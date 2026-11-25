JEE Main Marks Vs Percentile 2027: Comparing JEE Main marks with percentile 2027 offers students a clarity as to which format their exam result will be calculated. It highlights the score out of 300 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) which will translate into different percentiles, ranks, and NIT/IIIT/JEE Advanced cutoff in 2027.

In JEE Main, your marks are the raw score of 75 questions across the three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (25 questions per subject, each having 100 marks) where you get +4 marks for correct answers, -1 mark for every incorrect answer (for MCQs and numerical value questions) while you earn zero marks for the questions left unattempted (Raw Marks = 4 × Correct – 1 × Incorrect).

However, as the exam is conducted in multiple shifts in two separate sessions, there is no ranking of the candidates on the basis of raw marks and NTA normalizes the raw scores in each individual shift to generate NTA percentile score (percentage of candidates in the particular shift who have scored equal or less than you) and then considers the better percentile among the two sessions to make the final merit list.