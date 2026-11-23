HPTU has released the exam dates for the Odd Semester exams for UG courses. All the students can check the HPTU Odd Semester exam dates on the official website of the University: HPTU.ac.in

HPTU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2026: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has released the end-semester exam datesheet. The HPTU date sheet 2026 has been released for the B. Tech 1 and 2 semester (NEP) 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th semester exams for other UG and PG courses like BArch, BBA, BCA, BSc (HM & CT), BHMCT, BPharmacy & PharmD Allopathic, MCA, MTech (CSE, CE, EE), MSc (Physics), MSc (EVs), MSc/MA (Yoga), MBA, MBA (T&HM). As per the official PDF, the exams will tentatively start from December 1, 2026. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the HPTU datesheet using the direct link provided below.

HPTU December 2026 Exam Dates PDF Click here

How to Download HPTU Date Sheet PDF

Candidates can download the NEP Odd Semester date sheet online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the HPTU Odd Semester date sheet 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - HPTU.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Examination Scheme' option given there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference

Himachal Pradesh Technical University: Highlights

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) is located in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. It was established in the year 2011. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).