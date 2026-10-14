UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here
UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 has been officially released on October 14, 2026, on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the PET examination can now check their qualifying marks PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- UPPRPB released final cut-off marks & selection results on Oct 14, 2026.
- The results cover 32,679 vacancies for Constable Civil Police & equivalent posts.
- Cut-off marks are category-wise, post-wise, and based on normalized scores.
UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final cut-off marks along with the final selection result on 14 October 2026. The result is for a total of 32,679 vacancies in Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts. The Cut off marks are given separately for each category, such as General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST. These are normalised marks, which are used to make the merit list. The selected candidates can check their result on uppbpb.gov.in. Check this article for the post-wise and category-wise cut off marks, the selection process, and other important details.
UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026
The UP Police Constable cut off is the minimum normalised score of the last selected candidate in each category. UPPRPB released it on 14 October 2026 for every post, including Civil Police, PAC and Jail Warder. The marks differ by category, such as General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST. Separate cut off marks are also given for horizontal reservations like freedom fighter dependents, ex-servicemen, Home Guards and women candidates. Candidates scoring higher normalised marks get a better final merit rank.
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UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026
UPPRPB UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
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Recruitment Name
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Constable Civil Police & Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment-2025
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Notice Reference / Advt. No.
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PRPB-B (Constable PAC & Other Cadre) 07/2025
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Total Vacancies
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32,679 Posts
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Total Applications Received
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28,86,797 candidates
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Written Examination Dates
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June 8, 9, and 10, 2026 (6 shifts)
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Candidates Shortlisted for DV/PST
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76,184 candidates (~2.33 times total vacancies)
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Document Verification (DV) & PST
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August 17 to August 31, 2026
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Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
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October 1 to October 11, 2026
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Final Result & Cut-off Release Date
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October 14, 2026
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Basis of Merit & Selection
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Normalized written score, preference order, and physical/document qualification
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Cut-off Type
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Category-wise & Gender-wise Normalized Marks (out of 300)
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Individual Scorecard Activation
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Scheduled for 3rd/4th week of November 2026
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Official Portal
UP Police Constable Category-wise Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check the complete post-wise cut-off for General, SC, ST, and OBC Male and Female candidates.
Constable Civil Police Cut Off 2026
The Constable Civil Police post has 10,469 vacancies and is open to both male and female candidates. The General category cut off is 266.57849, and the ST category cut off is the lowest at 238.28209. The last column shows the separate cut off for women candidates in each category.
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Category
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Vacancies (Posts)
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Main Cut-Off
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Freedom Fighter (FF)
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Ex-Serviceman (ESM)
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Home Guard (HG)
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Female Candidates
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General (UR)
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4,191
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266.57849
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168.78657
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164.31712
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60.09270
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262.30755
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EWS
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1,046
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261.59726
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88.86897
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87.77463
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—
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257.12296
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OBC
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2,826
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263.70370
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135.46060
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143.26718
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—
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258.03661
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SC
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2,198
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252.81045
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74.38623
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65.84435
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—
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247.35926
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ST
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208
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238.28209
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157.00839
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103.59287
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—
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225.87770
Constable PAC/Armed Police Cut Off 2026
This post has 15,131 vacancies, the highest among all posts, and is open to male candidates only. The General category cut off is 258.58176, while the ST category cut off is 226.18425. Horizontal reservation marks are given for freedom fighter dependents, ex-servicemen and Home Guards.
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Category
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Vacancies (Posts)
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Main Cut-Off
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Freedom Fighter (FF)
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Ex-Serviceman (ESM)
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Home Guard (HG)
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General (UR)
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6,060
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258.58176
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85.79735
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128.89138
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84.37625
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EWS
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1,512
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253.86618
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76.52170
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106.60408
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—
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OBC
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4,083
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255.90114
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77.74756
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112.82468
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—
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SC
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3,176
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244.74572
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—
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114.29915
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—
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ST
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300
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226.18425
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—
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—
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Constable Special Security Force Cut Off 2026
The Special Security Force has 1,341 vacancies for male candidates only. The cut off marks here are higher than for the PAC post, with 270.12436 for General and 247.03915 for ST. The General cut off is the second highest among all posts.
