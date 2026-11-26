IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 at ibps.in: Download Merit List PDF- Link Active Shortly
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 will be announced soon at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the October 10 and 11 examination can check their qualifying status online. The recruitment drive aims to fill 11,663 vacancies. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 expected by late Nov or Dec 2026 on ibps.in.
- Prelims were conducted on October 10 and 11, 2026, for 11,663 Clerk vacancies.
- Qualified candidates will appear for the Mains Examination on December 27, 2026.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 soon on its official website at ibps.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination conducted on October 10 and 11, 2026 are waiting for the result announcement. Under this recruitment drive ibps aims to fill 11,663 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) vacancies across participating banks. Once released candidates can check their qualifying status using their registration number and password or date of birth.
Check this article for expected result release date, direct download link and steps to access the result.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Expected Date
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 is expected to be released by the fourth week of November 2026 or December. However the institute has not confirmed till now the result release date and time yet. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready so they can access their result conveniently.
Candidates who qualify prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains Examination which will be conducted on December 27, 2026. Along with the declaration of the result the scorecard and category-wise cut-off marks are generally released separately after the result announcement.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details regarding the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Result 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Exam Name
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IBPS Clerk (CRP CSA-XVI)
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Post Name
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Customer Service Associate
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Total Vacancies
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11,663
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Prelims Exam Date
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October 10 and 11, 2026
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Result Date
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Expected in November 2026
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Result Status
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Awaited
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Result Mode
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Online
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Mains Exam Date
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December 27, 2026
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number and Password/DOB
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Official Website
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ibps.in
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Download Link
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 download link will be activated on the official website once the institute announces the result. Candidates can then access their result through the CRP Clerical Cadre section, The direct link to check the IBPS Clerk Prelims result will be activated here soon.
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IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Soon)
How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026.
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Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the CRP Clerical Cadre section.
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Click on the link titled CRP CSA-XVI Preliminary Examination Result 2026.
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Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.
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Fill the captcha code and click on the Submit button.
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Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check your qualifying status and download the result for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.