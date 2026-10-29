A deadly collision between two high-speed trains in Spain on October 28. It occurred near Urda in Toledo province when a Renfe high-speed train struck a stationary Iryo train. At least 68 people were reported dead. While dozens were injured, according to reports published on October 28 and 29. Keep reading to read about Spain train collision and other major train accidents. Spain Train Collision 2026: What Happened? The collision took place near Urda in Spain’s Toledo province on the high-speed route connecting Madrid with southern Spain. A Renfe train travelling towards Seville struck the rear of an Iryo train that had stopped on the track. Spain Train Accident 2026: Key Details Detail Information Date October 28, 2026 Country Spain Location Near Urda, Toledo province Train operators Renfe and Iryo Route Madrid to Seville Type of accident Collision between two high-speed trains Reported deaths At least 68 Injuries Dozens, including seriously injured passengers

10 Major Train Accidents in India India has experienced several deadly railway accidents involving train collisions, derailments, extreme weather and other causes. The following table lists 10 major incidents reported by established news organisations. Death tolls may vary slightly between historical sources. Year Train accident Location Reported deaths 1981 Bihar train disaster Bihar At least 800 1988 Island Express derailment Kerala About 105 to 106 1995 Firozabad train collision Uttar Pradesh About 350 1997 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express derailment Madhya Pradesh, as reported at the time 81 1998 Khanna train collision Punjab More than 200 1999 Gaisal train collision Assam At least 285 2005 Veligonda train derailment Andhra Pradesh At least 77 2010 Gyaneshwari Express disaster West Bengal About 148 2016 Indore-Patna Express derailment Uttar Pradesh About 146 2023 Balasore triple-train accident Odisha 296

1. Bihar Train Disaster, 1981 The Bihar train disaster occurred in June 1981 when coaches of an overcrowded passenger train fell into a river during a cyclone. It was one of India’s deadliest railway disaster in which at least 800 people died . 2. Island Express Derailment In July 1988, the Island Express derailed and crashed into Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala. The accident killed more than 100 people. The accident occurred due to severe weather and flooding. 3. Firozabad Train Collision Two trains collided near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh in August 1995, where approximately 350 people died. 4. Ahmedabad-Howrah Express Derailment In September 1997, coaches of the Ahmedabad-Howrah Express derailed and fell into a river in the area then reported as Bilaspur district in Madhya Pradesh. Historical accounts recorded 81 deaths.