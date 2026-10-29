IIT MBA 2026: Compare Fees and ROI for Bombay, Delhi & Kharagpur

IIT MBA 2026: Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are recognized as the institutes of national importance (INI). Alongside Engineering IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi & IIT Kharagpur also have one the best B-Schools in India with excellent networking and infrastructure. Common Admission Test (CAT) is the primary entrance exam to be cleared with required cutoff for these institutes. IIT Bombay has an MBA department called Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) which is ranked 14th in NIRF Management Ranking whereas IIT Delhi MBA department is called Department of Management Studies (DMS) with NIRF Management Ranking 4 and IIT Kharagpur MBA department is Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM) with NIRF Management Ranking of 12.

The Median CTC for IIT Bombay is INR 25.25 LPA followed by IIT Delhi with median CTC of INR 22.50 LPA and IIT Kharagpur with median CTC of 22.15 LPA. The Return on Investment (ROI) generated by these institutes is exceptional due to moderate fees and better placement as IIT Bombay has ROI of 1.63x and IIT Delhi has ROI of 1.77x and IIT Kharagpur with ROI of 1.74x. Candidates can find comparison between these institutes on the basis of fees, ROI and minimum cutoff percentiles.