covers electrochemical cells, electrode potential and the principles of electrolysis. Important topics include:
- Electrochemical and galvanic cells
- Measurement of electrode potential
- Standard electrode potential
- Nernst equation and its applications
- Calculation of equilibrium constant using the Nernst equation
- Relationship between electrochemical cells and Gibbs energy
- Conductance of electrolytic solutions
- Conductivity and molar conductivity
- Kohlrausch's Law
- Electrolytic cells and laws of electrolysis
- Primary and secondary batteries
- Fuel cells and corrosion
3. Chemical Kinetics (6 Marks)
This unit focuses on the rate of chemical reactions and the factors that influence them. Students will study how concentration, temperature and catalysts affect reaction rates. Important topics include:
- Average and instantaneous rates of chemical reactions
- Factors affecting the rate of a reaction
- Dependence of reaction rate on concentration
- Rate expression and rate constant
- Order and molecularity of reactions
- Integrated rate equations
- Zero-order and first-order reactions
- Half-life of a reaction
- Temperature dependence of reaction rates
- Effect of catalysts
- Collision theory of chemical reactions
- Activation energy
- Arrhenius equation
4. d- and f-Block Elements (5 Marks)
This chapter covers the properties and characteristics of transition elements, lanthanoids and actinoids. Students will learn about their electronic configurations, oxidation states and chemical behaviour. Important topics include:
- Position of d-block elements in the periodic table
- Electronic configurations of d-block elements
- General properties of transition elements
- Atomic and ionic sizes
- Ionisation enthalpies and oxidation states
- Standard electrode potential trends
- Magnetic properties and formation of coloured ions
- Formation of complex compounds and alloys
- Catalytic properties
- Preparation and properties of potassium dichromate (K₂Cr₂O₇) and potassium permanganate (KMnO₄)
- Lanthanoids and lanthanoid contraction
- Actinoids and their comparison with lanthanoids
- Applications of d- and f-block elements
5. Coordination Compounds (5 Marks)
The Coordination Compounds unit introduces students to the structure, nomenclature, bonding and properties of coordination compounds. It also covers different types of isomerism. Important topics include:
- Werner's theory of coordination compounds
- Important definitions and terminology
- Formulas and IUPAC nomenclature
- Isomerism in coordination compounds
- Geometrical and optical isomerism
- Linkage, coordination, ionisation and solvate isomerism
- Valence Bond Theory and its limitations
- Magnetic properties of coordination compounds
- Crystal Field Theory
- Colour in coordination compounds
- Bonding and shapes of metal carbonyls
- Importance and applications of coordination compounds
6. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes (6 Marks)
This chapter explains the classification, preparation and chemical reactions of haloalkanes and haloarenes. Students will also study the nature of carbon-halogen bonds and nucleophilic substitution reactions. Important topics include:
- Classification based on the number of halogen atoms
- Compounds containing sp³ and sp² carbon-halogen bonds
- Nomenclature of haloalkanes and haloarenes
- Nature of the carbon-halogen bond
- Preparation of haloalkanes from alcohols and hydrocarbons
- Halogen exchange reactions
- Preparation and physical properties of haloarenes
- Chemical reactions of haloalkanes and haloarenes
- Optical rotation
- Mechanism of nucleophilic substitution reactions
- Polyhalogen compounds, including chloroform, iodoform, carbon tetrachloride, Freons and DDT
7. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers (6 Marks)
This unit covers the nomenclature, preparation, physical properties and chemical reactions of alcohols, phenols and ethers. Important topics include:
- Classification and nomenclature of alcohols
- Methods of preparation of alcohols
- Physical and chemical properties of primary alcohols
- Identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols
- Mechanism of dehydration
- Uses of methanol and ethanol
- Nomenclature and preparation of phenols
- Physical and chemical properties of phenols
- Acidic nature of phenol
- Electrophilic substitution reactions
- Nomenclature and preparation of ethers
- Physical and chemical properties and uses of ethers
8. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids (7 Marks)
This unit carries the highest weightage in the RBSE Class 12 Chemistry theory syllabus. It focuses on the structure, preparation and chemical properties of carbonyl compounds and carboxylic acids. Important topics include:
Aldehydes and Ketones
