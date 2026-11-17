MP Police Subedar Steno ASI Admit Card 2026: The MP Employees Selection Board (ESB) has released the admit card for the MP Police Subedar (Stenographer) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) Recruitment Test 2026. The written exam will be held on 21 and 22 November 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill 655 vacancies under Advertisement Number 40-A, issued by MP Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who applied between 24 September and 8 October 2026 can now download their hall ticket online. In this article, we explain how to download the admit card, the login details needed, and other important information for the exam.

MP Police ASI Admit Card 2026 PDF Download

The MP Employees Selection Board (ESB) has activated the admit card download link on its official website. Candidates appearing for the written exam on 21 and 22 November 2026 can download the hall ticket in PDF format by logging in with their credentials. The direct link is given below.