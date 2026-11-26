UGC NET 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Download PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip has been released. The link to download the exam city slip is available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number and password to download the PDF
UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency has finally released the advance city intimation slip for UGC NET December 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams from December 14 to 18 & December 21, 2026 can visit the official website to download the city intimation slip.
According to the official notification issued, the city intimation slip link is available from November 25, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET December 2026 exams need to visit the official website and login with their application number and password. It must, however, be noted that the UGC NET exam city intimation slip is NOT the Admit Card. The admit card containing the details of the exam centre is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2026.
Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 exam can visit the official website and download the advance city intimation slip containing the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre to appear for the exam.
UGC NET December 2026 Exam City Slip - Click Here
UGC NET December 2026 Advance City Slip Notification - Click Here
Also Read: UGC NET City Slip 2026 OUT LIVE: December Exam City Details, Direct Link Here
UGC NET December 2026: Advance City Intimation Slip Link
Students who are appearing for the UGC NET Exams are advised to keep visiting the official website of UGC NET to download the city intimation slip. The city intimation slip is released to give candidates an idea of the city where they will be allotted a centre. This is done so that candidates allotted cities far from where they live can make necessary travel arrangements in order to reach the centre at the right time to appear for the exams.
UGC-NET December 2026 | City Intimation Slip Released! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC-NET December 2026. Exam Dates: 14–18 & 21 December 2026 Candidates can now check their allotted examination city and download their City Intimation Slip from the official website. यूजीसी-नेट दिसंबर 2026 | परीक्षा शहर सूचना पर्ची जारी! राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) ने यूजीसी-नेट दिसंबर 2026 के लिए परीक्षा शहर सूचना पर्ची (City Intimation Slip) जारी कर दी है। परीक्षा तिथियाँ: 14–18 एवं 21 दिसंबर 2026 अभ्यर्थी अब अपने आवंटित परीक्षा शहर की जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं और आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से City Intimation Slip डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। Download Here: https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ Helpline: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #UGCNET #UGCNET2026 #UGCNETDecember2026 #CityIntimationSlip #NTA #NTAExams— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 25, 2026
Steps to Download UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip
UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip PDF link is available on the official website. Candidates need to follow the steps provided below to download the city slip PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET
Step 2: Scroll down to the Advance City Intimation Slip Link
Step 3: Click on the city slip link
Step 4: Log in with the application number and password
Step 5: Click on the city intimation slip link
Step 6: Download the PDF for further reference
UGC NET 2026 Admit Card Release Date and Time
Now that the UGC NET 2026 Exam city intimation slip has been issued, candidates eagerly await the release of the admit card. The UGC NET December 2026 admit card is set to be released on December 7, 2026. To download the admit card, students are required to login with their credentials. Unlike the city intimation slip, the admit card will contain the details of the exam centre, centre rules and guidelines, reporting time and other details. Candidates need to note that the UGC NET December 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exam. Entry into the exam hall will not be allowed without presenting the admit card.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.