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Spain Train Crash 2026: Check How It Happened and 10 Major Train Accidents in India and the World

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 10:35 IST

Know how the deadly Spain train collision unfolded and explore 10 major train accidents in India and 10 around the world, including the Balasore disaster and other deadly railway crashes.  

Spain Train Crash 2026: Check How It Happened and 10 Major Train Accidents in India and the World
Spain Train Crash 2026: Check How It Happened and 10 Major Train Accidents in India and the World

A deadly collision between two high-speed trains in Spain on October 28. It occurred near Urda in Toledo province when a Renfe high-speed train struck a stationary Iryo train. At least 68 people were reported dead. While dozens were injured, according to reports published on October 28 and 29. Keep reading to read about Spain train collision and other major train accidents.

Spain Train Collision 2026: What Happened?

The collision took place near Urda in Spain’s Toledo province on the high-speed route connecting Madrid with southern Spain. A Renfe train travelling towards Seville struck the rear of an Iryo train that had stopped on the track.

Spain Train Accident 2026: Key Details

Detail Information
Date October 28, 2026
Country Spain
Location Near Urda, Toledo province
Train operators Renfe and Iryo
Route Madrid to Seville
Type of accident Collision between two high-speed trains
Reported deaths At least 68
Injuries Dozens, including seriously injured passengers

10 Major Train Accidents in India

India has experienced several deadly railway accidents involving train collisions, derailments, extreme weather and other causes. The following table lists 10 major incidents reported by established news organisations. Death tolls may vary slightly between historical sources.

Year Train accident Location Reported deaths
1981 Bihar train disaster Bihar At least 800
1988 Island Express derailment Kerala About 105 to 106
1995 Firozabad train collision Uttar Pradesh About 350
1997 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express derailment Madhya Pradesh, as reported at the time 81
1998 Khanna train collision Punjab More than 200
1999 Gaisal train collision Assam At least 285
2005 Veligonda train derailment Andhra Pradesh At least 77
2010 Gyaneshwari Express disaster West Bengal About 148
2016 Indore-Patna Express derailment Uttar Pradesh About 146
2023 Balasore triple-train accident Odisha 296

1. Bihar Train Disaster, 1981

The Bihar train disaster occurred in June 1981 when coaches of an overcrowded passenger train fell into a river during a cyclone. It was one of India’s deadliest railway disaster in which at least 800 people died .

2. Island Express Derailment

In July 1988, the Island Express derailed and crashed into Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala. The accident killed more than 100 people. The accident occurred due to severe weather and flooding.

3. Firozabad Train Collision

Two trains collided near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh in August 1995, where approximately 350 people died.

4. Ahmedabad-Howrah Express Derailment

In September 1997, coaches of the Ahmedabad-Howrah Express derailed and fell into a river in the area then reported as Bilaspur district in Madhya Pradesh. Historical accounts recorded 81 deaths.

5. Khanna Train Collision

In November 1998, the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with derailed coaches of another train near Khanna in Punjab. More than 200 people died in the disaster.

10 Major Train Accidents in the World

Railway disasters around the world have involved high-speed derailments and train-to-train collisions. These 10 major train accidents in the World.

Year Train accident Country Reported deaths
1915 Quintinshill rail disaster Scotland, United Kingdom 227
1989 Ural train disaster Soviet Union, now Russia About 575
1998 Eschede high-speed train disaster Germany 101
2013 Lac-Mégantic rail disaster Canada 47
2013 Santiago de Compostela derailment Spain 80
2016 Eséka train derailment Cameroon About 79
2021 Hualien train derailment Taiwan 49
2023 Tempi train collision Greece 57
2026 Córdoba train collision Spain At least 46 reported
2026 Toledo high-speed train collision Spain At least 68 reported

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 10:35 IST
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