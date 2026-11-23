Key Points SSB Odisha JA/JC admit cards released on November 21, 2026, at ssbodisha.ac.in.

CBT exams rescheduled for Nov 25, 27, Dec 1, 2, 3, 4, 2026 due to Cyclone Akvan.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 883 Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk vacancies.

The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has officially released the hall tickets for the Junior Assisatnt and Junior Clerk Recruitment exam 2026 under the advertisement number 01/2026. Registered candidates can now download their e-admit cards from the official website, ssbodisha.ac.in, using their applicaion number and password. The admit card link was activated on November 21, 2026 following the board’s revised schedule issued due to Cyclone Akvan. While the earlier November 21 adn 23 exam dates have also been postponed. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will now be conducted across six dates, which are November 25, November 27, December 1, December 2, December 3, and December 4, 2026. This recruitment exam will fill 883 vacancies across state universities, government collges, NCC units, and non-government aided colleges.

SSB Odisha Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 OUT The SSB Odisha Junior Admit Card link 2026 has been released on the official website, i.e., ssbodisha.ac.in. Candidates can download their admit card for the November 25, 27 and December 1,2,3, and 4, 2026 exam from the official website using their application number or ID and password. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to download the SSB Odisha Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming exam:- SSB Odisha Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 Direct Link Here How to Download the SSB Odisha Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026? Candidates can download the SSB Odisha Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 using the simple steps given below:- Go to the official SSB Odisha website, i.e., ssbodisha.ac.in

Look for the link title Link to download hall ticket or admit card for CBT exam for Junior Assistant or Junior Link in the notification tab.

Enter the application number or application ID and password, and the security captcha shown on the login window and submit.

The admit card will open on the screens. Check the hall ticket, verify the exam date, shift timings and centre address and take a print out for the exam day.