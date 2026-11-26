SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2026: State Bank of India is conducting the recruitment examination of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Mains Exam on November 26 and 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the morning shift (Shift 1) can check the initial analysis provided here. As per the candidates feedback the overall difficulty level of the 190 question 200 marks test held on November 26, Shift 1 is Moderate, with the range of good attempts between 100-117.

While candidates found General English and Financial Awareness quite easy, the sections of Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning were challenging owing to multiple seating arrangements and time-consuming Data Interpretation sets. The afternoon shift is ongoing, meanwhile candidates can review the detailed analysis provided below.