The controversy over lighting the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu has spotlighted a century-old religious and property dispute. The Supreme Court's November 20 interim order allowing a one-time lamp-lighting ceremony at a contested stone pillar has added a new layer to the dispute involving a Hindu temple and an adjoining Muslim dargah. Situated on the outskirts of Madurai, Thiruparankundram hill is an important religious and historical site. At its foothills stands the Arulmigu Subramanian Swamy Temple, while the summit houses the burial site of Sufi saint Sikkandar Badhusha, around which the Sulthan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah developed. The hill also contains ancient Jain caves and rock beds, reflecting its diverse historical links. How did the Karthigai Deepam dispute begin?

The legal battle dates back to 1920, when the temple administration filed a civil suit claiming ownership of the complete hill. In 1923, a court ruled that most of the unoccupied hill and the pilgrim pathway connected to the temple. However, the summit, areas surrounding the mosque, Nellithope and the steps leading to the mosque were acknowledged as Muslim property. The conflict resurfaced enormous times over the decades. In 1994, volunteers sought permission to light the Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop. In 1996, the Madras High Court ordered that the lamp should instead be lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple, away from the dargah, which persisted for years. Why has the Karthigai Deepam resurfaced? In November 2025, devotees approached the court asking permission to light the lamp at a stone pillar, known as Deepathoon, near the hilltop dargah.

On December 1, 2025, a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court allowed the request, by ordering temple authorities to conduct the ceremony with police protection. However, the Tamil Nadu government and temple authority contested the order, quoting law-and-order concerns and questioning the pillar's religious importance. Later, a Division Bench upheld the pillar's identification as a Deepathoon, noting its carved cavity for carrying oil and wicks. It permitted a limited team of temple representatives to light the lamp without public access, subject to Archaeological Survey of India safeguards. What has the Supreme Court decided on the Karthigai Deepam Row? The Tamil Nadu government and dargah representatives questioned the High Court's decision before the Supreme Court. On November 20, 2026, the Supreme Court allowed the lamp to be lit at the contested pillar on November 24 as a one-time measure, with authorised temple representatives and government officials executing the ceremony. It also stayed the High Court's judgment.