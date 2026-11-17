The cricketing world will witness the end of an iconic era as one of the most legendary names in Indian cricket, MS Dhoni, bids goodbye to his IPL playing career.

In a social media post, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise shared an emotional message for the former India captain, thanking him for his contribution to the team.

The franchise also announced that Dhoni will take charge as the team's mentor from IPL 2027. Check out CSK's emotional message and MS Dhoni's legacy in the IPL.

CSK Shares Emotional Message for MS Dhoni, Announces New Role

CSK shared an emotional message on its social media handles, highlighting Dhoni's contribution to the franchise over the years and confirming his new role as Team Mentor from IPL 2027.