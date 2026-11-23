HPTU Date Sheet 2026 Released: End-semester Exams to Begin on December 1, Download Complete Exam Schedule Here
HPTU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2026: HPTU announced the exam dates for the end-semester exams on its website. The exam dates have been declared mainly for 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th semester exams. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the HPTU December 2026 Exam Dates and other related details.
Key Points
- HPTU released Odd Semester exam datesheet for 2026; exams start Dec 1, 2026.
- Datesheet covers B.Tech (NEP) 1st/2nd sem & various UG/PG courses.
- Students can download the datesheet from the official website HPTU.ac.in.
HPTU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2026: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has released the end-semester exam datesheet. The HPTU date sheet 2026 has been released for the B. Tech 1 and 2 semester (NEP) 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th semester exams for other UG and PG courses like BArch, BBA, BCA, BSc (HM & CT), BHMCT, BPharmacy & PharmD Allopathic, MCA, MTech (CSE, CE, EE), MSc (Physics), MSc (EVs), MSc/MA (Yoga), MBA, MBA (T&HM). As per the official PDF, the exams will tentatively start from December 1, 2026. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the HPTU datesheet using the direct link provided below.
HPTU December 2026 Exam Datesheet PDF
HPTU has released the exam dates for the Odd Semester exams for UG courses. All the students can check the HPTU Odd Semester exam dates on the official website of the University: HPTU.ac.in
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HPTU December 2026 Exam Dates PDF
How to Download HPTU Date Sheet PDF
Candidates can download the NEP Odd Semester date sheet online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the HPTU Odd Semester date sheet 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - HPTU.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Examination Scheme' option given there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference
Himachal Pradesh Technical University: Highlights
Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) is located in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. It was established in the year 2011. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Himachal Pradesh Technical University: Highlights
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University Name
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Himachal Pradesh Technical University
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Established
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1976
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Location
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Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
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HPTU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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