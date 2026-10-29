Ind vs NZ 4th T20I: Check Date, Time, Venue & Squad
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2026 will be played on October 30 at Eden Park, Auckland. Check match time, venue, squads and live streaming details.
IND vs NZ 4th T20I: In the five-match series between India & New Zealand, the Ind vs NZ 4th T20I match will be played on Friday, October 30, 2026.
This match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST, and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.
In the five-match series of Ind vs NZ, team India has already won 3 consecutive matches, and team India has already won this T20 series.
Although India has won this series, but Team India will try to clean sweep the series 5-0, while New Zealand will try to win the remaining two matches and try to come back at their home ground in this series, making it 3-2.
Here is everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I, including the match date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details.
IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Match
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India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I
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Date
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Friday, October 30, 2026
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Time
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12:30 PM IST
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Toss Time
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12:00 PM IST
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Venue
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Eden Park
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City
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Auckland, New Zealand
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Series
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India Tour of New Zealand 2026
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Indian Captain
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Shreyas Iyer
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New Zealand Captain
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Mitchell Santner
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Date and Time
Ind vs NZ 4th T20I will be played on Friday, October 30, 2026, and this match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.
This match will start at 8:00 PM local time in New Zealand, but fans can watch the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand in the afternoon, as per Indian Standard Time.
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Venue
The fourth T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Eden Park is one of New Zealand's well-known cricket and rugby grounds. It has hosted several international cricket matches and is known for its lively atmosphere.
Both teams will look to perform well at this venue. India will aim to continue their strong performance, while New Zealand will try to win in front of their home crowd.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule
The India vs New Zealand T20I series consists of five matches. Here is the complete schedule:
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Match
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Date
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Venue
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Result
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1st T20I
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October 22, 2026
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Christchurch
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India won by 4 wickets (2 balls left)
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2nd T20I
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October 24, 2026
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Christchurch
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India won by 4 wickets (1 ball left)
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3rd T20I
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October 27, 2026
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Wellington
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India won by 6 wickets (40 balls left)
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4th T20I
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October 30, 2026
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Auckland
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After the Match
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5th T20I
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November 1, 2026
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Hamilton
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After the Match
India have already won the first three matches and taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: India Squad
Shreyas Iyer is leading the Indian team in the T20I series. The announced Indian squad includes a mix of experienced players and young talents.
India's T20I squad:
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Shreyas Iyer (Captain)
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Abhishek Sharma
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Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)
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Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain)
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Axar Patel
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Shivam Dube
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Nitish Kumar Reddy
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Naman Dhir
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Prince Yadav
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Mayank Yadav
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Arshdeep Singh
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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Varun Chakaravarthy
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Kuldeep Yadav
The final playing XI may differ from the announced squad. Check the latest team update before the toss for any injury-related or selection changes.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: New Zealand Squad
Mitchell Santner is the captain of New Zealand for the T20I series. The squad includes experienced players and young cricketers who will look to challenge India.
New Zealand's T20I squad:
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Mitchell Santner (Captain)
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Finn Allen
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Michael Bracewell
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Josh Clarkson
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Devon Conway
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Jacob Duffy
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Lockie Ferguson
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Matt Henry
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Bevon Jacobs
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Kyle Jamieson
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Adam Milne
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Daryl Mitchell
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Glenn Phillips
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Tim Seifert
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Nathan Smith
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Blair Tickner
New Zealand will aim to use home conditions to their advantage and put up a strong performance against the Indian team.
Note: Squad availability can change because of injuries or team management decisions. The final playing XI will be confirmed at the toss.
𝐉𝐈𝐍𝐗 𝐒𝐀𝐖 𝐈𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆. 𝐀𝐁𝐇𝐈 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐈𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍! 🔮💯 60+ runs and Player of the Match? @AjinkyaRahane called it. Abhishek Sharma went one better with a jaw-dropping 35-ball hundred! 🥶🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I on 30th Oct, 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 28, 2026
Where to Watch IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live?
Cricket fans in India can watch the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand through the following platforms:
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Live telecast: Sony Sports Network
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Live streaming: SonyLIV
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Match start time: 12:30 PM IST
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Toss time: 12:00 PM IST
Viewers should check their TV listings and SonyLIV subscription details before the match.
Conclusion
The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will take place on October 30, 2026, at Eden Park in Auckland. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. With India already winning the first three matches, the hosts will aim to avoid another defeat, while India will look to continue their winning run.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.