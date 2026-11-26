SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2026: Shift 1 & Shift 2 Detailed Analysis, Difficulty Levels, Important Questions
SBI Clerk Mains 2026 exam for Junior Associate is ongoing and the Shift 1 is over. Candidates can find the detailed SBI Clerk Mains shift 1 analysis 2026 here including the difficulty level, important topics, good attempts, etc. The shift 2 analysis will be shared once the exam is over.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2026: State Bank of India is conducting the recruitment examination of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Mains Exam on November 26 and 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the morning shift (Shift 1) can check the initial analysis provided here. As per the candidates feedback the overall difficulty level of the 190 question 200 marks test held on November 26, Shift 1 is Moderate, with the range of good attempts between 100-117.
While candidates found General English and Financial Awareness quite easy, the sections of Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning were challenging owing to multiple seating arrangements and time-consuming Data Interpretation sets. The afternoon shift is ongoing, meanwhile candidates can review the detailed analysis provided below.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2026: Key Highlights
The table includes latest updates and details for SBI Clerk Mains exam analysis for 2026 shift 1 and Shift 2 analysis provided below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India
|
Exam Name
|
SBI Clerk Mains Examination 2026
|
Post
|
Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
|
Exam Date
|
26 November 2026
|
Shift
|
Shift 1
|
Reporting Time
|
7:30 AM
|
Exam Starting Time
|
8:30 AM
|
Exam Ending Time
|
11:10 AM
|
Total Sections
|
4
|
Total Questions
|
190
|
Maximum Marks
|
200
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours 40 Minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4 mark for each incorrect answer
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Shift 1 Analysis 2026
The SBI Clerk Mains Shift 1 Exam 2026 had an Easy level of difficulty overall, giving good scope for the candidates to score maximum marks.
The three out of the four sections that included General/Financial Awareness, General English, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude were all Easy, thus giving candidates the ease of moving around the questions quickly. On the other hand, the Quantitative Aptitude section had an Easy to Moderate level of difficulty.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.