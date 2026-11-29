Key Points TSLPRB to release Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website.

The SI recruitment examination was successfully conducted on November 29, 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 298 Sub-Inspector (SI) level vacancies.

Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is likely to release the Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website at tgprb.in. All the concerned candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination can check and download their provisional answer key and response sheet once the link is activated. The examination was successfully conducted on November 29, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Through this recruitment drive the board aims to fill a total of 298 vacancies across SI Level Posts. The provisional answer key would help to cross check the responses marked as it would help to know the estimated scores. The board may also provide the opportunity to raise the objections if any within the specified period.

Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026 Release Date The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board will publish the provisional answer key shortly after completing the examination process. However the board has not announced the confirmed release date yet. It is expected that the response sheet can be released within 2 to 3 days after the completion of the exam. Once released candidates can access the answer key and their recorded responses through the official recruitment portal. The board will also review the submitted objections before preparing the final answer key. Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026: Overview The Telangana Police SI exam conducted by TSPLRB is an important exam which is held to recruit candidates who want to have a career in the police forces. The selection process includes a Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement & Efficiency Tests, a Final Written Examination and certificate or medical verification. Check the important details below.

Particulars Details Exam Name Telangana Police SI Examination 2026 Conducting Body Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TGPRB) Post Name Sub-Inspector (SI) Total Vacancies 298 Exam Date November 29, 2026 Exam Timing 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Answer Key Status To Be Released Answer Key Release Date Expected Soon Response Sheet To Be Released Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026 Download Link The Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026 download link will be activated on the official website once the board releases the provisional answer key. Candidates can then download their response sheet PDF by logging in with their required credentials. We will also provide a direct link to download the Telangana Police answer key below after its official release.

Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026 Link Click Here (Active Soon) Steps to Download Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download the Telangana Police SI provisional answer key and response sheet- Visit the official website of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board at tgprb.in.

The homepage will open now scroll down and look for the Telangana Police SI Answer Key 2026 link.

Click on the provisional answer key or response sheet download link.

Enter your login credentials including the required registration details.

Submit the details to check your answer key and recorded responses.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the document and save for future reference. Telangana Police SI Exam 2026: Vacancy Distribution