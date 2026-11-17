An MBA (Master of Business Administration) is a major financial investment, and choosing the right college requires students to look beyond its reputation and placement record. Course fees, average salary packages and return on investment (ROI) are equally important factors to consider before applying. While leading IIMs and private business schools offer attractive salary packages, several IIT management departments provide MBA programmes at comparatively lower fees. From IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore to IIT Kanpur, XLRI and SPJIMR, students have several options across different fee ranges. Here is a comparison of the top MBA colleges in India in 2026, covering their course fees, average placement packages and ROI. Direct Link - "Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor" 1. Top IIMs in India: MBA Fees, Salary and ROI

The IIMs are among the most preferred management institutes in India. They offer postgraduate management programmes and attract recruiters from several industries. However, the total cost of studying at these institutes varies. MBA Fees at Top IIMs Institute Course Approx. 2-Year Fees IIM Ahmedabad MBA-PGP INR 25–27.50 lakh IIM Bangalore PGP INR 20–28.10 lakh IIM Calcutta MBA INR 27 lakh IIM Lucknow PGP (MBA) INR 9.05–25 lakh IIM Kozhikode PGP (MBA) INR 24.77–26.17 lakh IIM Indore PGP (MBA) INR 21–25.15 lakh IIM Mumbai MBA INR 25 lakh The fee figures show that the cost of an MBA varies across IIMs. IIM Calcutta has a listed fee of INR 27 lakh, while IIM Ahmedabad's fee ranges from INR 25 lakh to INR 27.50 lakh. IIM Lucknow has the widest fee range in this list, so candidates should check the exact programme and applicable fee before applying.

Also Cheack: Top MBA Colleges in India with Fee Structure: IIMs, IITs & Leading Private B-Schools Compared Institute Average CTC IIM Ahmedabad INR 34.59 LPA IIM Bangalore INR 34.75 LPA IIM Calcutta INR 36 LPA IIM Lucknow INR 32.30 LPA IIM Kozhikode INR 29.57 LPA IIM Indore INR 27.27 LPA IIM Mumbai INR 30.40 LPA IIM Calcutta records the highest average CTC among the listed IIMs at INR 36 LPA. IIM Bangalore follows with INR 34.75 LPA, while IIM Ahmedabad reports INR 34.59 LPA. IIM Indore has the lowest average CTC in this group at INR 27.27 LPA. Also cheack: MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: Check Average Package, Highest CTC & Placement Statistics Institute ROI Ratio IIM Ahmedabad 1.26x–1.38x IIM Bangalore 1.24x–1.74x IIM Calcutta 1.33x IIM Lucknow 1.29x–3.57x IIM Kozhikode 1.13x–1.19x IIM Indore 1.08x–1.30x IIM Mumbai 1.22x

IIM Lucknow has the highest listed ROI ratio among the IIMs, reaching 3.57x. This is followed by IIM Bangalore, whose ratio goes up to 1.74x. These figures suggest that IIM Lucknow offers a particularly strong fee-to-package comparison at the lower end of its stated fee range. 2. Top IIT Management Departments: MBA Fees, Salary and ROI Apart from IIMs, several IITs offer postgraduate management programmes through their dedicated departments and schools. These institutes are worth considering for students looking for management education at comparatively affordable fees. MBA Fees at Top IITs Institute/Department Programme Approx. 2-Year Fees SJMSOM, IIT Bombay MBA INR 17.30 lakh DMS, IIT Delhi MBA INR 12.75 lakh VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur MBA INR 13.50 lakh DoMS, IIT Madras MBA INR 12.91 lakh DoMS, IIT Roorkee MBA INR 9.74 lakh IME, IIT Kanpur MBA INR 7.64 lakh

IIT Kanpur has the lowest listed MBA fee at INR 7.64 lakh. IIT Roorkee follows at INR 9.74 lakh. In comparison, the MBA programme at IIT Bombay costs approximately INR 17.30 lakh, making it the most expensive option in this group. Also read: IIT MBA 2026: Compare Fees and ROI for Bombay, Delhi & Kharagpur Average Salary Packages at Top IITs Institute/Department Average CTC SJMSOM, IIT Bombay INR 25.82 LPA DMS, IIT Delhi INR 22.53 LPA VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur INR 22.75 LPA DoMS, IIT Madras INR 17.90 LPA DoMS, IIT Roorkee INR 17.91 LPA IME, IIT Kanpur INR 17.20 LPA IIT Bombay records the highest average CTC among the listed IIT management departments at INR 25.82 LPA. IIT Kharagpur and IIT Delhi follow with average packages of INR 22.75 LPA and INR 22.53 LPA, respectively. Also check: Which IIT Has the Highest Average Placement Package?

Institute/Department ROI Ratio SJMSOM, IIT Bombay 1.49x DMS, IIT Delhi 1.77x VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur 1.69x DoMS, IIT Madras 1.39x DoMS, IIT Roorkee 1.84x IME, IIT Kanpur 2.25x IIT Kanpur offers the highest ROI ratio in this group at 2.25x. Despite having the lowest course fee, it reports an average CTC of INR 17.20 LPA. IIT Roorkee comes next with a ratio of 1.84x, followed by IIT Delhi at 1.77x. 3. Top Private MBA Colleges: Fees, Salary and ROI Private business schools are another popular option for management aspirants. Institutes such as ISB Hyderabad, XLRI Jamshedpur and SPJIMR Mumbai are known for their management programmes and placement opportunities. However, their fees can be higher than those of several government institutions. MBA Fees at Top Private B-Schools

ISB Hyderabad records the highest average CTC among the listed private business schools at INR 37.29 LPA. SPJIMR Mumbai follows with INR 33.75 LPA, while XLRI Jamshedpur reports INR 31.40 LPA. IMT Ghaziabad has the lowest average CTC in this group at INR 17.64 LPA. ROI Ratio of Top Private B-Schools Business School ROI Ratio ISB Hyderabad 0.92x XLRI Jamshedpur 1.03x SPJIMR Mumbai 1.36x MDI Gurgaon 0.91x–2.68x SIBM Pune 0.98x–1.29x NMIMS Mumbai 0.91x–1.53x IMT Ghaziabad 0.44x–0.77x SPJIMR Mumbai has the highest listed ROI ratio among these private institutes at 1.36x. MDI Gurgaon has a wide range, with its ratio reaching 2.68x at the lower fee figure provided. ISB Hyderabad has a ratio of 0.92x, while IMT Ghaziabad has the lowest listed range at 0.44x–0.77x. Which MBA Colleges Offer the Best ROI?