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Category
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Vacancies (Posts)
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Main Cut-Off
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Freedom Fighter (FF)
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Ex-Serviceman (ESM)
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Home Guard (HG)
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General (UR)
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538
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270.12436
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168.18401
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180.56476
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71.28374
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EWS
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134
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266.27683
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127.56293
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116.64131
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—
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OBC
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362
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267.70714
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131.48899
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155.81377
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—
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SC
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281
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258.58176
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—
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83.65398
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—
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ST
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26
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247.03915
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—
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—
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Mahila Constable (Mahila Battalion) Cut Off 2026
This post has 2,282 vacancies and is only for female candidates. The General category cut off is 256.65799. The ST cut off is 216.25886, the lowest among all posts and categories in this result.
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Category
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Vacancies (Posts)
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Main Cut-Off
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Freedom Fighter (FF)
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Home Guard (HG)
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General (UR)
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916
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256.65799
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141.30414
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97.87639
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EWS
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228
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253.19690
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—
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—
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OBC
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615
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253.86618
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125.63750
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—
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SC
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478
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242.00250
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105.57015
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—
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ST
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45
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216.25886
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—
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Constable Mounted Police Cut Off 2026
Constable Mounted Police has only 71 vacancies, all for male candidates. It has the highest General category cut off of all posts at 272.8272. The ST category has just one post, with a cut off of 249.91162.
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Category
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Vacancies (Posts)
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Main Cut-Off
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Freedom Fighter (FF)
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Ex-Serviceman (ESM)
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Home Guard (HG)
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General (UR)
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30
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272.82720
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161.99889
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233.56659
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76.52413
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EWS
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7
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266.57849
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—
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—
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—
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OBC
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19
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269.20771
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—
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183.29518
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—
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SC
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14
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260.96088
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—
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—
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—
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ST
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1
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249.91162
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—
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—
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Jail Warder (Male) Cut Off 2026
The Jail Warder (Male) post has 3,279 vacancies. The General category cut off is 262.30755 and the ST category cut off is 232.41098. Horizontal reservation marks are given only for freedom fighter dependents and ex-servicemen.
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Category
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Vacancies (Posts)
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Main Cut-Off
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Freedom Fighter (FF)
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Ex-Serviceman (ESM)
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General (UR)
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1,314
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262.30755
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126.78493
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146.99219
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EWS
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327
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258.89917
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—
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—
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OBC
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885
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260.50552
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89.33452
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136.31485
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SC
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688
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248.96292
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—
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88.86897
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ST
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65
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232.41098
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—
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Jail Warder (Female) Cut Off 2026
The Jail Warder (Female) post has 106 vacancies, the lowest number of posts after Mounted Police. The General category cut off is 261.7753, while the ST category cut off is 230.13881. A horizontal cut off is given only for freedom fighter dependents.
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Category
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Vacancies (Posts)
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Main Cut-Off
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Freedom Fighter (FF)
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General (UR)
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44
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261.77530
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191.83705
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EWS
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10
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257.12296
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—
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OBC
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28
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258.03661
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170.08842
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SC
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22
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247.30780
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—
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ST
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2
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230.13881
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Steps to Download UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 PDF
UPPRPB has published the final cut off with the result notice on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download the PDF.
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Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
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On the homepage, open the "Latest Updates" or "Press Release" section.
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Click on the link for the final selection result of Constable Civil Police & Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment-2025.
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The notice PDF will open on the screen. It has the post-wise and category-wise cut off marks.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Factors Affecting UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026
The UP Police Constable cut off marks are not fixed and change with every recruitment. UPPRPB decides them after looking at several things, and the main factors for this year are given below.
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Number of vacancies: More posts in a category usually mean a lower cut off, and fewer posts mean a higher one. This is why Constable Mounted Police, with only 71 posts, has the highest General cut off.
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Number of candidates: This year, 28,86,797 applications were received, and around 21.92 lakh candidates appeared. Heavy competition pushes the cut off higher.
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Difficulty level of the exam: A tough paper brings the overall scores down, and an easy paper raises them.
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Normalisation of marks: The exam was held in 6 shifts, so the board used normalised marks to keep the result fair across all shifts. The cut off is based on these marks, not raw marks.
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Reservation rules: Cut offs are set separately for General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST, as per UP government reservation policy. Horizontal reservation for freedom fighter dependents, ex-servicemen, Home Guards and women also has its own cut off.
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Performance of candidates: The overall performance of all candidates in a category decides where the last selected candidate's score falls.
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Number of candidates in each post: The cut off differs for each post, such as Civil Police, PAC and Jail Warder, because the vacancies and the applicants are different for each.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com