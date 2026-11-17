IIT Madras Open House 2027: Registration Started for 3-Day Event; Check Dates & Registration Steps
IIT madras has opened registrations for its three-day Insititute Open House 2027 (January 2-4) at the official website. Apply by November 30, 2026 and read complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- IIT Madras IOH 2027, Jan 2-4, offers free public access to its research ecosystem.
- Free online registration for IOH 2027 closes Nov 30, 2026, via shaastra.org.
- Explore 100 plus labs, 80 stalls, live demos, and student-led innovations.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially started the online registrations for its flagship public outreach program, the Institute Open House (IOH) 2027, scheduled to held from January 2 to January 4, 2027, on its Chennai campus. Organised ahead of the institute’s annual technical festival Shaastra 2027 under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM- IIT madras for All’ initiative, the three day event grants students, educators, parents, and technology enthusiasts rare public access to India’s premier engineering and research ecosystem. Entry to the Open House event is completely free and interested individuals as well as school or college delegations will have to complete their online registration at shaastra.org/open-house on or before November 30, 2026.
@iitmadras is opening its doors to EVERYONE! Get ready for Institute Open House 2027, happening from 2–4 January 2027, where you can explore cutting-edge research, step inside advanced laboratories, interact with innovations and experience the IIT ecosystem up close! Here’s what awaits you: 🔬 Explore 100+ research laboratories, including National Research Centres and Centres of Excellence. 🚀 Discover 80 exhibition stalls showcasing student and faculty-led projects, live demonstrations and innovations. 🤖 Experience smarter campus navigation with interactive maps, an AI-powered chatbot and real-time crowd monitoring. Building on the phenomenal response to IOH 2026, which welcomed nearly 35,000 visitors from 250 cities, this edition promises an even wider opportunity to discover IIT Madras! Whether you're a student, parent, teacher, researcher or simply curious about science and technology, there's something to explore! 📅 2–4 January 2027 📝 Register by 30 November 2026: https://t.co/4ahOiooWRE Anaivarukkum IITM – IIT Madras for All. Come curious. Leave inspired! @iitmforall @DoST_IITMadras @ShaastraIITM #IITMadras #InstituteOpenHouse2027 #AnaivarukkumIITM #Shaastra2027 #ScienceAndInnovation— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) November 16, 2026
100+ Labs, CFI Prototypes and Live Demos at IIT Madras Open House 2027
During the three-day showcase of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the major attractions for the visitors will be the cutting-edge research and student-led innovation firsthand:-
- Visitors will get guided access to specialised facilities across 18 academic departments, including aerospace wind tunnels, national cleanrooms, cryogenic setups, quantum computing labs and Centres of Excellence.
- Live displays of student-built prototypes such as indigenous Hyperloop pods, Formula EV racecars, autonomous underwater drones and robotics.
- Continuous demonstrations featuring drone fly-zones, rocketry runs, acoustic levitation, and direct interactions with over 600 faculty mentors and researchers.
To help an anticipated crowd of over 60000 visitors navigate the sprawling green campus smoothly, IIT Madras will be deploying interactive digital campus maps, a real-time crowd-monitoring system and an AI-powered chatbot to answer the queries and located specific laboratories.
Also check, QS Sustainability Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Enters Global Top 200; 13 Indian Universities Feature in Top 500
How to Register Online at shaastra.org/open-house 2027?
Given below are simple steps that the candidates can use to register online for the IIT Madras Open House at shaastra.org/open-house:-
- Go to the official website at shaastra.org/open-house
- Select the registration category like the Individual Visitor or School or College Group.
- Enter the personal and institutional details, preferred visit date and time slot.
- Submit the form before November 30, 2026, and save the registration confirmation pass for campus entry.
Vision for Rural Outreach and Viksit Bharat by 2047
Highlighting the broader objective behind this Open House Initiative, IIT Madras Director Professor v. Kamakoti noted taht Anaivarukkum IITM is designed to democratise access to science and technology particularly for students from rural and underserved communities. By allowing the young learners to step inside advanced research facilities, the institute aims to spark scientific curiosity and nurture future innovators contributing toward Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.