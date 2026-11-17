MS Dhoni Retires From IPL: CSK Announces New Role as Team Mentor From IPL 2027
MS Dhoni has retired from his IPL playing career, with Chennai Super Kings announcing his new role as Team Mentor from IPL 2027. Check out CSK's emotional message and Dhoni's IPL legacy.
The cricketing world will witness the end of an iconic era as one of the most legendary names in Indian cricket, MS Dhoni, bids goodbye to his IPL playing career.
In a social media post, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise shared an emotional message for the former India captain, thanking him for his contribution to the team.
The franchise also announced that Dhoni will take charge as the team's mentor from IPL 2027. Check out CSK's emotional message and MS Dhoni's legacy in the IPL.
CSK Shares Emotional Message for MS Dhoni, Announces New Role
CSK shared an emotional message on its social media handles, highlighting Dhoni's contribution to the franchise over the years and confirming his new role as Team Mentor from IPL 2027.
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026
“Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!”
“Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning.”
“From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”
MS Dhoni IPL Career: Check His Batting Records and Wicketkeeping Records
From his lightning-fast stumpings to his match-winning finishes, MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest names to have ever featured in the IPL. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008 ahead of the inaugural season and remained an integral part of the franchise for several years.
During his illustrious IPL career, Dhoni scored over 5,400 runs, including some of the most memorable innings in the tournament's history. He also led CSK to 5 IPL titles, establishing himself as one of the most successful captains in the competition.
MS Dhoni's IPL Batting Stats
Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs at a strike rate of 137.46, including 34 half-centuries and more than 264 sixes in his IPL career.
He also represented Rising Pune Supergiant for 2 seasons, in 2016 and 2017, after CSK was handed a 2-year suspension from the tournament.
|
Season
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
2025
|
14
|
196
|
30*
|
24.50
|
135.17
|
2024
|
14
|
161
|
37*
|
53.67
|
220.55
|
2023
|
16
|
104
|
32*
|
26.00
|
182.46
|
2022
|
14
|
232
|
50*
|
33.14
|
123.40
|
2021
|
16
|
114
|
18*
|
16.28
|
106.54
|
2020
|
14
|
200
|
47*
|
25.00
|
116.27
|
2019
|
15
|
416
|
84*
|
83.20
|
134.62
|
2018
|
16
|
455
|
79*
|
75.83
|
150.66
|
2017
|
16
|
290
|
61*
|
26.36
|
116.00
|
2016
|
14
|
284
|
64*
|
40.57
|
135.23
|
2015
|
17
|
372
|
53
|
31.00
|
121.96
|
2014
|
16
|
371
|
57*
|
74.20
|
148.40
|
2013
|
18
|
461
|
67*
|
41.90
|
162.89
|
2012
|
19
|
358
|
51*
|
29.83
|
128.77
|
2011
|
16
|
392
|
70*
|
43.55
|
158.70
|
2010
|
13
|
287
|
66*
|
31.88
|
136.66
|
2009
|
14
|
332
|
58*
|
41.50
|
127.20
|
2008
|
16
|
414
|
65
|
41.40
|
133.54
|
Overall
|
278
|
5,439
|
84*
|
38.30
|
137.45
MS Dhoni's IPL Wicketkeeping Stats
Dhoni has also been exceptional behind the stumps, registering 158 catches and 47 stumpings in 278 IPL matches.
|
Season
|
Matches
|
Catches
|
Stumpings
|
2025
|
14
|
6
|
5
|
2024
|
14
|
10
|
0
|
2023
|
16
|
7
|
3
|
2022
|
14
|
9
|
0
|
2021
|
16
|
13
|
0
|
2020
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
2019
|
15
|
11
|
5
|
2018
|
16
|
11
|
3
|
2017
|
16
|
10
|
3
|
2016
|
14
|
8
|
4
|
2015
|
17
|
8
|
3
|
2014
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
2013
|
18
|
15
|
2
|
2012
|
19
|
12
|
2
|
2011
|
16
|
5
|
5
|
2010
|
13
|
5
|
6
|
2009
|
14
|
4
|
4
|
2008
|
16
|
6
|
0
|
Overall
|
278
|
158
|
47
How Many IPL Titles MS Dhoni Won as CSK Captain
MS Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles in Year (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023). His skipper stint also include 5 runnerup campaigns (2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019)
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com