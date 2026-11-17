Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Biology MCQs with Answers: The CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2027, officially scheduled for 25th March 2027 (Thursday) between 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM, is an important landmark for the Science stream students getting ready for their last Senior School Certificate examination. With a view to aid focused and effective revision for this subject, this article presents the Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology, judiciously picked up from previous years’ question papers of CBSE and following the latest 2026-27 exam pattern of competency-based questions. This set of CBSE Class 12 Biology MCQs with answers comprises concepts with high weightage in terms of reproduction, genetics and evolution, biology in human welfare, biotechnology and ecology. These high-quality objective questions will help students build a strong conceptual understanding and develop greater accuracy in analysis. No matter whether it’s your pre-board exam or last minute revision for board exams, the following MCQ set is the right way of preparing for CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2027.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Biology 2027: Key Highlights The CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2027 is going to be held offline on Thursday, 25 March 2027, between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The total mark for the exam is 100, which comprises 70 marks for a theory test (20% MCQ, 30% competency based, 50% Short and Long Questions) and 30 marks for practicals. Particulars Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Senior School Certificate Examination 2027 Subject & Code Biology (Subject Code: 044) Exam Date & Day 25 March 2027 (Thursday) Exam Timings 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM (Reading Time: 10:15 AM – 10:30 AM) Exam Duration 3 Hours Exam Mode Offline (Pen-and-Paper) Total Marks 100 Marks (Theory: 70 Marks | Practical & Internal Assessment: 30 Marks) Question Paper Pattern 20% Objective/MCQs, 30% Competency-Based (Case/Source-Based), 50% Short & Long Answer Questions Minimum Passing Marks 33% individually in Theory and Practicals, as well as in aggregate Official Website cbse.gov.in

Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Biology MCQs Unit 1: Reproduction (Q1-Q10) In a typical angiosperm embryo sac, the filiform apparatus is located at the: A) Chalazal end of antipodals

B) Micropylar tip of synergids

C) Central cell near polar nuclei

D) Outer integument of the ovule Which layer of the anther wall is polyploid and nourishes the developing pollen grains? A) Epidermis

B) Endothecium

C) Middle layers

D) Tapetum Persistent nucellus in seeds like black pepper and beet is termed as: A) Pericarp

B) Perisperm

C) Scutellum

D) Coleorhiza During human spermatogenesis, the first meiotic division is completed when: A) Spermatogonia form primary spermatocytes

B) Primary spermatocytes form secondary spermatocytes

C) Secondary spermatocytes form spermatids

D) Spermatids differentiate into spermatozoa

Which hormone surge triggers ovulation during the mid-cycle (around day 14) of a human menstrual cycle? A) Progesterone

B) Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

C) Inhibin

D) Oxytocin In human females, the second polar body is released: A) Prior to ovulation inside the Graafian follicle

B) At the time of puberty

C) Upon entry of the sperm into the cytoplasm of the secondary oocyte

D) After implantation of the blastocyst Which of the following is a hormone-releasing Intrauterine Device (IUD)? A) Lippes loop

B) CuT

C) Multiload 375

D) LNG-20 In Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), transferring an embryo with more than 8 blastomeres into the uterus is called: A) ZIFT

B) GIFT

C) IUT

D) ICSI Amniocentesis is legally banned in India primarily to prevent: A) Genetic counselling

B) Female foeticide following sex determination

C) Detection of Down's syndrome

D) Premature labour

The part of the fallopian tube closest to the ovary, bearing finger-like projections called fimbriae, is the: A) Isthmus

B) Ampulla

C) Infundibulum

D) Cervix Unit 2: Genetics and Evolution (Q11 – Q24) In a dihybrid cross in Drosophila conducted by T.H. Morgan, tight linkage between white eye and yellow body genes resulted in: A) 50% recombinant types

B) 98.7% parental types and 1.3% recombinants

C) 62.8% parental types and 37.2% recombinants

D) Complete independent assortment Which of the following is an example of pleiotropy in humans? A) ABO blood grouping

B) Skin colour inheritance

C) Phenylketonuria (PKU)

D) Haemophilia A marriage between a colour-blind male and a normal homozygous female produces: A) 50% colour-blind sons

B) All carrier daughters and normal sons

C) 50% carrier daughters and 50% colour-blind daughters

D) All colour-blind children

Failure of segregation of chromatids during cell division resulting in the gain or loss of a chromosome is called: A) Polyploidy

