Bihar To Start Evening Classes for Academically Weak Students in Classes 9 to 12
Bihar will introduce free evening classes under the Sankalp Sandhya programme for academically weak and economically disadvantaged students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 17. Classes will run from 5 pm to 7:30 pm until March 31, 2027, across selected government schools in all 38 district headquarters.
The Bihar Education Department has launched a special evening-class programme, ‘Sankalp Sandhya’, to provide additional academic support to students who are struggling with their studies. The initiative will cover students of Classes 9 to 12 studying in government schools across all 38 district headquarters of the state.
The evening classes will begin on November 17, 2026, and continue until March 31, 2027. The programme will focus on students who need extra help in their studies, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds. The classes will be conducted free of cost to help students improve their understanding of important subjects and prepare for upcoming examinations.
According to the directions issued by the Education Department, each district headquarters will have at least one and a maximum of three government schools selected for the programme.
“The necessary infrastructure available in government schools located in the 38 district headquarters of the state can be utilized for the Evening Classes under “Sankalp Sandhya”,” the directorate’s instructions stated.
Sankalp Sandhya: Class Timings and Subjects
Under the programme, evening classes will be conducted daily from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. Students will receive additional lessons in five subjects, including:
- English
- Mathematics
- Science
- Computer Science
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
The schools will use their existing facilities, including smart boards and other digital infrastructure, to conduct these classes. The additional sessions will also help students complete their homework, clear doubts and prepare for examinations.
Teachers to Receive Additional Incentives
Government school teachers will be involved in conducting the evening classes. Teachers assigned to the programme will be eligible for one compensatory leave for every three days of work. They will also receive an additional honorarium or incentive for taking these classes.
Schools can also involve retired teachers and volunteers to support the initiative. Retired officers below 70 years of age from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Bihar Administrative Service (BAS), Bihar Education Service (BES) and other government services can also volunteer to teach students.
However, retired officers will have to obtain temporary permission from the District Education Officer (DEO) before joining the programme. They will not receive any honorarium for their voluntary teaching services.
Who Will Monitor the Evening Classes?
The programme will operate under the supervision of the respective District Education Officers. District Magistrates will also provide necessary guidance and issue instructions regarding its implementation.
School principals have been asked to make arrangements for the classes and maintain records of participating students, including their names, classes, subjects and mobile numbers. Student registration details must be submitted to the concerned authorities by the 24th of every month.
The initiative aims to make better use of existing government school facilities and provide additional learning opportunities to students who need academic support.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.