The Bihar Education Department has launched a special evening-class programme, ‘Sankalp Sandhya’, to provide additional academic support to students who are struggling with their studies. The initiative will cover students of Classes 9 to 12 studying in government schools across all 38 district headquarters of the state. The evening classes will begin on November 17, 2026, and continue until March 31, 2027. The programme will focus on students who need extra help in their studies, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds. The classes will be conducted free of cost to help students improve their understanding of important subjects and prepare for upcoming examinations. According to the directions issued by the Education Department, each district headquarters will have at least one and a maximum of three government schools selected for the programme.

“The necessary infrastructure available in government schools located in the 38 district headquarters of the state can be utilized for the Evening Classes under “Sankalp Sandhya”,” the directorate’s instructions stated. Sankalp Sandhya: Class Timings and Subjects Under the programme, evening classes will be conducted daily from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. Students will receive additional lessons in five subjects, including: English

Mathematics

Science

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence (AI) The schools will use their existing facilities, including smart boards and other digital infrastructure, to conduct these classes. The additional sessions will also help students complete their homework, clear doubts and prepare for examinations. Teachers to Receive Additional Incentives Government school teachers will be involved in conducting the evening classes. Teachers assigned to the programme will be eligible for one compensatory leave for every three days of work. They will also receive an additional honorarium or incentive for taking these classes.