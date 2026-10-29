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Bihar DElEd Spot Admission 2026 Application Form Releasing on November 2; Check Schedule, Fees and More

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 10:53 IST

Bihar D.El.Ed Spot Admission 2026 applications will open on November 2. Check the complete 2026-28 schedule, eligibility, vacant seat list, merit list date and application process.

Bihar DElEd Spot Admission 2026 Application Form Releasing on November 2; Check Schedule, Fees and More
Bihar DElEd Spot Admission 2026 Application Form Releasing on November 2; Check Schedule, Fees and More
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for Bihar D.El.Ed Spot Admission 2026 to fill vacant seats in non-government Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) training institutes across the state. Eligible candidates can apply for admission against the available seats from November 2 to November 4, 2026.

According to the announced schedule, the institution-wise vacant seat list will be published on November 2, while the final merit list will be released on November 7 after the resolution of objections. The nomination process based on the final merit list will take place from November 7 to November 12, 2026. Candidates can check the latest admission updates through the official website, bsbedel.com. 

Bihar D.El.Ed Spot Admission 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Bihar D.El.Ed 2026-28 spot admission process below.

Admission activity

Date

Publication of institution-wise vacant seats

November 2, 2026

Application for vacant seats

November 2-4, 2026

Publication of final merit list after resolving objections

November 7, 2026

Nomination based on the final merit list

November 7-12, 2026

Final update of admission details on the committee's portal

November 17, 2026

Who Can Apply for Bihar D.El.Ed Spot Admission 2026?

The spot admission process is intended to fill vacant seats in non-government D.El.Ed training institutes after the regular admission rounds. Candidates must have qualified the Bihar D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2026 and satisfy the applicable admission conditions.

Candidates who have already enrolled in a government or non-government D.El.Ed training institute are not eligible to participate in this spot admission round. Applicants should check the official notification to confirm their eligibility before applying. 

How to Apply for Bihar D.El.Ed Spot Admission 2026

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to check vacant seats and complete the spot admission process:

  1. Visit the official Bihar D.El.Ed admission portal at bsbedel.com
  2. Open the notification related to D.El.Ed Spot Admission 2026
  3. Check the institution-wise vacant seat list published on November 2
  4. Identify the non-government training institutes offering seats in the preferred location
  5. Follow the application instructions specified in the official notification
  6. Submit the application within the prescribed period, from November 2 to November 4
  7. Check the final merit list on November 7 and follow the nomination instructions, if selected

Bihar D.El.Ed 2026-28: Vacant Seats and Merit List

The board will publish the institution-wise vacant seat details on November 2, 2026. This will allow eligible candidates to identify institutes with available seats before submitting their applications.

After the application and objection-resolution process, the final merit list is scheduled to be published on November 7. Candidates included in the final merit list will be considered for nomination between November 7 and November 12, subject to the prescribed admission rules and seat availability.

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 10:53 IST
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