- Nomenclature of aldehydes and ketones
- Nature and structure of carbonyl compounds
- Methods of preparation
- Physical and chemical properties
- Mechanism of nucleophilic addition reactions
- Reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes
- Uses of aldehydes and ketones
Carboxylic Acids
- Nomenclature of carboxylic acids
- Structure and acidic nature of carboxylic acids
- Methods of preparation
- Physical and chemical properties
- Uses of carboxylic acids
9. Amines (5 Marks)
The Amines chapter covers the classification, structure, preparation and chemical properties of amines. Students will also learn about diazonium salts and their applications. Important topics include:
- Classification and structure of amines
- Nomenclature of amines
- Methods of preparation
- Physical and chemical properties
- Basic character of amines
- Preparation of diazonium salts
- Physical properties and chemical reactions of diazonium salts
- Importance of diazonium salts in the synthesis of aromatic compounds
10. Biomolecules (4 Marks)
Biomolecules is the final unit of the RBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus. It introduces students to important biological compounds and their chemical structures and functions. Important topics include:
- Classification of carbohydrates into aldoses and ketoses
- Monosaccharides, including glucose and fructose
- D-L configuration
- Disaccharides, including sucrose, lactose and maltose
- Polysaccharides, including starch, cellulose and glycogen
- Importance of carbohydrates
- Amino acids, peptide bonds and polypeptides
- Structure and denaturation of proteins
- Mechanism of enzyme action
- Classification and functions of vitamins
- Chemical composition, structure and biological functions of DNA and RNA
- Basic concepts of hormones, excluding their structure
RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2026-27
Apart from the theory assessment, students must appear for the Chemistry practical examination, which carries 30 marks. The practical assessment evaluates their understanding of laboratory procedures, chemical analysis and experimental work. The practical marks distribution is given below:
|
Practical Component
|
Marks
|
Titrimetric Analysis (Redox Reactions)
|
10
|
Qualitative Analysis
|
6
|
Functional Group Tests / Preparation of Organic and Inorganic Compounds / Tests for Carbohydrates, Fats and Proteins
|
4
|
Content-Based Experiment
|
5
|
Practical Record Book and Viva-voce
|
5
|
Total
|
30
Important Experiments for RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical
The practical syllabus includes experiments from different areas of Chemistry. Some of the important experiments are:
- Determination of the concentration or molarity of KMnO₄ solution using standard oxalic acid solution.
- Determination of KMnO₄ concentration using ferrous ammonium sulphate solution.
- Identification of cations and anions in the given salt through qualitative analysis.
- Testing functional groups such as alcohol, phenol, aldehyde, ketone, carboxyl and primary amino groups.
- Preparation of selected organic and inorganic compounds.
- Testing carbohydrates, oils, fats and proteins.
- Studying the effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of chemical reactions.
- Studying changes in cell potential with electrolyte concentration.
Students should refer to the practical section of the syllabus PDF for the complete list of prescribed experiments.
RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board follows a combined theory and practical assessment system for Class 12 Chemistry. Students are assessed through a written examination, sessional assessment and practical examination. The complete examination structure is given below:
|
Examination Component
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Theory Question Paper
|
56
|
3 Hours 15 Minutes
|
Sessional Assessment
|
14
|
As prescribed
|
Practical Examination
|
30
|
4 Hours
|
Total
|
100
|
—
Students should prepare for both theory and practical examinations. Regular revision of chemical equations, numerical problems, reactions and laboratory experiments can help them cover the prescribed syllabus systematically.
Prescribed Books for RBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026-27
Students should refer to the following NCERT textbooks while preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Chemistry examination:
- Chemistry Part 1, Class 12 (NCERT)
- Chemistry Part 2, Class 12 (NCERT)
These textbooks cover the concepts and chapters included in the prescribed syllabus. Students should also practise the textbook exercises and numerical problems to strengthen their understanding of important topics.
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