B) Aneuploidy

C) Point mutation

D) Frameshift mutation Which histone protein is associated with the linker DNA connecting two adjacent nucleosomes? A) H2A

B) H2B

C) H3

D) H1 In the Meselson and Stahl experiment, E. coli cells grown in 15N medium were transferred to 14N medium. After 40 minutes (two generations), the ratio of hybrid 15N/14 N to light 14N/14N DNA molecules was: A) 1 : 0

B) 1 : 1

C) 1 : 3

D) 3 : 1 Which RNA polymerase in eukaryotes is responsible for transcribing heterogeneous nuclear RNA (hnRNA)? A) RNA Polymerase I

B) RNA Polymerase II

C) RNA Polymerase III

D) Primase The codon AUG serves a dual function: it codes for Methionine and also acts as:

A) A stop codon

B) An initiator codon

C) An operator site

D) A spliceosome site In the lac operon, lactose acts as an inducer by binding to the: A) Promoter region

B) Operator region

C) Repressor protein

D) -galactosidase enzyme Satellite DNA is used as a reliable tool in DNA fingerprinting because it: A) Codes for vital structural proteins

B) Shows a high degree of polymorphism and is heritable

C) Is found only in mitochondrial DNA

D) Never undergoes mutation In S.L. Miller’s spark-discharge experiment simulating primitive Earth conditions, the gases used in the closed flask were: A) CH4,NH3,H2, and water vapour at $800^\circ\text{C}$

B) CO2,O2,N2, and H2 at $400^\circ\text{C}$

C) CH4,O3,SO2, and steam at $800^\circ\text{C}$

D) NH3,CO,O2, and water vapour at $100^\circ\text{C}$

Thorns of Bougainvillea and tendrils of Cucurbita represent: A) Analogous organs resulting from convergent evolution

B) Homologous organs resulting from divergent evolution

C) Vestigial structures

D) Atavistic organs In a population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, the frequency of recessive allele (q) is 0.4. What is the frequency of heterozygous individuals (2pq)? A) 0.16

B) 0.36

C) 0.48

D) 0.60 Which hominid ancestor was the first to use hides to protect their body and bury their dead? A) Australopithecus

B) Homo habilis

C) Homo erectus

D) Neanderthal man Unit 3: Biology and Human Welfare (Q25 – Q32) The infective stage of Plasmodium that enters the human body through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito is: A) Gametocyte

B) Sporozoite

C) Merozoite

D) Trophozoite

Which class of antibodies is abundant in colostrum and protects infants during the initial days of lactation? A) IgE

B) IgG

C) IgA

D) IgM HIV replicates inside helper T-lymphocytes (TH) using the enzyme: A) DNA-dependent RNA polymerase

B) Reverse transcriptase

C) Restriction endonuclease

D) Taq polymerase Which property of normal cells prevents uncontrolled growth, and is lost in cancerous cells? A) Metastasis

B) Contact inhibition

C) Angiogenesis

D) Apoptosis resistance Heroin (smack), chemically known as diacetylmorphine, is obtained by acetylation of morphine extracted from: A) Cannabis sativa

B) Erythroxylum coca

C) Papaver somniferum

D) Atropa belladonna Cyclosporin A, used as an immunosuppressive agent in organ-transplant patients, is produced by the fungus:

A) Monascus purpureus

B) Trichoderma polysporum

C) Aspergillus niger

D) Penicillium notatum Statins, which act as blood-cholesterol lowering agents by competitively inhibiting cholesterol synthesis, are obtained from: A) Saccharomyces cerevisiae

B) Monascus purpureus

C) Streptococcus

D) Clostridium butylicum During secondary sewage treatment, 'flocs' refer to: A) Anaerobic methanogenic bacteria in sludge digesters

B) Masses of bacteria associated with fungal filaments forming mesh-like structures

C) Floating debris removed by sequential filtration

D) Grit and pebbles settled in the primary tank Unit 4: Biotechnology and Its Applications (Q33 – Q41) The restriction enzyme EcoRI recognizes and cuts the palindromic DNA sequence: A) 5'-GAATTC-3' between G and A

B) 5'-GGATCC-3' between G and G

C) 5'-AAGCTT-3' between A and A

D) 5'-CTGCAG-3' between A and G

In gel electrophoresis, separated DNA fragments can be visualized only after staining with ethidium bromide followed by exposure to: A) Infrared rays

B) UV radiation

C) X-rays

D) Visible blue light Insertional inactivation of the -galactosidase gene in a recombinant plasmid results in: A) Blue-coloured colonies in the presence of chromogenic substrate

