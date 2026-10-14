Key Points UPPRPB released final cut-off marks & selection results on Oct 14, 2026.

The results cover 32,679 vacancies for Constable Civil Police & equivalent posts.

Cut-off marks are category-wise, post-wise, and based on normalized scores.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final cut-off marks along with the final selection result on 14 October 2026. The result is for a total of 32,679 vacancies in Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts. The Cut off marks are given separately for each category, such as General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST. These are normalised marks, which are used to make the merit list. The selected candidates can check their result on uppbpb.gov.in. Check this article for the post-wise and category-wise cut off marks, the selection process, and other important details. UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 The UP Police Constable cut off is the minimum normalised score of the last selected candidate in each category. UPPRPB released it on 14 October 2026 for every post, including Civil Police, PAC and Jail Warder. The marks differ by category, such as General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST. Separate cut off marks are also given for horizontal reservations like freedom fighter dependents, ex-servicemen, Home Guards and women candidates. Candidates scoring higher normalised marks get a better final merit rank.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 Check Here UPPRPB UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Recruitment Name Constable Civil Police & Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment-2025 Notice Reference / Advt. No. PRPB-B (Constable PAC & Other Cadre) 07/2025 Total Vacancies 32,679 Posts Total Applications Received 28,86,797 candidates Written Examination Dates June 8, 9, and 10, 2026 (6 shifts) Candidates Shortlisted for DV/PST 76,184 candidates (~2.33 times total vacancies) Document Verification (DV) & PST August 17 to August 31, 2026 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) October 1 to October 11, 2026 Final Result & Cut-off Release Date October 14, 2026 Basis of Merit & Selection Normalized written score, preference order, and physical/document qualification Cut-off Type Category-wise & Gender-wise Normalized Marks (out of 300) Individual Scorecard Activation Scheduled for 3rd/4th week of November 2026 Official Portal uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Category-wise Cut Off 2026 Candidates can check the complete post-wise cut-off for General, SC, ST, and OBC Male and Female candidates. Constable Civil Police Cut Off 2026 The Constable Civil Police post has 10,469 vacancies and is open to both male and female candidates. The General category cut off is 266.57849, and the ST category cut off is the lowest at 238.28209. The last column shows the separate cut off for women candidates in each category. Category Vacancies (Posts) Main Cut-Off Freedom Fighter (FF) Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Home Guard (HG) Female Candidates General (UR) 4,191 266.57849 168.78657 164.31712 60.09270 262.30755 EWS 1,046 261.59726 88.86897 87.77463 — 257.12296 OBC 2,826 263.70370 135.46060 143.26718 — 258.03661 SC 2,198 252.81045 74.38623 65.84435 — 247.35926 ST 208 238.28209 157.00839 103.59287 — 225.87770

Constable PAC/Armed Police Cut Off 2026 This post has 15,131 vacancies, the highest among all posts, and is open to male candidates only. The General category cut off is 258.58176, while the ST category cut off is 226.18425. Horizontal reservation marks are given for freedom fighter dependents, ex-servicemen and Home Guards. Category Vacancies (Posts) Main Cut-Off Freedom Fighter (FF) Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Home Guard (HG) General (UR) 6,060 258.58176 85.79735 128.89138 84.37625 EWS 1,512 253.86618 76.52170 106.60408 — OBC 4,083 255.90114 77.74756 112.82468 — SC 3,176 244.74572 — 114.29915 — ST 300 226.18425 — — — Constable Special Security Force Cut Off 2026 The Special Security Force has 1,341 vacancies for male candidates only. The cut off marks here are higher than for the PAC post, with 270.12436 for General and 247.03915 for ST. The General cut off is the second highest among all posts.

Category Vacancies (Posts) Main Cut-Off Freedom Fighter (FF) Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Home Guard (HG) General (UR) 538 270.12436 168.18401 180.56476 71.28374 EWS 134 266.27683 127.56293 116.64131 — OBC 362 267.70714 131.48899 155.81377 — SC 281 258.58176 — 83.65398 — ST 26 247.03915 — — — Mahila Constable (Mahila Battalion) Cut Off 2026 This post has 2,282 vacancies and is only for female candidates. The General category cut off is 256.65799. The ST cut off is 216.25886, the lowest among all posts and categories in this result. Category Vacancies (Posts) Main Cut-Off Freedom Fighter (FF) Home Guard (HG) General (UR) 916 256.65799 141.30414 97.87639 EWS 228 253.19690 — — OBC 615 253.86618 125.63750 — SC 478 242.00250 105.57015 — ST 45 216.25886 — —

Constable Mounted Police Cut Off 2026 Constable Mounted Police has only 71 vacancies, all for male candidates. It has the highest General category cut off of all posts at 272.8272. The ST category has just one post, with a cut off of 249.91162. Category Vacancies (Posts) Main Cut-Off Freedom Fighter (FF) Ex-Serviceman (ESM) Home Guard (HG) General (UR) 30 272.82720 161.99889 233.56659 76.52413 EWS 7 266.57849 — — — OBC 19 269.20771 — 183.29518 — SC 14 260.96088 — — — ST 1 249.91162 — — — Jail Warder (Male) Cut Off 2026 The Jail Warder (Male) post has 3,279 vacancies. The General category cut off is 262.30755 and the ST category cut off is 232.41098. Horizontal reservation marks are given only for freedom fighter dependents and ex-servicemen.

Category Vacancies (Posts) Main Cut-Off Freedom Fighter (FF) Ex-Serviceman (ESM) General (UR) 1,314 262.30755 126.78493 146.99219 EWS 327 258.89917 — — OBC 885 260.50552 89.33452 136.31485 SC 688 248.96292 — 88.86897 ST 65 232.41098 — — Jail Warder (Female) Cut Off 2026 The Jail Warder (Female) post has 106 vacancies, the lowest number of posts after Mounted Police. The General category cut off is 261.7753, while the ST category cut off is 230.13881. A horizontal cut off is given only for freedom fighter dependents. Category Vacancies (Posts) Main Cut-Off Freedom Fighter (FF) General (UR) 44 261.77530 191.83705 EWS 10 257.12296 — OBC 28 258.03661 170.08842 SC 22 247.30780 — ST 2 230.13881 —

Steps to Download UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 PDF UPPRPB has published the final cut off with the result notice on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download the PDF. Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, open the "Latest Updates" or "Press Release" section.

Click on the link for the final selection result of Constable Civil Police & Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment-2025.

The notice PDF will open on the screen. It has the post-wise and category-wise cut off marks.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference. Factors Affecting UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 The UP Police Constable cut off marks are not fixed and change with every recruitment. UPPRPB decides them after looking at several things, and the main factors for this year are given below.