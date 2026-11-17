JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Out: Dowload Hall Ticket at navodaya.gov.in, Check Exam Dates and Steps to Download
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 at navodaya.gov.in. Download the hall tickets using the registration number and DOB for the upcoming exam. Check the complete details below.
Key Points
- NVS released JNVST Class VI-2027 admit cards for Phase-I or Summer Bound Schools.
- The offline entrance exam is scheduled for November 28, 2026, nationwide.
- Download admit cards online, a printed copy is mandatory for exam entry.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially releases the admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya Selection Test (JVNST) Class VI-2027 for Phase-I/Summer Bound Schools). Parents and registered candidates can download the hall ticket online through the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in or the admission website at cbseitms.rcil/gov.in/nvs using their registration number an date of birth. The offline entrance exam is sc heduled to take place on November 28, 2026 across designated exam centres nationwide. Since NVS does not provide physical copies by post. Carrying a printed copy of the downloaded admit card is strictly mandatory for entry into the exam hall.
JVNST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the JVNST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 for the students and parents:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Navodaya Vidayalaya Samiti (NVS)
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Exam Name
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Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)- Class VI
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Admit Card Status
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Out Now (Released October 28, 2028)
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Exam Date
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November 28, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline Pen and Paper (OMR-Based)
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Exam Duration
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2 hours
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Official Website
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navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Direct Link
Those candidates who have registered for the JNVST Class 6 entrance test will now be able to download the JNVST Class 6 Admit card 2027 from the official website. The admit card can be downloaded using the registration number and the date of birth of the candidate. Given below is the direct link for the JVNST Class 6 Admit Card 2027:-
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JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027
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How to Download the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Online?
Students who will be appearing for the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 can follow the simple steps given below to download the JNVST Class 6 Admit Crad 2027:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs
- Click on the link titled ‘Click here to download admit cards for Class VI JNVST under the candidate corner or important news section.
- Enter the student registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.
- Fill in the security details which will be displayed on the screen and click on Sign In or Proceed.
- Verify the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, exam centre address and reporting time, then download and print two clear copies.
Parents should carefully check the student’s na,e, category, gender and rural or urban status, and medium of exam printed on the admit card. Any mistake found on admit card must be reported immediately to the Princiaplof the respective district Jawahar Navoodaya Vidyalaya before November 28, 2026.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.