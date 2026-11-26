Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal is no longer looking like a safe-haven asset, as it is losing its shine at a rapid pace. So much so that gold rates have crashed by over ₹4,000 per 10 grams since yesterday's opening figures. This comes as good news for Indian buyers amid the peak wedding season. However, it has also created a dilemma: should they buy gold now or wait for prices to fall further? On November 26, 24K gold prices in India were down by over ₹4,000 per 10 grams from yesterday morning's levels. These figures extend a sharp correction in the bullion market. The big question, as always, is: What is driving the fall, and will it continue? The answer lies partly in the US, where October US inflation remained elevated at 3.8%, while core PCE inflation climbed to 3.3%. According to experts and investors, these figures have strengthened expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike. A stronger dollar and higher interest rates are adding to gold's troubles.

Will prices fall further, or is a rebound around the corner? Let's check city-wise gold rates and the 30-day price trend. Gold Rates Today in Top 20 Indian Cities (November 26, 2026) Gold rates vary across Indian cities due to local bullion market rates, transportation costs and jeweller pricing. The following table shows 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates per 10 grams. City / Region 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Delhi ₹1,23,420 ₹1,13,140 ₹92,600 Mumbai ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Hyderabad ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Chennai ₹1,24,570 ₹1,14,190 ₹93,440 Kerala (Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram) ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Bengaluru ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Kolkata ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Ahmedabad ₹1,23,320 ₹1,13,040 ₹92,500 Pune ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Jaipur ₹1,23,420 ₹1,13,140 ₹92,570 Lucknow ₹1,23,420 ₹1,13,140 ₹92,570 Surat ₹1,23,320 ₹1,13,040 ₹92,490 Vadodara ₹1,23,320 ₹1,13,040 ₹92,500 Chandigarh ₹1,23,420 ₹1,13,140 ₹92,570 Patna ₹1,23,320 ₹1,13,040 ₹92,490 Bhubaneswar ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Coimbatore ₹1,24,570 ₹1,14,190 ₹93,430 Madurai ₹1,24,570 ₹1,14,190 ₹93,430 Vijayawada ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Nagpur ₹1,23,270 ₹1,12,990 ₹92,450 Note: All prices are per 10 grams and exclude 3% GST and jewellery making charges. Actual rates may vary between jewellers and during the day.

Key Highlights: Gold Prices Across Indian Cities Highest Gold Rates: Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai have the highest quoted 24K gold rates at ₹1,24,570 per 10 grams.

Lowest Gold Rates: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and several other cities quote 24K gold at ₹1,23,270 per 10 grams.

Delhi Gold Rates: 24K gold is priced at ₹1,23,420 per 10 grams, while 22K gold costs ₹1,13,140.

Kerala Gold Rates: Gold in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram is quoted at ₹1,23,270 for 24K and ₹1,12,990 for 22K gold.

Tamil Nadu Premium: Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai are around ₹1,300 per 10 grams more expensive than Mumbai and Bengaluru for 24K gold. 30-Day 24K Gold Rate Trend in India (Per 10 Grams) Gold prices in India have witnessed sharp fluctuations over the past 30 days, rising to a peak before entering a steep correction. On November 26, 24K gold stood at ₹1,23,270 per 10 grams, reflecting a significant monthly decline.

Date 24K Gold Rate Daily Change Trend / Reason November 26, 2026 ₹1,23,270 -0.01% Continued weakness in gold prices November 25, 2026 ₹1,23,280 -3.54% US inflation concerns and rate-hike expectations November 24, 2026 ₹1,27,800 +0.98% Brief recovery in bullion prices November 23, 2026 ₹1,26,560 +1.18% Mild market recovery November 22, 2026 ₹1,25,080 0.00% Weekend price stability November 21, 2026 ₹1,25,080 -0.39% Continued selling pressure November 20, 2026 ₹1,25,570 -3.92% Sharp decline in gold prices November 19, 2026 ₹1,30,690 -1.93% Prices slipped below ₹1.31 lakh November 18, 2026 ₹1,33,260 -2.04% Continued downward movement November 17, 2026 ₹1,36,040 -0.56% Gradual price correction November 16, 2026 ₹1,36,800 -0.60% Mid-month weakness November 14–15, 2026 ₹1,37,620 +0.20% Weekend price stability November 13, 2026 ₹1,37,350 -1.75% Gold slipped below ₹1.38 lakh November 12, 2026 ₹1,39,800 -1.24% Prices fell below ₹1.40 lakh November 11, 2026 ₹1,41,560 -2.88% Post-peak profit booking November 9, 2026 ₹1,45,770 +2.23% Strong rebound in prices November 6, 2026 ₹1,42,600 -2.34% Investors booked profits November 5, 2026 ₹1,46,020 +3.81% 30-day high; strong rally November 4, 2026 ₹1,40,660 +1.23% Early November gains November 3, 2026 ₹1,38,950 -0.48% Minor price correction November 2, 2026 ₹1,39,620 +0.53% Recovery above ₹1.39 lakh October 31–November 1, 2026 ₹1,38,880 -2.37% Month-end correction October 30, 2026 ₹1,42,250 -1.39% Late-October decline October 29, 2026 ₹1,44,260 -0.28% Slight pullback October 28, 2026 ₹1,44,660 +0.66% Continued upward movement October 27, 2026 ₹1,43,710 +0.61% Firm price gains October 26, 2026 ₹1,42,840 +0.59% Start of the 30-day period

5 Key Reasons Behind the Fall in Gold Rates 1. Higher US Inflation Raises Interest Rate Concerns US inflation has climbed to 3.8%, while core inflation stands at 3.3%, both above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. This has raised expectations of higher interest rates. For gold, this is bad news as investors may look for better-returning options. 2. Stronger US Dollar Makes Gold Less Attractive Gold is traded globally in US dollars. When the dollar strengthens, gold becomes more expensive for buyers using other currencies. This can reduce demand and push prices down. Simply put, a stronger dollar often takes some shine away from gold. 3. Higher Interest Rates Reduce Gold's Appeal Gold does not pay interest or offer regular income. When interest rates and bond yields rise, investors may prefer options such as government bonds and bank deposits. Why hold an asset that earns no interest when other investments start offering better returns?

4. Investors Are Booking Profits Gold prices had rallied sharply earlier in 2026, giving investors an opportunity to make profits. Many are now selling their holdings to lock in those gains. This profit booking has increased selling pressure and pushed international gold prices lower. 5. Stronger Rupee Makes Imported Gold Cheaper We all know that India imports much of the gold it consumes. When the rupee strengthens against the US dollar, gold becomes cheaper to import. Combined with falling international prices, this can bring down domestic rates. For Indian buyers, currency movements matter too! What Do Gold Experts Say About Gold Rates Today ? According to experts, gold rates may fall further, as the big news is that investors are pulling their money out of the gold market now. The growing fear of a Fed interest rate hike is now sitting deep in the hearts of investors. Although gold support rates are still in the picture, we cannot forget the basic fundamentals. The basic fundamental is that the market moves according to investor sentiment. Investors are the key to the market. So, once investors know that gold is no longer as attractive because it does not offer interest, the community may pull back real quick.