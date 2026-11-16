Odisha SSB Junior Assistant City Intimation Slip 2026 (OUT): Check Exam City Details at ssbodisha.ac.in
Odisha SSB Junior Assistant City Slip 2026: SSB Odisha released the city intimation slip for Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk posts under Advt. No. 01/2026. Candidates can download it from ssbodisha.ac.in using their login details. The exam starts on 21 November 2026.
Key Points
- SSB Odisha released the Junior Assistant & Clerk exam city slip on November 16, 2026.
- Admit cards for the exam will be available from November 18, 2026 (8 PM).
- The written exam for Junior Assistant & Clerk begins on November 21, 2026.
SSB Junior Assistant Exam City Slip 2026: The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the City Intimation Slip on November 16, 2026, for the Junior Assistant exam 2026. Candidates who applied for the post can now check their exam city details on the official website, ssbodisha.ac.in. The slip tells candidates which city has been assigned for their exam. It helps them plan their travel before the exam day. Note that this is not the admit card, which will be released separately. Candidates must keep their application number and password ready to download the slip. Read on for the direct link, steps and key details.
Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Exam City Slip 2026 PDF Download
The SSB Odisha city intimation slip is available online for all candidates who applied for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk posts. It can be downloaded as a PDF from the official website, ssbodisha.ac.in. The slip shows the exam city allotted to the candidate, so travel plans can be made in advance. The written exam begins on 21 November 2026, so candidates should download the slip without delay.
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SSB Junior Assistant Exam City Slip 2026 PDF
SSB Junior Assistant City Slip 2026 Highlights
The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has released the city intimation slip for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk written exam. The key details are given in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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State Selection Board (SSB), Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha
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Post Name
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Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk (Group-C Posts)
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Advertisement No.
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01/2026 dated 09.03.2026
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Total Vacancies
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883
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Event
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Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 (Released on 16 November 2026 at 8:00 PM)
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test (CBT) (3 shifts per day: 9:00–11:00 AM, 12:30–2:30 PM, and 4:00–6:00 PM)
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Revised Exam Dates
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21, 23, 25, 27 November and 1, 2 December 2026(1 December 2026 added via notice dated 13.11.2026)
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Selection Process
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Written Exam (CBT), Computer Skill Test, and Document Verification
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Admit Card / Hall Ticket
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18 November 2026 (from 8:00 PM) on the official SSB Odisha portal
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Official Website
Also Check: RRB Group D Score Card 2026 OUT
Steps to Download Odisha SSB Junior Assistant City Slip 2026
Candidates can download the city intimation slip online in a few simple steps. Keep your login details ready before you start. Follow the steps given below.
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Go to the official website of SSB Odisha, ssbodisha.ac.in.
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On the home page, find the link for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk City Intimation Slip 2026 (Advt. No. 01/2026) and click on it.
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A login page will open. Enter your login details, such as the application number and password.
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Click on the "Submit" or "Login" button.
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Your exam city details will be shown on the screen.
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Check your name and exam city carefully.
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Download the slip as a PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on Odisha SSB Junior Assistant Exam City Slip 2026
The city intimation slip carries basic information about the candidate and the allotted exam city. Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading the slip. The following details are generally mentioned on it.
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Candidate's name
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Application number or registration number
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Post applied for (Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk)
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Advertisement number (01/2026)
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Allotted exam city
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Exam date
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Exam mode (Computer Based Test)
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Important instructions for candidates
If any detail is wrong or missing, candidates should contact SSB Odisha at once through the official website.
Also Check: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com