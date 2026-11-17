@iitmadras is opening its doors to EVERYONE! Get ready for Institute Open House 2027, happening from 2–4 January 2027, where you can explore cutting-edge research, step inside advanced laboratories, interact with innovations and experience the IIT ecosystem up close! Here’s what awaits you: 🔬 Explore 100+ research laboratories, including National Research Centres and Centres of Excellence. 🚀 Discover 80 exhibition stalls showcasing student and faculty-led projects, live demonstrations and innovations. 🤖 Experience smarter campus navigation with interactive maps, an AI-powered chatbot and real-time crowd monitoring. Building on the phenomenal response to IOH 2026, which welcomed nearly 35,000 visitors from 250 cities, this edition promises an even wider opportunity to discover IIT Madras! Whether you're a student, parent, teacher, researcher or simply curious about science and technology, there's something to explore! 📅 2–4 January 2027 📝 Register by 30 November 2026: https://t.co/4ahOiooWRE Anaivarukkum IITM – IIT Madras for All. Come curious. Leave inspired! @iitmforall @DoST_IITMadras @ShaastraIITM #IITMadras #InstituteOpenHouse2027 #AnaivarukkumIITM #Shaastra2027 #ScienceAndInnovation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially started the online registrations for its flagship public outreach program, the Institute Open House (IOH) 2027, scheduled to held from January 2 to January 4, 2027 , on its Chennai campus. Organised ahead of the institute’s annual technical festival Shaastra 2027 under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM- IIT madras for All’ initiative, the three day event grants students, educators, parents, and technology enthusiasts rare public access to India’s premier engineering and research ecosystem. Entry to the Open House event is completely free and interested individuals as well as school or college delegations will have to complete their online registration at shaastra.org/open-house on or before November 30, 2026 .

100+ Labs, CFI Prototypes and Live Demos at IIT Madras Open House 2027

During the three-day showcase of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the major attractions for the visitors will be the cutting-edge research and student-led innovation firsthand:-

Visitors will get guided access to specialised facilities across 18 academic departments, including aerospace wind tunnels, national cleanrooms, cryogenic setups, quantum computing labs and Centres of Excellence.

Live displays of student-built prototypes such as indigenous Hyperloop pods, Formula EV racecars, autonomous underwater drones and robotics.

Continuous demonstrations featuring drone fly-zones, rocketry runs, acoustic levitation, and direct interactions with over 600 faculty mentors and researchers.

To help an anticipated crowd of over 60000 visitors navigate the sprawling green campus smoothly, IIT Madras will be deploying interactive digital campus maps, a real-time crowd-monitoring system and an AI-powered chatbot to answer the queries and located specific laboratories.