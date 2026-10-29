Ind vs NZ 4th T20I: Check Date, Time, Venue & Squad

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: In the five-match series between India & New Zealand, the Ind vs NZ 4th T20I match will be played on Friday, October 30, 2026. This match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST, and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. In the five-match series of Ind vs NZ, team India has already won 3 consecutive matches, and team India has already won this T20 series. Although India has won this series, but Team India will try to clean sweep the series 5-0, while New Zealand will try to win the remaining two matches and try to come back at their home ground in this series, making it 3-2. Here is everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I, including the match date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Details Particulars Details Match India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Date Friday, October 30, 2026 Time 12:30 PM IST Toss Time 12:00 PM IST Venue Eden Park City Auckland, New Zealand Series India Tour of New Zealand 2026 Indian Captain Shreyas Iyer New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner IND vs NZ 4th T20I Date and Time Ind vs NZ 4th T20I will be played on Friday, October 30, 2026, and this match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST. This match will start at 8:00 PM local time in New Zealand, but fans can watch the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand in the afternoon, as per Indian Standard Time. IND vs NZ 4th T20I Venue The fourth T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Eden Park is one of New Zealand's well-known cricket and rugby grounds. It has hosted several international cricket matches and is known for its lively atmosphere. Both teams will look to perform well at this venue. India will aim to continue their strong performance, while New Zealand will try to win in front of their home crowd. India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule The India vs New Zealand T20I series consists of five matches. Here is the complete schedule: Match Date Venue Result 1st T20I October 22, 2026 Christchurch India won by 4 wickets (2 balls left) 2nd T20I October 24, 2026 Christchurch India won by 4 wickets (1 ball left) 3rd T20I October 27, 2026 Wellington India won by 6 wickets (40 balls left) 4th T20I October 30, 2026 Auckland After the Match 5th T20I November 1, 2026 Hamilton After the Match

India have already won the first three matches and taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series. India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: India Squad Shreyas Iyer is leading the Indian team in the T20I series. The announced Indian squad includes a mix of experienced players and young talents. India's T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain)

Axar Patel

Shivam Dube

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Naman Dhir

Prince Yadav

Mayank Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Varun Chakaravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav The final playing XI may differ from the announced squad. Check the latest team update before the toss for any injury-related or selection changes. India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: New Zealand Squad

Mitchell Santner is the captain of New Zealand for the T20I series. The squad includes experienced players and young cricketers who will look to challenge India. New Zealand's T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain)

Finn Allen

Michael Bracewell

Josh Clarkson

Devon Conway

Jacob Duffy

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Bevon Jacobs

Kyle Jamieson

Adam Milne

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Phillips

Tim Seifert

Nathan Smith

Blair Tickner New Zealand will aim to use home conditions to their advantage and put up a strong performance against the Indian team. Note: Squad availability can change because of injuries or team management decisions. The final playing XI will be confirmed at the toss. 𝐉𝐈𝐍𝐗 𝐒𝐀𝐖 𝐈𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆. 𝐀𝐁𝐇𝐈 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐈𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍! 🔮💯 60+ runs and Player of the Match? @AjinkyaRahane called it. Abhishek Sharma went one better with a jaw-dropping 35-ball hundred! 🥶🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I on 30th Oct, 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 28, 2026