B) Colourless (white) colonies in the presence of chromogenic substrate

C) Resistance to both ampicillin and tetracycline

D) Failure of plasmid replication Which step in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) requires a thermostable DNA polymerase isolated from Thermus aquaticus? A) Denaturation at $94^\circ\text{C}$

B) Primer annealing at $55^\circ\text{C}$

C) Extension at $72^\circ\text{C}$

D) Elution In Bacillus thuringiensis, the Bt toxin crystal protein does not kill the bacterium itself because:

A) The bacterium lacks cell membranes

B) The toxin exists as an inactive protoxin and activates only in the alkaline pH of the insect gut

C) The toxin is rapidly degraded by bacterial proteases

D) B. thuringiensis possesses neutralizing antibodies Which Bt cotton genes control cotton bollworms specifically? A) cryIAb

B) cryIAc and cryIIAb

C) cryIIIAb

D) nif genes RNA interference (RNAi) used to protect tobacco plants against the nematode Meloidogyne incognita involves: A) Silencing of specific mRNA using complementary double-stranded RNA (dsRNA)

B) Cleavage of nematode genomic DNA by restriction enzymes

C) Overexpression of Bt protoxin in root nodules

D) Inhibition of reverse transcriptase During the maturation of pro-insulin into functional human insulin: A) A-peptide is removed

B) B-peptide is removed

C) C-peptide is removed and A & B chains are linked by disulphide bridges

D) A, B, and C peptides remain joined together

The first clinical gene therapy was given in 1990 to a 4-year-old girl suffering from deficiency of: A) Phenylalanine hydroxylase

B) Adenosine deaminase (ADA)

C) -1-antitrypsin

D) Insulin-like growth factor Unit 5: Ecology and Environment (Q42 – Q50) In the logistic growth equation dNdt=rNK-NK, when N approaches K, the population growth rate (dNdt): A) Increases exponentially

B) Approaches zero (asymptote)

C) Becomes negative immediately

D) Equals rN The interaction between a clownfish living among the stinging tentacles of a sea anemone is an example of: A) Mutualism

B) Commensalism

C) Amensalism

D) Parasitism According to Gause’s Competitive Exclusion Principle, two closely related species competing for the same limiting resources: A) Can coexist indefinitely without niche differentiation

B) Cannot coexist indefinitely and the competitively inferior species will be eliminated

C) Always evolve into mutualistic partners

D) Double their intrinsic rate of natural increase (r)

In an aquatic ecosystem, the pyramid of biomass is generally inverted because: A) Zooplankton have a longer lifespan than whales

B) The standing crop of phytoplankton is much smaller than that of zooplankton at any given instant

C) Primary producers have zero respiratory loss

D) Energy transfer efficiency exceeds 50% The rate of formation of new organic matter by consumers in an ecosystem is defined as: A) Gross Primary Productivity (GPP)

B) Net Primary Productivity (NPP)

C) Secondary Productivity

D) Standing State Which step of decomposition involves water-soluble inorganic nutrients going down into the soil horizon and getting precipitated as unavailable salts? A) Fragmentation

B) Leaching

C) Catabolism

D) Humification In Alexander von Humboldt’s species-area relationship equation S=C+ZA, for frugivorous birds and mammals in tropical forests of different continents, the slope (Z) is approximately:

A) 0.1-0.2

B) 0.6

C) 1.15

D) 2.5 Which of the following is the single most important cause driving animals and plants to extinction in the modern era ('The Evil Quartet')? A) Alien species invasions

B) Co-extinctions

C) Habitat loss and fragmentation

D) Over-exploitation Cryopreservation of gametes of threatened species in viable and fertile condition at 196 degree celsius in liquid nitrogen is an example of: A) In-situ conservation

B) Ex-situ conservation

C) Sacred grove protection

D) Biosphere reserve zoning Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Biology MCQs with Answers Q.No Ans Q.No Ans Q.No Ans Q.No Ans Q.No Ans 1 B 11 B 21 A 31 B 41 B 2 D 12 C 22 B 32 B 42 B 3 B 13 B 23 C 33 A 43 B 4 B 14 B 24 D 34 B 44 B 5 B 15 D 25 B 35 B 45 B 6 C 16 B 26 C 36 C 46 C 7 D 17 B 27 B 37 B 47 B 8 C 18 B 28 B 38 B 48 C 9 B 19 C 29 C 39 A 49 C 10 C 20 B 30 B 40 C 50 B