Top MBA Colleges in India 2026: Compare Fees, Average Salary and ROI of IIMs, IITs & Private B-Schools
Explore the top MBA colleges in India with their fee structures, average salary packages and ROI. Compare IIMs, IITs and leading private B-schools.
An MBA (Master of Business Administration) is a major financial investment, and choosing the right college requires students to look beyond its reputation and placement record. Course fees, average salary packages and return on investment (ROI) are equally important factors to consider before applying. While leading IIMs and private business schools offer attractive salary packages, several IIT management departments provide MBA programmes at comparatively lower fees. From IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore to IIT Kanpur, XLRI and SPJIMR, students have several options across different fee ranges. Here is a comparison of the top MBA colleges in India in 2026, covering their course fees, average placement packages and ROI.
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1. Top IIMs in India: MBA Fees, Salary and ROI
The IIMs are among the most preferred management institutes in India. They offer postgraduate management programmes and attract recruiters from several industries. However, the total cost of studying at these institutes varies.
MBA Fees at Top IIMs
|Institute
|Course
|Approx. 2-Year Fees
|IIM Ahmedabad
|MBA-PGP
|INR 25–27.50 lakh
|IIM Bangalore
|PGP
|INR 20–28.10 lakh
|IIM Calcutta
|MBA
|INR 27 lakh
|IIM Lucknow
|PGP (MBA)
|INR 9.05–25 lakh
|IIM Kozhikode
|PGP (MBA)
|INR 24.77–26.17 lakh
|IIM Indore
|PGP (MBA)
|INR 21–25.15 lakh
|IIM Mumbai
|MBA
|INR 25 lakh
The fee figures show that the cost of an MBA varies across IIMs. IIM Calcutta has a listed fee of INR 27 lakh, while IIM Ahmedabad's fee ranges from INR 25 lakh to INR 27.50 lakh. IIM Lucknow has the widest fee range in this list, so candidates should check the exact programme and applicable fee before applying.
Also Cheack: Top MBA Colleges in India with Fee Structure: IIMs, IITs & Leading Private B-Schools Compared
Average Salary Packages at Top IIMs
|Institute
|Average CTC
|IIM Ahmedabad
|INR 34.59 LPA
|IIM Bangalore
|INR 34.75 LPA
|IIM Calcutta
|INR 36 LPA
|IIM Lucknow
|INR 32.30 LPA
|IIM Kozhikode
|INR 29.57 LPA
|IIM Indore
|INR 27.27 LPA
|IIM Mumbai
|INR 30.40 LPA
IIM Calcutta records the highest average CTC among the listed IIMs at INR 36 LPA. IIM Bangalore follows with INR 34.75 LPA, while IIM Ahmedabad reports INR 34.59 LPA. IIM Indore has the lowest average CTC in this group at INR 27.27 LPA.
Also cheack: MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: Check Average Package, Highest CTC & Placement Statistics
ROI Ratio of Top IIMs
|Institute
|ROI Ratio
|IIM Ahmedabad
|1.26x–1.38x
|IIM Bangalore
|1.24x–1.74x
|IIM Calcutta
|1.33x
|IIM Lucknow
|1.29x–3.57x
|IIM Kozhikode
|1.13x–1.19x
|IIM Indore
|1.08x–1.30x
|IIM Mumbai
|1.22x
IIM Lucknow has the highest listed ROI ratio among the IIMs, reaching 3.57x. This is followed by IIM Bangalore, whose ratio goes up to 1.74x. These figures suggest that IIM Lucknow offers a particularly strong fee-to-package comparison at the lower end of its stated fee range.
2. Top IIT Management Departments: MBA Fees, Salary and ROI
Apart from IIMs, several IITs offer postgraduate management programmes through their dedicated departments and schools. These institutes are worth considering for students looking for management education at comparatively affordable fees.
MBA Fees at Top IITs
|Institute/Department
|Programme
|Approx. 2-Year Fees
|SJMSOM, IIT Bombay
|MBA
|INR 17.30 lakh
|DMS, IIT Delhi
|MBA
|INR 12.75 lakh
|VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur
|MBA
|INR 13.50 lakh
|DoMS, IIT Madras
|MBA
|INR 12.91 lakh
|DoMS, IIT Roorkee
|MBA
|INR 9.74 lakh
|IME, IIT Kanpur
|MBA
|INR 7.64 lakh
IIT Kanpur has the lowest listed MBA fee at INR 7.64 lakh. IIT Roorkee follows at INR 9.74 lakh. In comparison, the MBA programme at IIT Bombay costs approximately INR 17.30 lakh, making it the most expensive option in this group.
Also read: IIT MBA 2026: Compare Fees and ROI for Bombay, Delhi & Kharagpur
Average Salary Packages at Top IITs
|Institute/Department
|Average CTC
|SJMSOM, IIT Bombay
|INR 25.82 LPA
|DMS, IIT Delhi
|INR 22.53 LPA
|VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur
|INR 22.75 LPA
|DoMS, IIT Madras
|INR 17.90 LPA
|DoMS, IIT Roorkee
|INR 17.91 LPA
|IME, IIT Kanpur
|INR 17.20 LPA
IIT Bombay records the highest average CTC among the listed IIT management departments at INR 25.82 LPA. IIT Kharagpur and IIT Delhi follow with average packages of INR 22.75 LPA and INR 22.53 LPA, respectively.
