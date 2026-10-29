Bihar DElEd Spot Admission 2026 Application Form Releasing on November 2; Check Schedule, Fees and More

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for Bihar D.El.Ed Spot Admission 2026 to fill vacant seats in non-government Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) training institutes across the state. Eligible candidates can apply for admission against the available seats from November 2 to November 4, 2026.

According to the announced schedule, the institution-wise vacant seat list will be published on November 2, while the final merit list will be released on November 7 after the resolution of objections. The nomination process based on the final merit list will take place from November 7 to November 12, 2026. Candidates can check the latest admission updates through the official website, bsbedel.com.

Bihar D.El.Ed Spot Admission 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Bihar D.El.Ed 2026-28 spot admission process below.