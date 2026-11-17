The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially releases the admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya Selection Test (JVNST) Class VI-2027 for Phase-I/Summer Bound Schools). Parents and registered candidates can download the hall ticket online through the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in or the admission website at cbseitms.rcil/gov.in/nvs using their registration number an date of birth. The offline entrance exam is sc heduled to take place on November 28, 2026 across designated exam centres nationwide. Since NVS does not provide physical copies by post. Carrying a printed copy of the downloaded admit card is strictly mandatory for entry into the exam hall.

JVNST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the JVNST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 for the students and parents:-