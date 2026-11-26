NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 3 Registration Commence, Choice Filling from Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG counselling 2026 round 3 registration process begins today. Eligible candidates can click on the new registration link and enter all required credentials. Choice filling for the third counselling round begins tomorrow.
NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for NEET PG 2026 counselling today, November 26, 2026. Candidates who wish to participate in the third counselling round for NEET PG can visit the official website to complete the registration process.
Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can visit the official website and click on the New Registration link. Candidates need to enter all relevant details in the registration form. The choice-filling window for NEET PG 2026 will commence on November 27, 2026. Candidates can check the seat matrix and enter their choices for the third round of allotment through the link on the website. Candidates entering choices must also make sure they rearrange and lock the choices by December 2, 2026.
According to the All India Quota schedule released, the NEET PG 2026 round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on December 4, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the third counselling round are required to complete the verification process and report to the colleges for admission from December 5 to 12, 2026.
NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Registration - Click Here
Steps to Register for NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling
NEET PG 2026 Round 3 registration link will be available online soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the New Registration link
Step 3: Enter all relevant details
Step 4: Upload the documents
Step 5: Submit the requisite fee
Step 6: Save and submit
NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow
The window for students to enter their choices for the third round of counselling will be available from November 27, 2026. Once the seat matrix for the third counselling round is released, candidates can visit the official website and log in with their credentials to enter the choices. The choices must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. Candidates are advised to enter the choice of course and college after thoroughly checking the seat matrix. The seat matrix is updated after the reporting for the second round is completed.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.