Spain Train Crash 2026: Check How It Happened and 10 Major Train Accidents in India and the World
Know how the deadly Spain train collision unfolded and explore 10 major train accidents in India and 10 around the world, including the Balasore disaster and other deadly railway crashes.
A deadly collision between two high-speed trains in Spain on October 28. It occurred near Urda in Toledo province when a Renfe high-speed train struck a stationary Iryo train. At least 68 people were reported dead. While dozens were injured, according to reports published on October 28 and 29. Keep reading to read about Spain train collision and other major train accidents.
Spain Train Collision 2026: What Happened?
The collision took place near Urda in Spain’s Toledo province on the high-speed route connecting Madrid with southern Spain. A Renfe train travelling towards Seville struck the rear of an Iryo train that had stopped on the track.
Spain Train Accident 2026: Key Details
|Detail
|Information
|Date
|October 28, 2026
|Country
|Spain
|Location
|Near Urda, Toledo province
|Train operators
|Renfe and Iryo
|Route
|Madrid to Seville
|Type of accident
|Collision between two high-speed trains
|Reported deaths
|At least 68
|Injuries
|Dozens, including seriously injured passengers
10 Major Train Accidents in India
India has experienced several deadly railway accidents involving train collisions, derailments, extreme weather and other causes. The following table lists 10 major incidents reported by established news organisations. Death tolls may vary slightly between historical sources.
|Year
|Train accident
|Location
|Reported deaths
|1981
|Bihar train disaster
|Bihar
|At least 800
|1988
|Island Express derailment
|Kerala
|About 105 to 106
|1995
|Firozabad train collision
|Uttar Pradesh
|About 350
|1997
|Ahmedabad-Howrah Express derailment
|Madhya Pradesh, as reported at the time
|81
|1998
|Khanna train collision
|Punjab
|More than 200
|1999
|Gaisal train collision
|Assam
|At least 285
|2005
|Veligonda train derailment
|Andhra Pradesh
|At least 77
|2010
|Gyaneshwari Express disaster
|West Bengal
|About 148
|2016
|Indore-Patna Express derailment
|Uttar Pradesh
|About 146
|2023
|Balasore triple-train accident
|Odisha
|296
1. Bihar Train Disaster, 1981
The Bihar train disaster occurred in June 1981 when coaches of an overcrowded passenger train fell into a river during a cyclone. It was one of India’s deadliest railway disaster in which at least 800 people died .
2. Island Express Derailment
In July 1988, the Island Express derailed and crashed into Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala. The accident killed more than 100 people. The accident occurred due to severe weather and flooding.
3. Firozabad Train Collision
Two trains collided near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh in August 1995, where approximately 350 people died.
4. Ahmedabad-Howrah Express Derailment
In September 1997, coaches of the Ahmedabad-Howrah Express derailed and fell into a river in the area then reported as Bilaspur district in Madhya Pradesh. Historical accounts recorded 81 deaths.
5. Khanna Train Collision
In November 1998, the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with derailed coaches of another train near Khanna in Punjab. More than 200 people died in the disaster.
10 Major Train Accidents in the World
Railway disasters around the world have involved high-speed derailments and train-to-train collisions. These 10 major train accidents in the World.
|Year
|Train accident
|Country
|Reported deaths
|1915
|Quintinshill rail disaster
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|227
|1989
|Ural train disaster
|Soviet Union, now Russia
|About 575
|1998
|Eschede high-speed train disaster
|Germany
|101
|2013
|Lac-Mégantic rail disaster
|Canada
|47
|2013
|Santiago de Compostela derailment
|Spain
|80
|2016
|Eséka train derailment
|Cameroon
|About 79
|2021
|Hualien train derailment
|Taiwan
|49
|2023
|Tempi train collision
|Greece
|57
|2026
|Córdoba train collision
|Spain
|At least 46 reported
|2026
|Toledo high-speed train collision
|Spain
|At least 68 reported
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.