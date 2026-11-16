SSB Junior Assistant Exam City Slip 2026: The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the City Intimation Slip on November 16, 2026, for the Junior Assistant exam 2026. Candidates who applied for the post can now check their exam city details on the official website, ssbodisha.ac.in. The slip tells candidates which city has been assigned for their exam. It helps them plan their travel before the exam day. Note that this is not the admit card, which will be released separately. Candidates must keep their application number and password ready to download the slip. Read on for the direct link, steps and key details.

Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Exam City Slip 2026 PDF Download

The SSB Odisha city intimation slip is available online for all candidates who applied for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk posts. It can be downloaded as a PDF from the official website, ssbodisha.ac.in. The slip shows the exam city allotted to the candidate, so travel plans can be made in advance. The written exam begins on 21 November 2026, so candidates should download the slip without delay.