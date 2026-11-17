MP Police Subedar Steno ASI Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police ASI Admit Card 2026: The MP Employees Selection Board has released the admit card for the Subedar (Stenographer) and ASI (Ministerial) Recruitment Test 2026. The exam is on 21 and 22 November 2026 for 655 vacancies. Candidates can download hall tickets online at esb.mp.gov.in.
Key Points
- MP Police Subedar Steno & ASI admit cards released on 13/17 November 2026.
- Written exams for 655 vacancies are scheduled for 21 and 22 November 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards online using credentials from esb.mp.gov.in.
MP Police Subedar Steno ASI Admit Card 2026: The MP Employees Selection Board (ESB) has released the admit card for the MP Police Subedar (Stenographer) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial) Recruitment Test 2026. The written exam will be held on 21 and 22 November 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill 655 vacancies under Advertisement Number 40-A, issued by MP Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who applied between 24 September and 8 October 2026 can now download their hall ticket online. In this article, we explain how to download the admit card, the login details needed, and other important information for the exam.
MP Police ASI Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
The MP Employees Selection Board (ESB) has activated the admit card download link on its official website. Candidates appearing for the written exam on 21 and 22 November 2026 can download the hall ticket in PDF format by logging in with their credentials. The direct link is given below.
|
MP Police ASI Subedar Steno Admit Card 2026 Link
MP Police ASI Stenographer Subedar Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Here are the key highlights of the MP Police Subedar Steno and ASI Admit Card 2026. This table gives candidates a quick overview of the exam, vacancies, and important dates before they download their hall ticket.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Recruiting Department
|
MP Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh
|
Post Name
|
Subedar (Ministerial) Stenographer and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial)
|
Total Vacancies
|
655(Subedar [Ministerial] Stenographer: 135 | Assistant Sub-Inspector [Ministerial]: 520)
|
Post-wise Vacancy Breakup
|
Subedar (Steno): General Branch – 125, Special Branch – 10
ASI (Ministerial): Field Unit – 370, General Branch – 100, Special Branch – 25, CID – 25
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
13 / 17 November 2026 (Released / Active)
|
Exam Dates
|
21 and 22 November 2026(Computer Based Test – CBT)
|
Admit Card Login Details
|
13-digit Application Number, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), First 2 letters of Mother's Name + Last 4 digits of Aadhaar Number, and CAPTCHA code
|
Official Website
Steps to Download MP Police Subedar Steno and ASI Admit Card 2026?
Follow these steps to get the MP Police Subedar Steno & ASI hall ticket for the 21 and 22 November 2026 exam:
-
Visit the official website of the MP Employees Selection Board at esb.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the Admit Card or Recruitment Test section.
-
Select the link for Subedar (Stenographer) & Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test-2026.
-
Enter your Application Number.
-
Enter your Date of Birth.
-
Enter the first 2 letters of your Mother's Name + last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number.
-
Fill in the captcha code, if asked, and click on Submit.
-
Your admit card will appear on the screen. Check all the details carefully.
-
Download the PDF and take a clear printout for the exam day.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com