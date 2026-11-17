India is home to several famous pilgrimage destinations that attract devotees from across the country and abroad. One such temple is located deep inside the forests of Kerala and is surrounded by 18 hills. It also ranks among the worlds largest annual pilgrimage destinations. The temple is Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. Located in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, the shrine stands within the forest region of the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Western Ghats. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Temple in India Is Surrounded by 18 Hills?

The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala is traditionally described as being surrounded by 18 hills. The temple is situated on Sabarimala Hill in dense forests and the mountain landscape of the Western Ghats. The shrine is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa also known as Dharma Sastha. Kerala Tourism describes Sabarimala as one of the largest annual pilgrimage sites in the world with an estimated 10–15 million pilgrims visiting every year.