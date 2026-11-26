IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 soon on its official website at ibps.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination conducted on October 10 and 11, 2026 are waiting for the result announcement. Under this recruitment drive ibps aims to fill 11,663 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) vacancies across participating banks. Once released candidates can check their qualifying status using their registration number and password or date of birth.

Check this article for expected result release date, direct download link and steps to access the result.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Expected Date

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 is expected to be released by the fourth week of November 2026 or December. However the institute has not confirmed till now the result release date and time yet. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready so they can access their result conveniently.