Karnataka School Holiday in December 2026: As the academic year nears its end in 2026-27, students, parents, and teachers in Karnataka are preparing for celebrations, upcoming weekends, and winter break at year-end. However, in northern parts of the country, a cold wave results in January vacations, whereas Karnataka is all about each and every major holiday including the Christmas break.

Check| School Holidays in December 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations and Other Updates

Karnataka School Holiday in December 2026

In Karnataka, almost all schools, whether state board, private board, or national board schools will have December 25, 2026 (Friday) as the main holiday in the calendar for Christmas as per the working schools in Karnataka.

Some holiday calendars mentioned December 24, 2026 (Thursday) as an optional/restricted holiday on the occasion of food eve. Other calendars also mention December 26, 2026 (Saturday) as an occasional holiday called the day after Christmas or normal weekend holiday concerning the holiday calendar.