Also check: Which IIT Has the Highest Average Placement Package?
ROI Ratio of Top IITs
|Institute/Department
|ROI Ratio
|SJMSOM, IIT Bombay
|1.49x
|DMS, IIT Delhi
|1.77x
|VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur
|1.69x
|DoMS, IIT Madras
|1.39x
|DoMS, IIT Roorkee
|1.84x
|IME, IIT Kanpur
|2.25x
IIT Kanpur offers the highest ROI ratio in this group at 2.25x. Despite having the lowest course fee, it reports an average CTC of INR 17.20 LPA. IIT Roorkee comes next with a ratio of 1.84x, followed by IIT Delhi at 1.77x.
3. Top Private MBA Colleges: Fees, Salary and ROI
Private business schools are another popular option for management aspirants. Institutes such as ISB Hyderabad, XLRI Jamshedpur and SPJIMR Mumbai are known for their management programmes and placement opportunities. However, their fees can be higher than those of several government institutions.
MBA Fees at Top Private B-Schools
|Business School
|Programme
|Approx. Total Fees
|ISB Hyderabad
|PGPM
|INR 40.47 lakh
|XLRI Jamshedpur
|PGDM (BM/HRM)
|INR 30.50 lakh
|SPJIMR Mumbai
|PGDM
|INR 24.86 lakh
|MDI Gurgaon
|PGDM
|INR 11–32.54 lakh
|SIBM Pune
|MBA
|INR 22.37–29.37 lakh
|NMIMS Mumbai
|MBA
|INR 16.03–27.03 lakh
|IMT Ghaziabad
|PGDM
|INR 23–39.79 lakh
ISB Hyderabad has the highest listed programme fee at INR 40.47 lakh, followed by XLRI Jamshedpur at INR 30.50 lakh. SPJIMR Mumbai has a comparatively lower fee of INR 24.86 lakh. The fee ranges at MDI Gurgaon, SIBM Pune, NMIMS Mumbai and IMT Ghaziabad indicate that the amount can differ by programme.
Also check: Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Check Tuition, Hostel Charges, and Education Loan Schemes Here
Average Salary Packages at Top Private B-Schools
|Business School
|Average CTC
|ISB Hyderabad
|INR 37.29 LPA
|XLRI Jamshedpur
|INR 31.40 LPA
|SPJIMR Mumbai
|INR 33.75 LPA
|MDI Gurgaon
|INR 29.50 LPA
|SIBM Pune
|INR 28.83 LPA
|NMIMS Mumbai
|INR 24.60 LPA
|IMT Ghaziabad
|INR 17.64 LPA
ISB Hyderabad records the highest average CTC among the listed private business schools at INR 37.29 LPA. SPJIMR Mumbai follows with INR 33.75 LPA, while XLRI Jamshedpur reports INR 31.40 LPA. IMT Ghaziabad has the lowest average CTC in this group at INR 17.64 LPA.
ROI Ratio of Top Private B-Schools
|Business School
|ROI Ratio
|ISB Hyderabad
|0.92x
|XLRI Jamshedpur
|1.03x
|SPJIMR Mumbai
|1.36x
|MDI Gurgaon
|0.91x–2.68x
|SIBM Pune
|0.98x–1.29x
|NMIMS Mumbai
|0.91x–1.53x
|IMT Ghaziabad
|0.44x–0.77x
SPJIMR Mumbai has the highest listed ROI ratio among these private institutes at 1.36x. MDI Gurgaon has a wide range, with its ratio reaching 2.68x at the lower fee figure provided. ISB Hyderabad has a ratio of 0.92x, while IMT Ghaziabad has the lowest listed range at 0.44x–0.77x.
Which MBA Colleges Offer the Best ROI?
Based on the supplied figures, the leading options in each category are:
|Comparison
|Institute
|Key Highlight
|Highest average CTC
|ISB Hyderabad
|INR 37.29 LPA
|Best ROI among IIMs
|IIM Lucknow
|Up to 3.57x
|Best ROI among IITs
|IIT Kanpur
|2.25x
|Best private college ROI
|SPJIMR Mumbai
|1.36x
|Lower-fee options
|IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi
|Fees below INR 13 lakh
What Should MBA Aspirants Consider Before Choosing a College?
The comparison shows that a high-fee MBA programme does not automatically offer the highest ROI. IIMs report strong average salary packages, while IIT management departments provide comparatively affordable options. Among private business schools, ISB Hyderabad has the highest average CTC in the given data, while SPJIMR Mumbai has the highest listed ROI ratio.
Students should compare the course fee, average salary, programme duration and placement opportunities before making a decision. They should also remember that CTC is not the same as take-home salary.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.