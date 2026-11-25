Karnataka School Holiday in December 2026: Check School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations, and Other Updates
Karnataka schools will observe holidays for Christmas on December 25, 2026, with some private and international schools extending breaks until early January 2027. State-syllabus schools generally follow their regular academic calendar, so parents should check specific school schedules.
Karnataka School Holiday in December 2026: As the academic year nears its end in 2026-27, students, parents, and teachers in Karnataka are preparing for celebrations, upcoming weekends, and winter break at year-end. However, in northern parts of the country, a cold wave results in January vacations, whereas Karnataka is all about each and every major holiday including the Christmas break.
Check| School Holidays in December 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations and Other Updates
Karnataka School Holiday in December 2026
In Karnataka, almost all schools, whether state board, private board, or national board schools will have December 25, 2026 (Friday) as the main holiday in the calendar for Christmas as per the working schools in Karnataka.
Some holiday calendars mentioned December 24, 2026 (Thursday) as an optional/restricted holiday on the occasion of food eve. Other calendars also mention December 26, 2026 (Saturday) as an occasional holiday called the day after Christmas or normal weekend holiday concerning the holiday calendar.
Apart from the Christmas holiday, Sundays are important in December 2026 in addition (i.e., December 6, December 13, December 20, and December 27). Apart from the Sundays mentioned above, Saturdays will also be part of the holiday schedule for school-going children as per the five-day school working system or second/fourth Saturday off system. As exact Saturdays, assessments, etc. will differ from school to school, it’s better for parents to check the holiday calendar from their respective schools.
Winter Vacation In Karnataka 2026–27: What to Expect?
As per the official notifications regarding the school holidays in winter for the years 2026-2027, some of the states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala does not observe extended winter breaks. However, there will be a school holiday for Christmas and New Year instead of long winter holidays. In the state of Karnataka, there are different winter vacation periods depending on the board as well as schools:
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In private schools, CBSE and ICSE boards and in international schools in cities like Bengaluru schedule their winter break at the end of the academic year around December 24 or December 25, 2026. The holidays may extend till the first week of January of 2027 (around January 1 or January 3, and then reopening the institutions around January 2 or January 4, 2027, depending on the schools).
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State-syllabus schools do not follow a multi-week winter school break like other educational institutions in the same state. These schools generally follow the academic calendar and the prescribed list of festivals in order to function normally, with the schools mostly open during the period from Christmas to New Year's Day.
Important Updates and Planning Tips for Parents
The holiday lists and vacation periods differs in different schools in Karnataka, students and parents are advised to keep an eye on official announcements before planning travel or plans at the turn of the year:
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Look for Official Circulars of Educational Institutions: The types of board affiliation (Karnataka State Board, CBSE, CISCE, or foreign syllabus), calendar of exams and class levels can impact the exact dates of closure and start of the classes.
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Check for Local or Weather Conditions: Education departments and local administration provide changes in the schedules or any closures if required.
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Рlan for January 2027: New Year’s Day falls on Friday, January 1, 2027. Therefore, it is best to check for official holiday notice by your schools to confirm new year break.
State-Wise December 2026 Winter Break
Here is a list of state-wise winter holidays in December 2026:
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State
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Winter Vacation
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Reopening Date
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Uttar Pradesh
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December 31, 2026 to January 14, 2027
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January 15, 2027
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Delhi
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January 1, 2027 to January 15, 2027
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January 16, 2027
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Haryana
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January 1, 2027 to January 15, 2027
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January 16, 2027
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Rajasthan
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December 31, 2026 to January 10, 2027
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January 11, 2027
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Bihar
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December 25, 2026 to December 31, 2026
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January 1, 2027
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Punjab
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December 22, 2026 to December 31, 2026
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January 1, 2027
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Jammu and Kashmir
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December 7, 2026 to February 28, 2027 (Till Class 8)
December 14, 2026 to February 21, 2027 (Class 9 to Class 12)
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March 1, 2027 (Till Class 8)
February 22, 2027 (Class 9 to 12)
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Himachal Pradesh
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December 24, 2026 to December 31, 2026 (Lower Areas)
January 1, 2027 to February 9, 2027 (Winter Closing Areas)
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Varies According to the Zone
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Tamil Nadu
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December 24, 2026, to January 1, 2027
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January 2, 2027
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Kerala
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December 18 or 19, 2026 to January 1, 2027
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January 2, 2027
Therefore in December 25, 2026, will be the most important holiday for schools in Karnataka, with additional winter holidays stretching through the first days of January 2027.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.