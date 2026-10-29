JKSSB Driver Result 2026 Out: Download Driver Grade-II Scorecard PDF Link And More Details at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Driver Result 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II of various departments. The result has been released along with the scorecard in pdf format containing the roll numbers, candidate names, percentage, and overall scores and merit list.
JKSSB Driver Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the written exam result for the posts of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II of various departments. The board had conducted the OMR-based examination on October 18, 2026, following advertised Notification Nos. 04 of 2025, 07 of 2025, and 09 of 2025. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download their result and scorecard through the official website. The board has uploaded the result and scorecard in PDF format, containing the merit list with roll numbers, candidate names, percentage, and overall scores.
The result/scorecard displays the ranking from the highest score to the lowest. According to the result released by the JKSSB, the top performance score was achieved by Saqib Hussain Bhat i.e. 117.50.
Download Driver-II Result 2026 PDF Link
The detailed result/scoresheet of the written examination for the post of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II in various departments across the state has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the JKSSB Driver Result 2026 containing the merit list with roll numbers, candidate names, percentage, and overall scores through the link on the official website. You can download the result PDF directly through the link given below-
|Driver-II Result 2026
|PDF Download Link
What's Next After JKSSB Driver Result 2026?
As per the selection process for Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II posts, all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the next document verification round. The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will call candidates falling within the consideration zone based on the merit obtained in the written exam as displayed in the result pdf. The Board will release the detailed schedule and venue for Document Verification (DV) separately on its official website. Candidates will have to appear in the document verification round with all the certificates as per the guidelines released by the authority.
How to Download the JKSSB Driver Grade II Result 2026?
The detailed Result/Scoresheet of the written examination for the post of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II in the various departments has been released by the JKSSB at its official website. You can download the JKSSB Driver Result 2026 after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB- https://jkssb.nic.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link-Result/Scoresheet of Written Examination for the post of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II on the home page.
- Step 3: You will get the result PDF in a new window containing the name/roll number of the shortlisted candidates.
- Step 4: Download and take the printout of the result for future reference.
How to Check Roll Number in JKSSB Driver Grade II Result 2026?
If you have appeared in the written examination for the post of Driver/Driver-II/Driver Grade-II, you can check your result status, including marks and scorecard, with the JKSSB Driver Result 2026 PDF. To check your roll number in the result PDF, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below.
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First of all, download the result pdf, open it on your laptop or computer.
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Now use the shortcut key as “Ctrl+F” and type your roll number/registration number.
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You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long PDF.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.