RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 covers 10 units prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), for students appearing in the Class 12 Board Examination 2027. The syllabus includes topics from Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry, helping students understand the concepts and chapters they need to prepare for the examination. The Chemistry subject carries 100 marks, comprising 70 marks for theory assessment and 30 marks for practical examination. The theory assessment includes a written question paper of 56 marks and 14 sessional marks. Students should go through the complete syllabus, chapter-wise marks distribution and practical requirements to plan their preparation effectively. RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Chemistry annual exam can check the table given below for more details.

Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Examination RBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2027 Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Chemistry Subject Code 41 Total Units 10 Theory Assessment 70 Marks Written Examination 56 Marks Sessional Assessment 14 Marks Practical Examination 30 Marks Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes Practical Exam Duration 4 Hours Prescribed Books NCERT Chemistry Part 1 and Part 2 RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination can download the Chemistry syllabus PDF to check the complete list of prescribed chapters and topics. The document also provides details about unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and examination requirements.

Download RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 PDF RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Marks Distribution 2026-27 The RBSE Class 12 Chemistry theory syllabus is divided into 10 units. Each unit carries a different weightage in the written examination, ranging from 4 to 7 marks. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids carry the highest weightage of 7 marks. The complete unit-wise marks distribution is given below. Unit No Chapter Name Marks 1 Solutions 6 2 Electrochemistry 6 3 Chemical Kinetics 6 4 d- and f-Block Elements 5 5 Coordination Compounds 5 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 7 9 Amines 5 10 Biomolecules 4 Total 56 RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27

The Rajasthan Board Chemistry syllabus includes numerical problems, chemical reactions, theoretical concepts and practical applications. Students should understand the topics covered in each unit and prepare accordingly for the board examination. 1. Solutions (6 Marks) This chapter introduces different types of solutions, their concentration and properties. Students will learn about the behaviour of solutions and the factors affecting their physical properties. Important topics include: Types of solutions: Solid, liquid and gaseous solutions

Methods of expressing the concentration of solutions

Solubility of solids and gases in liquids

Henry's Law

Vapour pressure of liquid solutions

Raoult's Law

Ideal and non-ideal solutions

Colligative properties

Relative lowering of vapour pressure

Elevation of boiling point and depression of freezing point

Osmosis and osmotic pressure

Reverse osmosis and water purification

Abnormal molar masses and Van't Hoff factor

2. Electrochemistry (6 Marks) Electrochemistry deals with the relationship between chemical reactions and electrical energy. The chapter covers electrochemical cells, electrode potential and the principles of electrolysis. Important topics include: Electrochemical and galvanic cells

Measurement of electrode potential

Standard electrode potential

Nernst equation and its applications

Calculation of equilibrium constant using the Nernst equation

Relationship between electrochemical cells and Gibbs energy

Conductance of electrolytic solutions

Conductivity and molar conductivity

Kohlrausch's Law

Electrolytic cells and laws of electrolysis

Primary and secondary batteries

Fuel cells and corrosion 3. Chemical Kinetics (6 Marks) This unit focuses on the rate of chemical reactions and the factors that influence them. Students will study how concentration, temperature and catalysts affect reaction rates. Important topics include:

Average and instantaneous rates of chemical reactions

Factors affecting the rate of a reaction

Dependence of reaction rate on concentration

Rate expression and rate constant

Order and molecularity of reactions

Integrated rate equations

Zero-order and first-order reactions

Half-life of a reaction

Temperature dependence of reaction rates

Effect of catalysts

Collision theory of chemical reactions

Activation energy

Arrhenius equation 4. d- and f-Block Elements (5 Marks) This chapter covers the properties and characteristics of transition elements, lanthanoids and actinoids. Students will learn about their electronic configurations, oxidation states and chemical behaviour. Important topics include: Position of d-block elements in the periodic table

Electronic configurations of d-block elements

General properties of transition elements

Atomic and ionic sizes

Ionisation enthalpies and oxidation states

Standard electrode potential trends

Magnetic properties and formation of coloured ions

Formation of complex compounds and alloys

Catalytic properties

Preparation and properties of potassium dichromate (K₂Cr₂O₇) and potassium permanganate (KMnO₄)

Lanthanoids and lanthanoid contraction

Actinoids and their comparison with lanthanoids

Applications of d- and f-block elements

5. Coordination Compounds (5 Marks) The Coordination Compounds unit introduces students to the structure, nomenclature, bonding and properties of coordination compounds. It also covers different types of isomerism. Important topics include: Werner's theory of coordination compounds

