JEE Main Marks Vs Percentile 2027: Expected Score Comparison and Trend Analysis
JEE Main 2027 official schedule is out on NTA’s official website. Students preparing for the engineering admission and planning to appear for the exam next year can find a detailed comparison between marks and percentile. They can also check trend analysis based on the expected and previous year's marks provided below.
JEE Main Marks Vs Percentile 2027: Comparing JEE Main marks with percentile 2027 offers students a clarity as to which format their exam result will be calculated. It highlights the score out of 300 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) which will translate into different percentiles, ranks, and NIT/IIIT/JEE Advanced cutoff in 2027.
In JEE Main, your marks are the raw score of 75 questions across the three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (25 questions per subject, each having 100 marks) where you get +4 marks for correct answers, -1 mark for every incorrect answer (for MCQs and numerical value questions) while you earn zero marks for the questions left unattempted (Raw Marks = 4 × Correct – 1 × Incorrect).
However, as the exam is conducted in multiple shifts in two separate sessions, there is no ranking of the candidates on the basis of raw marks and NTA normalizes the raw scores in each individual shift to generate NTA percentile score (percentage of candidates in the particular shift who have scored equal or less than you) and then considers the better percentile among the two sessions to make the final merit list.
Check| JEE Main Qualifying Marks 2026: How Much Marks Required to Qualify for JEE Advanced Exam
JEE Main 2027: Exam Overview
Check JEE Main 2027 exam details provided in the table below. It highlights the paper pattern and exam dates, which must be noted to prepare well for the upcoming exam.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
NTA (jeemain.nta.nic.in)
|
Paper 1 Pattern
|
Online CBT · 75 Qs · 300 Marks · 180 Mins
|
Marking Scheme
|
(+4) Correct · -1 Wrong · 0 Unattempted
|
Normalisation
|
Shift-wise percentile (best of 2 sessions counts)
|
2027 Session 1 Dates
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20-24 & 28 Jan 2027
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2027 Session 2 Dates
|
2-7 Apr 2027
JEE Main 2027 Expected Marks vs Percentile vs Rank
For the upcoming JEE Main 2027 exam the table provides expected marks, percentile and rank. Students can check the expected range to target and plan for the exam.
|
Target Percentile
|
Expected 2027 Marks (/300)
|
Expected 2027 AIR
|
99.9
|
225-245
|
1,500-1,650
|
99.5
|
185-205
|
7,750-8,000
|
99
|
165-185
|
15,500-16,000
|
98
|
145-165
|
31,000-32,000
|
95
|
112-128
|
77,500-80,000
|
93.5-94.0
|
95-118
|
96,000-1,04,000
|
90
|
85-102
|
1,55,000-1,60,000
|
85
|
72-86
|
2,32,500-2,40,000
Check:JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus PDF Download
What’s the Difference Between JEE Main 2026 Marks, Percentile, and Rank?
In JEE Main 2026, students will be assessed based on their performance across three different metrics:
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Raw score out of 300 which is based on how many questions you answered correctly (+4 for a right answer and -1 for an incorrect answer)
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Percentile (NTA score) which ranges from 0 to 100 and indicates the proportion of candidates in your shift who scored either equal or lower, and
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Rank (AIR/CRL) which is your overall ranking without taking raw marks into account but taking the highest of your two percentile scores in two different sessions instead.
JEE Main 2026 Marks vs Percentile vs Rank
The table compares the JEE Main 2026 marks, percentile, and rank provided below. It also suggests target colleges. For example if you have acquired 99.9 percentile, your total marks will range between 224 to 245. Students under this score range can target for top NITs (National Institutes of Technology in Computer Science Engineering Program.
|
Percentile
|
2026 Marks
|
Approx. 2026 AIR
|
Target College
|
100
|
285 to 300
|
1-26
|
Top NITs / IIIT-H (CSE)
|
99.9
|
224 to 245
|
1,540
|
Top 3 NITs (CSE)
|
99.5
|
185 to 205
|
7,690
|
Top 10 NITs / IIITs (CSE/ECE)
|
99
|
165 to 180
|
15,385
|
Top NITs (Core) / Mid NITs (CSE)
|
98
|
145 to 163
|
30,770
|
Mid NITs / Top IIITs
|
97
|
130 to150
|
46,155
|
Lower NITs / Good IIITs
|
95
|
112 to125
|
76,925
|
New IIITs / Top GFTIs
|
93.41
|
88 to 120
|
1,01,385
|
JEE Advanced Cutoff (UR)
|
90
|
85 to 100
|
1,53,847
|
GFTIs / Top State Colleges
|
85
|
75 to 85
|
2,30,770
|
State / Good Private Colleges
|
80
|
54 to 64
|
3,07,694
|
Private Colleges / Reserved Quotas
JEE Main 2026 Shift Difficulty Impact
The table highlights the shift level of difficulty and the original marks required for obtaining the same percentile at JEE Main 2026. It explains how difficult shifts require lesser marks compared to balanced and easy shifts for every percentile.
For instance, in the 99.9 percentile, the marks demanded in the challenging shift were between 219 and 227. While with the balanced shift and the easy shift these numbers were equal to 228–236 and 240–252 marks respectively. This means you will require approximately 20–25 extra marks to qualify. Check the complete table provided below.
|
Percentile
|
Tough Shift
|
Balanced Shift
|
Easy Shift
|
99.9
|
219 to 227
|
228-236
|
240-252
|
99
|
153 to 165
|
166-180
|
181-190
|
95
|
99 to 112
|
113-125
|
126-137
|
93.41
|
88 to 95
|
100-112
|
115-124
|
90
|
70 to 85
|
86-97
|
98-110
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.