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UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 12:34 IST

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 has been officially released on October 14, 2026, on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the PET examination can now check their qualifying marks PDF given in this article. 

UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here
UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

Key Points

  • UPPRPB released final cut-off marks & selection results on Oct 14, 2026.
  • The results cover 32,679 vacancies for Constable Civil Police & equivalent posts.
  • Cut-off marks are category-wise, post-wise, and based on normalized scores.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final cut-off marks along with the final selection result on 14 October 2026. The result is for a total of 32,679 vacancies in Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts. The Cut off marks are given separately for each category, such as General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST. These are normalised marks, which are used to make the merit list. The selected candidates can check their result on uppbpb.gov.in. Check this article for the post-wise and category-wise cut off marks, the selection process, and other important details.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026

The UP Police Constable cut off is the minimum normalised score of the last selected candidate in each category. UPPRPB released it on 14 October 2026 for every post, including Civil Police, PAC and Jail Warder. The marks differ by category, such as General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST. Separate cut off marks are also given for horizontal reservations like freedom fighter dependents, ex-servicemen, Home Guards and women candidates. Candidates scoring higher normalised marks get a better final merit rank.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026

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UPPRPB UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Recruitment Name

Constable Civil Police & Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment-2025

Notice Reference / Advt. No.

PRPB-B (Constable PAC & Other Cadre) 07/2025

Total Vacancies

32,679 Posts

Total Applications Received

28,86,797 candidates

Written Examination Dates

June 8, 9, and 10, 2026 (6 shifts)

Candidates Shortlisted for DV/PST

76,184 candidates (~2.33 times total vacancies)

Document Verification (DV) & PST

August 17 to August 31, 2026

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

October 1 to October 11, 2026

Final Result & Cut-off Release Date

October 14, 2026

Basis of Merit & Selection

Normalized written score, preference order, and physical/document qualification

Cut-off Type

Category-wise & Gender-wise Normalized Marks (out of 300)

Individual Scorecard Activation

Scheduled for 3rd/4th week of November 2026

Official Portal

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Category-wise Cut Off 2026

Candidates can check the complete post-wise cut-off for General, SC, ST, and OBC Male and Female candidates. 

Constable Civil Police Cut Off 2026

The Constable Civil Police post has 10,469 vacancies and is open to both male and female candidates. The General category cut off is 266.57849, and the ST category cut off is the lowest at 238.28209. The last column shows the separate cut off for women candidates in each category.

Category

Vacancies (Posts)

Main Cut-Off

Freedom Fighter (FF)

Ex-Serviceman (ESM)

Home Guard (HG)

Female Candidates

General (UR)

4,191

266.57849

168.78657

164.31712

60.09270

262.30755

EWS

1,046

261.59726

88.86897

87.77463

257.12296

OBC

2,826

263.70370

135.46060

143.26718

258.03661

SC

2,198

252.81045

74.38623

65.84435

247.35926

ST

208

238.28209

157.00839

103.59287

225.87770

Constable PAC/Armed Police Cut Off 2026

This post has 15,131 vacancies, the highest among all posts, and is open to male candidates only. The General category cut off is 258.58176, while the ST category cut off is 226.18425. Horizontal reservation marks are given for freedom fighter dependents, ex-servicemen and Home Guards.

Category

Vacancies (Posts)

Main Cut-Off

Freedom Fighter (FF)

Ex-Serviceman (ESM)

Home Guard (HG)

General (UR)

6,060

258.58176

85.79735

128.89138

84.37625

EWS

1,512

253.86618

76.52170

106.60408

OBC

4,083

255.90114

77.74756

112.82468

SC

3,176

244.74572

114.29915

ST

300

226.18425

Constable Special Security Force Cut Off 2026

The Special Security Force has 1,341 vacancies for male candidates only. The cut off marks here are higher than for the PAC post, with 270.12436 for General and 247.03915 for ST. The General cut off is the second highest among all posts.