Important definitions and terminology

Formulas and IUPAC nomenclature

Isomerism in coordination compounds

Geometrical and optical isomerism

Linkage, coordination, ionisation and solvate isomerism

Valence Bond Theory and its limitations

Magnetic properties of coordination compounds

Crystal Field Theory

Colour in coordination compounds

Bonding and shapes of metal carbonyls

Importance and applications of coordination compounds 6. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes (6 Marks) This chapter explains the classification, preparation and chemical reactions of haloalkanes and haloarenes. Students will also study the nature of carbon-halogen bonds and nucleophilic substitution reactions. Important topics include:

Classification based on the number of halogen atoms

Compounds containing sp³ and sp² carbon-halogen bonds

Nomenclature of haloalkanes and haloarenes

Nature of the carbon-halogen bond

Preparation of haloalkanes from alcohols and hydrocarbons

Halogen exchange reactions

Preparation and physical properties of haloarenes

Chemical reactions of haloalkanes and haloarenes

Optical rotation

Mechanism of nucleophilic substitution reactions

Polyhalogen compounds, including chloroform, iodoform, carbon tetrachloride, Freons and DDT 7. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers (6 Marks) This unit covers the nomenclature, preparation, physical properties and chemical reactions of alcohols, phenols and ethers. Important topics include: Classification and nomenclature of alcohols

Methods of preparation of alcohols

Physical and chemical properties of primary alcohols

Identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols

Mechanism of dehydration

Uses of methanol and ethanol

Nomenclature and preparation of phenols

Physical and chemical properties of phenols

Acidic nature of phenol

Electrophilic substitution reactions

Nomenclature and preparation of ethers

Physical and chemical properties and uses of ethers

8. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids (7 Marks) This unit carries the highest weightage in the RBSE Class 12 Chemistry theory syllabus. It focuses on the structure, preparation and chemical properties of carbonyl compounds and carboxylic acids. Important topics include: Aldehydes and Ketones Nomenclature of aldehydes and ketones

Nature and structure of carbonyl compounds

Methods of preparation

Physical and chemical properties

Mechanism of nucleophilic addition reactions

Reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes

Uses of aldehydes and ketones Carboxylic Acids Nomenclature of carboxylic acids

Structure and acidic nature of carboxylic acids

Methods of preparation

Physical and chemical properties

Uses of carboxylic acids 9. Amines (5 Marks) The Amines chapter covers the classification, structure, preparation and chemical properties of amines. Students will also learn about diazonium salts and their applications. Important topics include:

Classification and structure of amines

Nomenclature of amines

Methods of preparation

Physical and chemical properties

Basic character of amines

Preparation of diazonium salts

Physical properties and chemical reactions of diazonium salts

Importance of diazonium salts in the synthesis of aromatic compounds 10. Biomolecules (4 Marks) Biomolecules is the final unit of the RBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus. It introduces students to important biological compounds and their chemical structures and functions. Important topics include: Classification of carbohydrates into aldoses and ketoses

Monosaccharides, including glucose and fructose

D-L configuration

Disaccharides, including sucrose, lactose and maltose

Polysaccharides, including starch, cellulose and glycogen

Importance of carbohydrates

Amino acids, peptide bonds and polypeptides

Structure and denaturation of proteins

Mechanism of enzyme action

Classification and functions of vitamins

Chemical composition, structure and biological functions of DNA and RNA

Basic concepts of hormones, excluding their structure

RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2026-27 Apart from the theory assessment, students must appear for the Chemistry practical examination, which carries 30 marks. The practical assessment evaluates their understanding of laboratory procedures, chemical analysis and experimental work. The practical marks distribution is given below: Practical Component Marks Titrimetric Analysis (Redox Reactions) 10 Qualitative Analysis 6 Functional Group Tests / Preparation of Organic and Inorganic Compounds / Tests for Carbohydrates, Fats and Proteins 4 Content-Based Experiment 5 Practical Record Book and Viva-voce 5 Total 30 Important Experiments for RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical The practical syllabus includes experiments from different areas of Chemistry. Some of the important experiments are:

Determination of the concentration or molarity of KMnO₄ solution using standard oxalic acid solution.

Determination of KMnO₄ concentration using ferrous ammonium sulphate solution.

Identification of cations and anions in the given salt through qualitative analysis.

Testing functional groups such as alcohol, phenol, aldehyde, ketone, carboxyl and primary amino groups.

Preparation of selected organic and inorganic compounds.

Testing carbohydrates, oils, fats and proteins.

Studying the effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of chemical reactions.

Studying changes in cell potential with electrolyte concentration. Students should refer to the practical section of the syllabus PDF for the complete list of prescribed experiments. RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27 The Rajasthan Board follows a combined theory and practical assessment system for Class 12 Chemistry. Students are assessed through a written examination, sessional assessment and practical examination. The complete examination structure is given below: