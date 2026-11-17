Which Temple in India Is Surrounded by 18 Hills and Attracts Millions of Pilgrims Every Year?
Sabarimala Temple in Kerala is surrounded by 18 hills and attracts millions of devotees every year. Know its location, history, pilgrimage season and religious significance.
India is home to several famous pilgrimage destinations that attract devotees from across the country and abroad. One such temple is located deep inside the forests of Kerala and is surrounded by 18 hills. It also ranks among the worlds largest annual pilgrimage destinations. The temple is Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. Located in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, the shrine stands within the forest region of the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Western Ghats. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Temple in India Is Surrounded by 18 Hills?
The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala is traditionally described as being surrounded by 18 hills. The temple is situated on Sabarimala Hill in dense forests and the mountain landscape of the Western Ghats. The shrine is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa also known as Dharma Sastha. Kerala Tourism describes Sabarimala as one of the largest annual pilgrimage sites in the world with an estimated 10–15 million pilgrims visiting every year.
Key Facts About Sabarimala Temple
|Particulars
|Details
|Temple name
|Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple
|Popular name
|Sabarimala Temple
|Main deity
|Lord Ayyappa
|Location
|Pathanamthitta district, Kerala
|Mountain range
|Western Ghats
|Forest area
|Periyar Tiger Reserve
|Surrounding landscape
|18 hills
|Famous pilgrimage
|Mandala-Makaravilakku
|Important observance
|41-day Vratham
|Sacred steps
|18 steps
|Pilgrimage status
|Among the world’s largest annual pilgrimage destinations
Where Is Sabarimala Temple Located?
Sabarimala Temple is located in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, inside the forest region of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. It is part of the Western Ghats. The temple is not directly accessible by road. Pilgrims generally travel to base points such as Pamba and continue towards the shrine through a forest and hill route.
Why Does Sabarimala Attract Millions of Pilgrims?
Sabarimala is one of the most significant pilgrimage centres dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. Devotees from different parts of India visit the shrine to offer prayers and complete their pilgrimage.
What Is the 41-Day Vratham at Sabarimala?
The 41-day Vratham is an important religious observance followed by many devotees before visiting Sabarimala. During this period, pilgrims traditionally follow a disciplined lifestyle that includes prayers, self-control, simple living and spiritual practices. Devotees commonly wear black or blue clothing and observe dietary and behavioural restrictions as part of their preparation.
What Is the Significance of the 18 Sacred Steps?
One of the most recognisable features of Sabarimala Temple is its 18 sacred steps, known as Pathinettam Padi. These steps lead to the main shrine. Devotees traditionally climb the steps while carrying the Irumudi Kettu. The 18 steps hold religious and symbolic significance in the Ayyappa tradition.
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