Category

Vacancies (Posts)

Main Cut-Off

Freedom Fighter (FF)

Ex-Serviceman (ESM)

Home Guard (HG)

General (UR)

538

270.12436

168.18401

180.56476

71.28374

EWS

134

266.27683

127.56293

116.64131

OBC

362

267.70714

131.48899

155.81377

SC

281

258.58176

83.65398

ST

26

247.03915

Mahila Constable (Mahila Battalion) Cut Off 2026

This post has 2,282 vacancies and is only for female candidates. The General category cut off is 256.65799. The ST cut off is 216.25886, the lowest among all posts and categories in this result. 

Category

Vacancies (Posts)

Main Cut-Off

Freedom Fighter (FF)

Home Guard (HG)

General (UR)

916

256.65799

141.30414

97.87639

EWS

228

253.19690

OBC

615

253.86618

125.63750

SC

478

242.00250

105.57015

ST

45

216.25886

Constable Mounted Police Cut Off 2026

Constable Mounted Police has only 71 vacancies, all for male candidates. It has the highest General category cut off of all posts at 272.8272. The ST category has just one post, with a cut off of 249.91162.

Category

Vacancies (Posts)

Main Cut-Off

Freedom Fighter (FF)

Ex-Serviceman (ESM)

Home Guard (HG)

General (UR)

30

272.82720

161.99889

233.56659

76.52413

EWS

7

266.57849

OBC

19

269.20771

183.29518

SC

14

260.96088

ST

1

249.91162

Jail Warder (Male) Cut Off 2026

The Jail Warder (Male) post has 3,279 vacancies. The General category cut off is 262.30755 and the ST category cut off is 232.41098. Horizontal reservation marks are given only for freedom fighter dependents and ex-servicemen. 

Category

Vacancies (Posts)

Main Cut-Off

Freedom Fighter (FF)

Ex-Serviceman (ESM)

General (UR)

1,314

262.30755

126.78493

146.99219

EWS

327

258.89917

OBC

885

260.50552

89.33452

136.31485

SC

688

248.96292

88.86897

ST

65

232.41098

Jail Warder (Female) Cut Off 2026

The Jail Warder (Female) post has 106 vacancies, the lowest number of posts after Mounted Police. The General category cut off is 261.7753, while the ST category cut off is 230.13881. A horizontal cut off is given only for freedom fighter dependents.

Category

Vacancies (Posts)

Main Cut-Off

Freedom Fighter (FF)

General (UR)

44

261.77530

191.83705

EWS

10

257.12296

OBC

28

258.03661

170.08842

SC

22

247.30780

ST

2

230.13881

Steps to Download UP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2026 PDF

UPPRPB has published the final cut off with the result notice on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download the PDF.

  • Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, open the "Latest Updates" or "Press Release" section.

  • Click on the link for the final selection result of Constable Civil Police & Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment-2025.

  • The notice PDF will open on the screen. It has the post-wise and category-wise cut off marks.

  • Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Factors Affecting UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026

The UP Police Constable cut off marks are not fixed and change with every recruitment. UPPRPB decides them after looking at several things, and the main factors for this year are given below.

  • Number of vacancies: More posts in a category usually mean a lower cut off, and fewer posts mean a higher one. This is why Constable Mounted Police, with only 71 posts, has the highest General cut off.

  • Number of candidates: This year, 28,86,797 applications were received, and around 21.92 lakh candidates appeared. Heavy competition pushes the cut off higher.

  • Difficulty level of the exam: A tough paper brings the overall scores down, and an easy paper raises them.

  • Normalisation of marks: The exam was held in 6 shifts, so the board used normalised marks to keep the result fair across all shifts. The cut off is based on these marks, not raw marks.

  • Reservation rules: Cut offs are set separately for General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST, as per UP government reservation policy. Horizontal reservation for freedom fighter dependents, ex-servicemen, Home Guards and women also has its own cut off.

  • Performance of candidates: The overall performance of all candidates in a category decides where the last selected candidate's score falls.

  • Number of candidates in each post: The cut off differs for each post, such as Civil Police, PAC and Jail Warder, because the vacancies and the applicants are different for each.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 15:15 IST
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