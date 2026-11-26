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NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for NEET PG 2026 counselling today, November 26, 2026. Candidates who wish to participate in the third counselling round for NEET PG can visit the official website to complete the registration process. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can visit the official website and click on the New Registration link. Candidates need to enter all relevant details in the registration form. The choice-filling window for NEET PG 2026 will commence on November 27, 2026. Candidates can check the seat matrix and enter their choices for the third round of allotment through the link on the website. Candidates entering choices must also make sure they rearrange and lock the choices by December 2, 2026.

According to the All India Quota schedule released, the NEET PG 2026 round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on December 4, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the third counselling round are required to complete the verification process and report to the colleges for admission from December 5 to 12, 2026. NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Registration - Click Here Steps to Register for NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling NEET PG 2026 Round 3 registration link will be available online soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling Step 2: Click on the New Registration link Step 3: Enter all relevant details Step 4: Upload the documents Step 5: Submit the requisite fee Step 6: Save and submit NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow