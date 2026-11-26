UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency has finally released the advance city intimation slip for UGC NET December 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams from December 14 to 18 & December 21, 2026 can visit the official website to download the city intimation slip. According to the official notification issued, the city intimation slip link is available from November 25, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET December 2026 exams need to visit the official website and login with their application number and password. It must, however, be noted that the UGC NET exam city intimation slip is NOT the Admit Card. The admit card containing the details of the exam centre is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2026. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 exam can visit the official website and download the advance city intimation slip containing the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre to appear for the exam.

UGC NET December 2026 Exam City Slip - Click Here UGC NET December 2026 Advance City Slip Notification - Click Here Also Read: UGC NET City Slip 2026 OUT LIVE: December Exam City Details, Direct Link Here UGC NET December 2026: Advance City Intimation Slip Link Students who are appearing for the UGC NET Exams are advised to keep visiting the official website of UGC NET to download the city intimation slip. The city intimation slip is released to give candidates an idea of the city where they will be allotted a centre. This is done so that candidates allotted cities far from where they live can make necessary travel arrangements in order to reach the centre at the right time to appear for the exams. UGC-NET December 2026 | City Intimation Slip Released! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC-NET December 2026. Exam Dates: 14–18 & 21 December 2026 Candidates can now check their allotted examination city and download their City Intimation Slip from the official website. यूजीसी-नेट दिसंबर 2026 | परीक्षा शहर सूचना पर्ची जारी! राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) ने यूजीसी-नेट दिसंबर 2026 के लिए परीक्षा शहर सूचना पर्ची (City Intimation Slip) जारी कर दी है। परीक्षा तिथियाँ: 14–18 एवं 21 दिसंबर 2026 अभ्यर्थी अब अपने आवंटित परीक्षा शहर की जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं और आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से City Intimation Slip डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। Download Here: https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ Helpline: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #UGCNET #UGCNET2026 #UGCNETDecember2026 #CityIntimationSlip #NTA #NTAExams — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 25, 2026